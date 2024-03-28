The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Thursday, closed the KFC facility at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos due to allegations of discriminatory treatment towards a physically challenged passenger with reduced mobility who attempted to use the facility.

According to a statement by Mrs. Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, the closure is in compliance with Lagos State law concerning People with Special Needs.

“In line with Lagos State law on People with Special Needs , Part C , section 55 of General Provisions on Discrimination which states that ,”A person shall not deprive another person of access to any place , vehicle or facility that members of the public are entitled to enter or use on the basis of the disabilityof that person”, the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has closed the KFC facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos with effect from March 28, 2024.

“This is as a result of a social media report by a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM ), alleging discriminatory treatment he received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,” the statement read in part.

More insight

The statement clarified that the closure of the KFC facility at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) followed an investigation by a management team deployed by FAAN’s MD/CE, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, into allegations of mistreatment of the disabled passenger in question.

FAAN demanded that KFC management issue a written, unreserved apology to the aggrieved passenger and instructed that a policy statement affirming non-discrimination be prominently displayed at the entrance of their MMIA facility before operations can resume.

Additionally, FAAN extended an apology to the affected passenger for the inconvenience and distress caused, emphasizing its commitment to protecting the rights of all passengers and ensuring an inclusive environment at the airport.