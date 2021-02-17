Billionaire Watch
Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk to become world’s richest man
Jeff Bezos’s current wealth valuation of $191 billion has seen his personal wealth which mostly comes from Amazon stocks, record steady gains
Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old American billionaire and founder of the world’s most valuable online retail company, has just reclaimed the world’s richest person title, after surpassing Elon Musk some hours ago, according to the real-time data retrieved from the Bloomberg Billionaire index.
Bezos’s current wealth valuation of $191 billion has seen his personal wealth, which mostly comes from Amazon stocks, record steady gains over time.
Elon Musk, currently worth $190 billion, saw his net worth plunge by $4.58 billion on Tuesday, as Tesla shares lost about 2.4% in value.
It comes as no surprise to many stock pundits as Amazon’s share price skyrocketed in recent years, along with the company’s share price. Bezos has continued to notch new wealth milestones.
Jeff Bezos’s present net worth of $191 billion can buy 107 million troy ounces of gold or 3.01 billion barrels of crude oil.
Recall that about a week ago, Nairametrics reported that the man behind the world’s most valuable retail company, Amazon, had steadily been closing in on the world’s richest man at the time, Elon Musk, to reclaim that title.
The online retail giant’s returns have, under Bezos as the chief executive officer of the e-commerce giant, actually ranked second among all S&P stocks since the IPO in May 1997.
- Amazon is the world’s biggest online retailer company. The American-based company sells books, household goods, and other retail products through its flagship platform.
- The company also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers video streaming services. It remains the biggest cloud computing provider worldwide.
Bezos’ cash at the bank is estimated to be worth $9.7 billion and most of his wealth is tied to his stake in Amazon.
What this means: Most rich individuals, including successful tech entrepreneurs, fashion icons, and leading hedge fund managers, would rather invest most of their funds in assets like stocks, real estate businesses, debt instruments, and lately cryptos, than hold a significant amount of cash at the bank, because many banks offer unimpressive interest rates.
Bezos owns about 11% of Amazon, according to its most recent SEC filing.
Billionaire Watch
China’s richest man worth $94.1 billion earned a fortune from selling bottled water
The Chinese-born billionaire is now the richest man in the world’s second-largest economy.
The current seventh richest man on earth is Zhong Shanshan, the chairman of the bottled water company, Nongfu Spring, with a $94.1 billion net worth, thanks to an exponential rise in his company’s share price.
The Chinese-born billionaire is now the richest man in the world’s second-largest economy. His wealth has surpassed that of Chinese tech tycoons like co-founder and chief executive officer of Tencent Holdings, Ma Huateng ($74.3 billion); Pinduoduo founder, Colin Huang ($69.3 billion); and Alibaba founder, Jack Ma ($54.9 billion).
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
What you must know: His current wealth is estimated to be worth 51.8 million troy ounces of gold, which could buy 1.49 billion barrels of crude oil.
The Hong Kong-listed company went public in September 2020; its share price has more than tripled in value in about five months.
- According to Nongfu Spring’s offering prospectus, the 66-year-old Chinese billionaire owns a massive 84.4% of the company; he and his wife’s extended family own an additional 6.2% combined, and 63 other investors, current and past employees and experts, own a collective 6%.
- The leading Chinese beverage maker became publicly traded in Hong Kong at the end of Q3, 2020. The self-made billionaire also has a stake through investment vehicles, Hangzhou Youfu and Yangshengtang, according to the company’s prospectus for IPO.
READ: Billionaires worth over $100 billion made $270 billion in 2020
In addition, Zhong Shanshan has a majority stake in publicly traded Beijing Wantai Pharmacy Enterprise, a vaccine and hepatitis test-kit maker in the world’s second-largest economy.
“I used to be a journalist. I know exactly what goes on to the front page. On the other hand, it (the sudden shift in strategy) also harmed us, as the day before the announcement, we were still making purified water,” Zhong told China Daily in 2016.
READ: Wallstreetbets triggers top 5 richest billionaires to suffer daily loss of $20 billion
“I don’t like making friends with business-people. In the business world, I want it to be just business,” he added.
Nongfu Spring Co. Ltd. develops and produces bottled mineral water, sports drinks, fruit juice, and tea drinks. The China-based company also offers barreled mineral water door-to-door services.
Billionaire Watch
Newly listed online dating company produces youngest self-made female billionaire
31-year-old CEO and founder of Bumble, Wolfe Herd, is presently the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire.
Bumble Inc., the fast-rising online dating app where only women make the first move, has just produced the youngest self-made female billionaire.
According to Bumble’s prospectus, the 31-year-old CEO and founder of Bumble, Wolfe Herd, owns 21.54 million shares, equal to 11.6% of the multi-billion dollar company. In addition, she is presently the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, and also the youngest female leader ever to take a company public in the world’s largest economy.
On Thursday, shares of the feminist dating app opened at $76, much higher than its initial IPO price of $43 per share, as investors rushed to have a stake in the newly minted growth stock.
Bumble’s market capitalization is currently at $14.9 billion.
The young female billionaire presently worth about $1.75 Billion created the company as a service by women, for women, presenting it as a place where women can be empowered and harassment was rigorously policed.
What you must know
Wolfe Herd founded the fast-rising dating app in 2014 shortly after she sued her previous employer, Tinder, for sexual misconduct.
- She allegedly accused her boyfriend and former boss, Justin Mateen, of sending derogatory texts and threats, then relieving her of her cofounder title at Tinder.
- Tinder however denied those charges, and the case was immediately settled.
- On leaving Tinder, Herd partnered with Andrey Andreev, a Russian billionaire who had track records in building dating apps, in starting Bumble.
- The Bumble app got launched about seven years ago.
As of today, Bumble operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where over 40 million users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other in a safe, secure, and empowering environment.
Bumble and Badoo are two of the highest-grossing online dating mobile applications globally, as of August 2020, according to Sensor Tower, with Bumble and Badoo ranking among the top five grossing iOS lifestyle apps in 30 and 89 countries, respectively.
The company generated $376.6 million and $40.0 million as revenue from January 29, 2020, to September 30, 2020, and from January 1, 2020, to January 28, 2020, respectively.
A leading private equity firm, the Blackstone Group Inc., bought a majority stake into the American based online dating company in 2019, in a transaction estimated to be worth $3 billion. Other investors include venture capital firms Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel and Greycroft.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]