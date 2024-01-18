The federal government has announced the relocation the Federal Airport Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN) from the federal capital territory (FCT) in Abuja to Lagos.

This was disclosed in a circular by the managing director and chief executive officer of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku dated January 15, 2024.

According to Kuku, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, gave the directive to move the headquarters to Lagos.

In the letter, the minister ordered that the implications of the relocation be provided to the management immediately.

It reads,

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has directed the Headquarters of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) should be relocated from Abuja to Lagos.

“Consequence upon the above, you are requested to provide the implications of the relocation to the management.”

What you should know

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) which was established in 1976 as Airports Authority of Nigeria.

However, the Civil Aviation reform of 1995 brought about the realignment of some of the functionalities of NAA as well as the renaming of NAA to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN.

The Authority is responsible for overseeing the operation and maintenance of all Federal Airports.

The Authority’s headquarters was once located in Lagos. However, in 2020, the then President Muhammad Buhari moved it to Abuja.