UK arrivals required to undergo 2 Covid tests in quarantine, as fears for new strains heighten

All travelers arriving in the United Kingdom (UK) are now required to undergo two coronavirus tests while they are quarantined under plans set to be formally announced by the government.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the current rules are being tightened to prevent new variants from entering the country.

According to DHSC spokesman, as reported by Evening Standard, “Enhancing our testing regime to cover all arrivals while they isolate will provide a further level of protection and enable us to better track any new cases which might be brought into the country, and give us even more opportunities to detect new variants.”

What they are saying

According to England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Van-Tam, “It is important to take a job if offered it now, to protect against the “clear and present danger” posed by the virus currently circulating in the UK, rather than wait for an updated vaccine that might be more effective against the South African variant which is only present in small numbers”.

According to Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the head of South Africa’s ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, “What the study results really tell us is that in a relatively young age group demographic – with a very low prevalence of morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes, etc – the vaccine does not protect against mild to moderate infection.”

According to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson:

“We’re very confident in all the vaccines that we’re using”

“And I think it’s important for people to bear in mind that all of them, we think, are effective in delivering a high degree of protection against serious illness and death, which is the most important thing.”

According to Dr. Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), “surge testing” currently taking place must be effective to stop the strain proliferating in the UK”

Stephen Evans, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said he was “reasonably confident” that current vaccines would protect against serious diseases from the variant.

