Telecoms giant MTN Group has begun deploying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to optimise network traffic and enhance service delivery in Nigeria, as part of a broader continent-wide strategy to transform its operations using responsible AI technologies.

The Group, in a statement released on Thursday, said AI is now being operationalised at scale across its operations under the “MTN Genova” transformation programme.

According to MTN, the deployment in Nigeria is part of a series of targeted AI use cases across key domains, including intelligent fuel consumption management for data centres in South Africa, dynamic energy management in Benin, and fibre cut sensing in Côte d’Ivoire.

AI Centre of Excellence

To coordinate its AI efforts, MTN said it has established an in-house Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (CoE) and a Cloud CoE, supported by a team of over 300 engineers.

These centres are tasked with developing scalable AI solutions while ensuring ethical use, guided by MTN’s Responsible AI Policy and a dedicated subcommittee within its Executive Committee.

“AI is no longer an enabler, it’s the engine reshaping businesses, redefining value creation and rewriting the rules of global innovation and competitiveness,” said MTN Group’s Chief Digital Infrastructure Officer and Group Chief Technology and Information Officer (GCTIO), Mazen Mroué.

“AI is not just about automation, it’s about boosting human potential, increasingly becoming seamlessly embedded into our daily activities, decisions and experiences, transforming how we live and work,” he added.

According to him, AI is augmenting human intelligence like never before and “we at MTN are developing AI for Africa by Africans, unlocking sustainable value for all”.

As part of its broader vision, MTN has also embraced generative AI through partnerships involving large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs), including collaborations with African startups building local language models to support customer service and enhance digital experiences.

Mroué noted that with the right mix of infrastructure, talent, governance, and partnerships, MTN believes AI can be a game-changer for Africa.

He added that MTN’s goal is to boost productivity, elevate customer experience, reduce operational costs, and ultimately, power inclusive digital growth across the continent.

AI in Africa

MTN said its adoption of AI is aligned with projections from global research bodies, especially with huge impacts expected in Africa.

A recent SAP report projects that AI could add US$1.5 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030, assuming it captures 10% of the global AI market.

The SAP report also predicts that 230 million new digital jobs will be created in Africa by 2030. Statista projects that the AI market in Africa could reach US$4.51 billion in 2025 and grow to US$18.7 billion by 2030.