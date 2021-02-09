Columnists
Cryptocurrencies: Nigeria should not lose an opportunity
For many, the question is not “If” or “when” Cryptocurrency will become the next form of money, but a simply a question of “How”.
On Friday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular reminding the Nigerian financial sector and the general public of “risks associated with transactions in cryptocurrency”. The CBN went further to prohibit regulated institutions from dealing in cryptocurrencies and or facilitating payments thereof.
My view is that Nigeria is losing an opportunity.
The CBN is worried about illicit flows of cash and the seeming ability of cryptocurrencies (CC) to travel in and out of Nigeria unannounced and untaxed, that is a valid fear and the same fear has been raised by both Christine Lagard of the IMF and Janet Yellen, the US Secretary of the Treasury, all these central bankers view bitcoin with regulatory suspicion. However, what do they all have in common? They are bankers, who implicitly are defending their turf.
In Thomas Friedman’s book, “The world is flat”, he details how India rode on the back of the Y2K crisis to build, expand and export her budding IT consultancy sector. Y2K was a challenge, India had a solution, she saw her opportunity and took it. The growth of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra can be linked to that opportunity. When the Indian IT sector offered a Y2K “patch” it exposed the competence of Indian software programmers to the West. The West invested in Indian human resources. Today Amazon has a huge HQ in India, the CEOs of Microsoft, Alphabet are of Indian descent. India saw her opportunity and took it.
What about India today? India wants to pass the “Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill” to “create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.” This bill will prohibit private cryptocurrencies in India, is Nigeria simply not doing what the tech-heavy India is doing?
No, far from it. In India, the government wants to monopolize cryptocurrency, because they see its huge benefits to the State but its importance also. The cryptocurrency bill in India also allows for “certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.” In essence, it’s the opposite, India is embracing cryptocurrency, but wants 100% ownership and will still allow private cryptocurrencies under exemptions.
As regards Cryptocurrencies, the question is not “If” Cryptocurrency will become the next form of money, it’s not even a question of “When”, it’s simply a question of “How”.
The largest bank in the US JP Morgan Chase announced in February 2019 the successful trial of her “JPMCoin” a digital coin. JP Morgan plans to use JPMCoin to transfer international payments between her corporate clients. JPMCoin is based on blockchain tech and thus can be used to track transactions without record keeping.
What exactly does this mean?
When money is exchanged between different parties over a blockchain it needs a digital currency; thus the 1 JPMCoin simply represents $1 held by JP Morgan Chase bank. When transfers are made they are instantaneous because the blockchain ledged can easily and quickly verify that chain of transaction. So for JP Morgan, it means it can transfer funds any time of the day, instantaneous, at zero cost because it does not need a third party transfer agent.
Keep in mind when Nigeria sells oil, the $ proceeds are placed in the JP Morgan/NNPC/CBN account, with the JPMCoin, Nigeria (CBN) can request daily remittance of sales proceeds and receive them instantaneously, no cost, no delay, no fee. This is what the CBN will enjoy being a customer of JP Morgan.
One then wonders why the CBN seeks to deny Nigerian banks the opportunity to deploy that same blockchain technology, create a crypto clearinghouse and facilitate instant international transfers between local and international banks. Would that not boost Remittances?
There will be no need to wire money or hire a department to verify and track payments. Nigerian airlines for instance can send USD to service their planes via GTCoin, and CBN can create an exporters window where instant remittance of export proceeds can flow back in stablecoin cryptocurrency.
This should be a win for Nigeria.
Nigeria is in competition in Africa with Egypt and Kenya as the IT and Innovation hub. Mark Zukerberg of Facebook has been to Yaba, so has Jack Dorsey of Twitter, they both see potential in Nigeria. What if the CBN invited all the FINTECH and Software firms in Nigeria and tasked them to work with the financial sectors to build a cryptocurrency ecosystem for banks, to allow each bank to issue her digital coin. Would that not solve the cash economy? If traders in Alaba can accept ZenithCoin as payment for a TV and see instant verified credit, who will carry cash around? It even eliminates fakes, you cant hack the blockchain.
Can Nigeria not seek to create a digital currency for ECOWAS, backed by her Foreign Reserves, such a move will instantly make the ECOCoin issued by the CBN as the reserve currency of West Africa, eclipsing the CFA
So why is Nigeria allowing this opportunity to pass? If Nigeria hesitates, Kenyans and Egyptians will fill that void. Nature they say abhors a vacuum
Do follow on @FinPlanKaluAja1
Columnists
CBN and cryptocurrency ban
The CBN may need to look at the implication of this policy holistically while carrying stakeholders along.
Several concerns awashed the social media following the recent circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) to close all accounts involved in dealing with cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges in the country.
