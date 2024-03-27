The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships and the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to build a 28km toll road.

This new road will stretch from Shasha Road to the Airport toll gate on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

This significant partnership was revealed in a statement posted on the Lagos State Government’s official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“In a significant step towards enhancing infrastructure development, the Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships and the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, has established a partnership with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 28km Road project.

“Mrs. Bukola Odoe, the Special Adviser, Legal, to the Governor, Office of Public-Private Partnerships, who led the government delegation, outlined the MoU’s primary objectives. She stated that the collaboration aims to kickstart the construction of a 28km toll road extending from Shasha Road to the Airport toll situated along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway,” the statement read in part.

More details

Mrs. Odoe stated that under the agreement formalized at the FAAN Annex Office, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, both Federal and State governments will collaborate closely through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to begin comprehensive exploratory works. These works include feasibility studies, design, and soil testing, setting the stage for a detailed land use agreement before starting construction activities.

The statement further highlighted that the initiative aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus agenda, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion along this vital corridor. The Special Adviser to the Governor noted that the project’s completion would substantially ease traffic challenges, providing significant relief to residents and commuters.

On her part, the Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, acknowledged the cooperative effort between the government levels, emphasizing its role in delivering democratic benefits to Lagos State residents.

She noted the project would benefit not only the local area but all Lagosians. Additionally, she commended Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu for initiating this significant project.

