The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday inaugurated the National Executive Safety Committee (NESC) to enhance safety in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The Committee was established in accordance with the safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Annex 19, according to a statement posted on the official X account of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Wednesday.

The mandate of the Committee includes overseeing safety policies, conducting risk assessments, and providing strategic direction to enhance safety performance in Nigeria’s aviation industry.” the statement read in part.

The statement further noted that the members of the National Executive Safety Committee include the Acting Director General of the NCAA, the Chief Executive Officers of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

It also includes Technical Advisers and the Director of Air Safety Administration at NSIB. The State Safety Programme (SSP) Coordinator will serve as the Secretary of the National Executive Safety Committee.

Responsibilities of the National Executive Safety Committee

Additionally, the Committee’s responsibilities encompass monitoring safety performance, identifying strategic risks, and ensuring effective safety management processes.

The NSEC will also be responsible for prioritizing safety improvements by effectively and efficiently allocating resources based on risk assessments and strategically guiding the Safety Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC).

Other responsibilities of the Committee include overseeing the development of State Safety Programmes (SSP), reviewing safety policies, monitoring performance against objectives, identifying emerging safety risks, ensuring effective safety oversight, approving policy changes, and handling escalated SIAC issues.

The Committee will also approve the SIAC’s Terms of Reference for safety projects and demand periodic safety progress reports.