According to the CBN, the policy directive became necessary due to the opacity of cryptocurrencies that have made them become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities such as money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion. The CBN also noted that unlike Fiat Money which is accompanied by full faith and comfort of a country or Central Bank, cryptocurrencies do not have any intrinsic value and do not generate returns by themselves and are highly volatile.
READ: Atiku says crypto prohibition will restrict inflow of capital into Nigeria
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency built on blockchain technology designed to serve as a medium of exchange stored in a virtual wallet and regarded as the future of money as it is intended to solve the limitations of traditional paper money including cross-border payments. Over 6,000 cryptocurrencies exist in the world, one of which is Bitcoin (BTC) being the most valuable crypto.
Available data from Paxful, a peer-t0-peer (P2P) bitcoin exchange, showed that Nigeria was the second world’s largest and African biggest bitcoin market between the period of 2015-2020 with a volume of 60,215 btc. The year 2020 saw a surge in bitcoin price as investors including institutional investors perceived the digital asset to be a safe haven amid the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in a similar vein, other cryptocurrencies saw uptick in prices.
READ: Nigeria among worst countries to start a career, and they all don’t accept crypto
While we recognize the validity of some of the Apex bank’s fears, many stakeholders see the decision as despotic and irrational. Since there’s no law in Nigeria that criminalises cryptocurrencies, many do not see the need for the CBN to deny banking access to an entire industry. The CBN had in 2017 warned that cryptos were not legal tender, and any bank that performs any crypto transaction does so at its own risk. This also appears to contradict SEC’s position in announcing its guidelines to regulate cryptocurrencies.
The CBN however reiterated that it has no comfort in cryptocurrencies at this time and will continue to do all within its regulatory powers to educate Nigerians to desist from its use and protect our financial system from activities of fraudsters and speculators. The CBN also clarified that no new restrictions on cryptocurrencies had been placed on banks, given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through CBN’s circular dated 12 January 2017, to use, hold, trade and/or transact in cryptocurrencies.
READ: Why Nigerian Crypto community is angry with CBN
Despite the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, its legal status varies considerably across various countries and jurisdictions. While some countries have clearly permitted their use and trade, others have put in place strong restrictions , while others have banned them outrightly. In our view, the CBN needs to look at the implication of this policy holistically while carrying stakeholders along.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of theNigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
Rivers State: Soot and the dangers of its emission, a call for action
A clarion call to the government to take affirmative action against activities causing particle pollution in Rivers State.
A clean, pure, healthy environment and atmospheric air or rather oxygen that we human beings take in on a daily basis plays an important role in the longevity and good health we as human beings enjoy. However, the opposite could be said of a milieu or an environment that is polluted with soot.
A few years ago in Rivers State, there was massive reportage on the issue at hand – dangers of soot, otherwise known as “Particle Pollution” called PM 2.5—particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller. Recently, many residents residing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State have taken to some social media platforms and groups to raise their voice regarding the soot palaver and the danger it poses if left unchecked.
READ: Rivers State seizes oil production site owned by Shell over oil spills
Soot can be defined as a deep black powdery or flaky substance consisting largely of amorphous carbon produced by the incomplete burning of organic matter. It can also be said to be a byproduct of burning fossil fuels, particularly coal. It is emitted by a variety of sources, including burning coal for electricity or industrial fuel, manufacturing, oil refining, and motor vehicles. Soot is released into the air as either extremely small particles or liquid droplets.
It (soot) contains a number of pollutants, not limited to chemicals only, but also acids, metals, soils, and dust, which are hung up in the air after emission. Soot can come in solid, liquid, or gaseous states but for the purpose of this piece, I shall limit myself to the “deep black powdery” substance and its inherent danger, effect and harm to human life and health.
READ: Shell wants oil spillage case tried in Nigeria, but victims say no
Particle Pollution does pose great harm to public health, particularly because of its size. Because of the tiny nature of particulate matter, it can easily enter our lungs and bloodstream, thereby causing damage in a number of ways.
According to a US governmental Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, with its headquarters in Washington DC averred that “Microscopic particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and have been linked to a wide range of serious health effects, including premature death, heart attacks, and strokes, as well as acute bronchitis and aggravated asthma among children.”
For the American Lung Association, breathing particle pollution can potentially cause “cancer and developmental and reproductive harm.”
It is as a result of the above harm associated with soot that an advocacy group which goes by the name Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative, CQTI, through its National President, Chief Obiaruko Christy Ndukwe said, “Everyone who lives or sleeps in Rivers State, particularly in Port Harcourt and its environs are daily inhaling the black soot, a hazardous byproduct of illegal oil bunkering and local refining of crude.
READ: Oil companies and oil spills in Nigeria’s Niger-Delta
“I will in my subsequent posts elucidate the side effects of this silent and slow killer which pervades the entire atmosphere.
