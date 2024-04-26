Prospective international students coming to Ontario in Canada for studies may find it difficult to obtain admission into 13 public colleges across the province.

This follows a recent announcement by the government of Ontario.

Colleges in the province are therefore likely to witness a decrease in international student enrollment.

List of colleges

A recent article indicated a likely decrease in international student enrollment at the following colleges (listed in no particular order):

* Cambrian

* Canadore

* Conestoga

* Fanshawe

* Georgian

* Lambton

* Loyalist

* Niagara

* Northern

* Sault

* Sir Sandford Fleming

* St. Clair

* St. Lawrence

The exact reduction in enrollment numbers remains uncertain, but, notably, five of these colleges were among the top 10 for study permits approved for international students in 2023.

While some institutions in Ontario might see fewer international students, opportunities still abound both within the province and elsewhere in Canada. This is crucial for prospective international students facing potentially tougher admission odds.

Institutions likely to witness significant increases

Conversely, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)’s announcement on April 5, other Canadian regions like Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut are set to see significant increases in their study permit allocations for 2024:

Alberta: 40,894 study permits allocated in 2024 (no top-up) – a 10% increase from 2023.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 2,365 study permits (pre-top up) allocated in 2024 (top-up of 788 additional permits) – a 10% increase from 2023 (pre-top up)

Yukon: 417 study permits allocated in 2024 (no top-up) – a 205% increase from 2023.

Northwest Territories: 333 study permits allocated in 2024 (no top-up) – an increase of 4900% from 2023.

Nunavut: 333 study permits allocated in 2024 (no top-up) – an increase of 6567% from 2023.