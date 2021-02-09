Stock Market
MTN Group set to sell-off its 20% shareholding in BICS for $121million
South Africa’s MTN Group is selling off its 20% shareholding in Belgacom International Carrier Services SA (BICS) to Belgian state-controlled telecoms firm Proximus for 1.8 billion rands ($121.41 million).
According to a news report by Reuters, “MTN is in the midst of a 25 billion rand divestment plan aimed at reducing debt, simplifying its portfolio and improving returns over the next three to five years”.
Proximus also acquired Swisscom’s shares in the company of 22.4% of issued shares, all adding up to a total transaction value of €569 million, making Proximus the sole shareholder of BICS.
As a result of this acquisition, BICS will be able to accelerate its growth plans through a combination of organic investments in key domains, a strict focus on cash-flow generation within its core services, and capturing in-market consolidation opportunities.
What you should know
- MTN plans to use the proceeds to pay down US dollar debt and for general corporate purposes.
- As of September 30, 2020, MTN Group net debt stood at R60.6 billion.
- MTN will record a profit on the disposal of around R1.2 billion
- BICS is a global leader in digital communications, cloud communication services, mobility and IoT, and addresses the business-critical needs of telecoms players, virtual network operators, service providers, enterprise software providers, and global enterprises.
- Over the past years, BICS has shown strong growth potential in new business areas such as roaming, IoT, and cloud communication. At the same time, BICS is one of the few players with the critical mass required to realize economies of scale through consolidation in a highly fragmented market.
- Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is a provider of digital services and communication solutions operating in the Belgian and international markets. It delivers communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and enabling digital transformation for enterprises.
- Proximus is aggressively aspiring to become the reference operator in Europe through next-generation networks, a truly digital mindset, and a spirit of openness towards partnerships and ecosystems while contributing to a safe, sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous digital Belgium.
Champion Breweries shares slump by 33%, reducing YTD gains to 190%
Shares of Champion Breweries nosedive, as wary investors exit their positions in the local brewer.
Champion Breweries shares nosedived by as much as 33.5% in four trading sessions on NSE, at the back of profit-taking activities and sell-off of the shares of the company, as wary investors exit their positions in the local brewer.
Checks on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the close of trading activities today, the 8th of February 2020, revealed that Champion Breweries shares have slumped by 33.51% to N2.50, when compared with N3.76 recorded at the close of trade on the 2nd of February 2021.
As of the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 2nd of February, it is essential to understand that Champion Breweries year to date gain stood at 337.21%
However, with the recent streak of declines in Champion breweries’ share price, the brewer remains the best performing stock on NSE, with a year-till- date gains of 190.70%
What you should know
- The rally in the shares of Champion Breweries, however, before the recent decline was largely driven by Heineken’s acquisition of additional 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares of Champion Breweries, at a price of N2.6 per share through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raysun Nigeria Limited.
- The acquisition of the brewer’s shares by Raysun Nigeria Limited at a total purchase consideration of N4.959 billion representing 24.3% stake in Champion Breweries, increased the ownership stakes of Heineken’s SPV in the local brewer to 84.7%.
- This change, occasioned by the acquisition puts Heineken in a position to launch a takeover bid, through its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Raysun Nigeria Ltd.
- With the acquisition done at N2.6 per share on 7th January 2021, while the shares of the company were trading at N0.93 per share, investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange were convinced Champion Breweries shares were undervalued.
- This ruling sentiment on the local bourse led to a scamper for the shares of the company. This also led to the sporadic increase in the share price and the market capitalization of Champion Breweries.
PZ Cussons shares lose N3 billion in three sessions on NSE
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has lost approximately N3 billion in three trading sessions.
Recent checks after the close of trading activities on the NSE today, 8th of February, have revealed that shares of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc have lost approximately N3 billion in just three trading sessions.
According to data tracked on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), between Thursday, 4th February 2021 and today 8th of February 2021, the market capitalization of the leading consumer goods company has decreased from N23.2 billion to N20.2 billion.
Noting that – market capitalization is the total value of all the issued ordinary shares of a company, this by meaning suggests that the total value of all the issued shares of PZ Cussons decreased by nearly N3 billion, or 13% in three trading sessions on the local bourse.
A review of the performance of PZ Cussons on the Nigerian Stock exchange, after the close of trading activities today revealed that PZ shares dipped by N0.55 kobo to close the day 9.73% lower at N5.1.
What you should know
- The shares of the company closed at N5.1 per share after a total of 717,282 ordinary shares of the company were exchanged in 45 deals, worth N3,729,782.20.
- It is important to note that other than PZ, shares of companies like Flour Mills Nigeria Plc (FLOURMILL)and Unilever Nigeria Plc (UNILEVER), tracked by the NSE Consumer goods index declined by 1.43% and 2.05% respectively at the close of trading today.
- This impacted the NSE Consumer goods index, as the index depreciated by 0.26% to close the day at 592.39 index points.
- Shares of PZ Cussons are currently trading 12.82% lower than the 52-week high of N5.85 per share. On a YTD basis, shares of the company have declined by 3.77%.
GTBank, PZ, UNILEVER drop, Nigerian stock investors lose N74 billion
The market breadth closed positive as UPDCREIT led 23 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by CHAMPION.
Nigerian Stocks ended the first trading session of the week on a bearish note.
The All Share Index dipped by 0.34% to close at 41,566.86 index points as against the -0.18% plunge recorded last Friday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.22%. Investors lose N74.4 billion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover on Monday dipped lower as volume plunged by 29.43% as against 23.39% drop recorded at its last trading session. UBN, FBNH and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as UPDCREIT led 23 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- UPDCREIT up 9.09% to close at N6
- FIDSON up 8.30% to close at N6
- AFRIPRUD up 8.21% to close at N7.25
- GUINNESS up 4.47% to close at N19.85
- UBA up 4.14% to close at N8.8
Top losers
- CHAMPION down 9.75% to close at N2.5
- PZ down 9.73% to close at N5.1
- GUARANTY down 8.75% to close at N32.85
- UNILEVER down 2.05% to close at N14.3
- FLOURMILL down 1.43% to close at N31
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the first trading session of the week on a bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading around $60/barrel.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price actions reveal Nigerian stocks’ bullish run is softening in the near term.
- However, stock traders anticipate more upsides are still in play for the long term at the world’s most outstanding stock market.