“In spite of several protests and calls by civil society groups led by the likes of Eugene Abels and others, the two Governments-Federal and State have kept mute while those predisposed to respiratory infections not excluding the deadly Covid virus are daily subjected to slow death!
“It’s about time we push for a solution to this either through better ways of engaging in the brisk business of local refineries in order to save the atmosphere and in turn the masses.
“Not everyone can afford a humidifier just as the majority do not even know of its importance.
#StopBlackSoot and #SaveRiversLives at Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative”
READ: NADDC moves to unveil Nigeria’s first electric vehicle
The above situation calls for urgent affirmative action on the part of the Federal and State government to contain, stop and minimize to the lowest level all actions or activities such as illegal oil bunkering and local refining of crude that give rise to soot emission in Rivers State.
Making appropriate legislation by both governments that will ensure clean air, enable the building of modular refineries, obliterate all forms of illegal oil bunkering and local refining of crude will definitely serve as the right step in the right direction towards confronting soot emission. There is no other better time to act if not now.
The health and life of every Rivers State resident matters.
READ: Local refining; A panacea for Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products
About author
Nwaorgu Faustinus is a socio-political commentator, columnist, freelancer, graduate of Mass Communication and contributor of opinions, articles and interviews to newspapers and online news platforms.
Columnists
Nigeria’s cryptocurrency ban: A legal analysis
A legal analysis of CBN’s decision to prohibit banks from facilitating crypto-related transactions through the banking system.
Through its circular dated 5th February 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed all Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions and Other Financial Institutions to immediately close the accounts of persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems. Consequently, the trading of cryptocurrency with the Naira is henceforth prohibited.
Notably, the prohibition of trading cryptocurrency through withdrawal or deposit of money to a financial institution is clearly different from the prohibition of ownership of cryptocurrency. While the CBN is empowered by the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act to regulate the activities of financial institutions, including the facilitating of payments for cryptocurrency exchanges, it has no power to regulate ownership, use, or transfer of cryptocurrency.
Remarkably, the CBN’s approach to cryptocurrency differs from that of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), both regulators of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and calls into question the policy coordination of the government.
READ: CBN instruct banks to close accounts related to Crypto
In a statement published on its website, the SEC classified crypto assets (such as cryptocurrencies) as securities, which may be offered to the public. With the CBN’s ban, it is technically illegal to purchase these securities.
The NITDA also issued a draft National Blockchain Adoption Strategy, with the goal of “creating and fostering an efficient, safe, and economically productive and viable Digital Nigeria using the blockchain technology”, which will develop Nigeria’s digital economy and amplify “the government’s efforts to move away from its heavy economic reliance on the oil and gas sector”. It is needless to state that cryptocurrency is powered by blockchain. While the blockchain technology has other uses, it was primarily developed for a cryptocurrency – Bitcoin.
READ: Why Banks don’t trust Cryptos
The outright ban of Naira-backed cryptocurrency trading significantly restricts the potential growth of Nigeria’s burgeoning cryptocurrency industry, which accounts for the world’s second-largest Bitcoin trading volume and the 8th country with the highest adoption of cryptocurrency in the world.
Taking the cue, some cryptocurrency exchanges have begun consideration of the migration of their companies to other crypto-friendly jurisdictions. In the meantime, they have deactivated Naira deposits and Naira withdrawals from the exchanges.
READ: CBN seeks standard practice from fintech operators
The necessity of balancing regulation with innovation has risen in recent years with the exponential growth of Nigeria’s FinTech industry, which has attracted significant interest from foreign investors. Unfortunately, it has also exposed the seeming cluelessness of the regulators who have struggled to keep up with the rapid developments in the industry. The recent crypto ban by CBN is evidence of this.
Although the rationale for the CBN’s decision is yet unknown, there are indications that it may not be unconnected with foreign currency controls and the 97% drop in remittances through official channels, between January 2020 and September 2020. Notwithstanding the justification, the hastiness with which the decision was reached, particularly without an attempt to engage the industry, is unbecoming of a regulator of the financial industry.
The CBN’s power to regulate the activities of financial institutions is being wielded capriciously to abort what has been described as the future of the global financial industry. In an age of globalisation, it will not be long before the country loses the opportunity to establish leadership in the regulation of cryptocurrency.
A better approach may have been to utilise its recently created regulatory sandbox for the payments system to understudy the use cases of cryptocurrency within the system. Alternatively, the CBN may have developed a regulatory sandbox specifically for cryptocurrency innovations. This would have afforded the CBN a better opportunity to understand the risks and more so, the opportunities for the country to explore the industry.
Following this, it may then attempt to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, by developing stopgaps to mitigate these risks, while ensuring Nigeria cultivates the strong interest of its teeming population in cryptocurrency.
About author
Olayanju Phillips is a lawyer and an Associate within the Corporate Finance and Capital Markets Department of SPA Ajibade & Co. He can be reached at [email protected]
