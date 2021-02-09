Paid Content
Nigerians can now apply for second citizenship of Grenada, travel the world visa free and obtain access to the USA visa an E-2 visa
At the southern end of the Caribbean lies Grenada. With an idyllic climate and picturesque waterfront, Grenada is an ideal tourist destination and an attractive jurisdiction for many investors. Grenada’s citizenship by investment program, which was introduced in 2013, grants citizenship in less than 4 months to eligible investors.
Grenadian Citizenship By Investment Options – Range Developments is the only choice
One of the most popular routes to obtain Grenadian citizenship is through an investment into a government-approved project and buy a share in a 5-star resort.
The investment threshold is USD 220,000 in addition to which there are government fees of USD 50,000 for the main applicant and up to three dependents. The cost to include any additional dependents will be USD 25,000. You are required to hold the investment for a minimum of five years before you are permitted to sell it to another individual who may also apply for second citizenship for Grenada, whilst you and your family retain your citizenship in perpetuity.
Range Developments is the clear market-leading developer in the Caribbean and presents the only credible option. Range Developments has assisted over 4,000 individuals with their second citizenship applications and in the past decade is the only developer that has completed projects and delivered on its promises in this sector. Range Developments opened the world-renowned Park Hyatt St Kitts in 2017 (to reviews of best hotel in the Caribbean from CNN) and the Kempinski Dominica in 2019 (also named, the best hotel in the Caribbean in the Caribbean). Range Developments is currently developing the Six Senses Grenada. Construction is underway and scheduled completion is the end of 2022.
Key benefits of Grenadian citizenship.
- Freedom of movement: Having a second passport from Grenada allows you to travel visa-free to over 140 countries. These include the UK, EU Schengen countries, Russia, China and many others
- Access to US residency: A major draw is that Grenada offers access to the USA E2 treaty investor visa for its citizens providing an investor and his family the ability to invest and reside in the USA. The E2 visa is so coveted because it provides incredible opportunities and benefits to the investor, their spouse and dependent children under 21. Under the E2 visa spouses can work anywhere in the United States, and children under 21 have access to attend the top schools in the country at reduced rates (same as US citizens). Moreover, if an investor is not present in the USA for a 122 days in a calendar year, they are not taxed on their worldwide income.
- Grenada is a tax-efficient jurisdiction.
- Family benefits: When looking for a plan B, the family is a major consideration. With the Grenada programme, children and dependents up to 30 years of age can be included as well as dependent parents of any age. Single siblings with no children may also be included.
Conclusion
So If you are seeking to increase your global mobility and worldwide opportunities, getting a second passport is a great option. The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme is designed to offer investors and their families superior privileges unlike any other programme in the Caribbean or elsewhere in the world for that matter.
Your investment through Range Developments provides peace of mind and security for a lifetime, and is backed by over a decade of expertise.
Website: www.rangedevelopments.com
For more information, please contact:
+971527324097
Glo announces bonus data bundles in Valentine’s promo
Globacom disclosed that the data slabs on offer range from 3G to 36G spread over six months, depending on the smartphone device.
Huge bonus data bundles await Globacom’s subscribers as the telecommunications provider announced a new promo which will give up to 36GB of data to customers who buy two smartphones from its sales outlets across Nigeria.
Globacom disclosed that the models of handheld devices available for purchase include iPhones, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, Infinix, Nokia, Imose and Itel. It stated that subscribers should “be rest assured of the genuineness of the phones which come with warranties and after-sales support from the manufacturers”, adding that the prices at the Gloworld outlets are also the most competitive in the market.
The company which said in a press statement that the data bonuses will be enjoyed by customers who buy two smartphones from Gloworld shops across the country disclosed that it was delighted to excite its customers with the mouth-watering promo.
Globacom disclosed that the data slabs on offer range from 3G to 36G spread over six months depending on the choice of smartphone devices picked by customers.
According to the company, the offer is its way of adding flavour to its customers’ Valentine season enjoyment.
“We expect that our customers will be engaged in a lot of online activities on February 14 and the days after, so we decided to make it easier for them to buy devices at affordable prices for themselves and their loved ones. They will also use the free data bundles accruing from the promo to access their loved ones to express their feelings of love and commitment,” Globacom added.
The offer starts on February 8th and ends on February 22nd, 2021.
First Bank hits over 86,000 Firstmonie agents, empowers more Nigerians
The Firstmonie Agent channel is amongst the Bank’s many initiatives to expand financial access in the country.
In furtherance of the need to promote the business activities of its foremost agent banking platform – Firstmonie Agents – Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced the provision of loan facilities – up to one million naira – to its banking agents. The Bank currently has over 86,300 Firstmonie Agents, spread across the country’s 772 Local Government Areas.
With its location in every neighbourhood, Firstmonie Agents have been integral to filling the financial exclusion gap, providing convenient banking services that are easily accessible, thereby saving time and travel costs for individuals in the suburbs and remote environments that have no access to financial services.
The Bank’s financial inclusion activities is in line with the mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the availability of affordable financial products and services to all individuals and groups of people in the country; irrespective of location, literacy levels, familiarity with technology and accessibility to modern infrastructural facilities. The Firstmonie Agent channel is amongst the Bank’s many initiatives to expand financial access in the country.
Appreciating the Firstmonie Agents, Mr. Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “the roles played by our Firstmonie Agents in promoting businesses across the nooks and crannies of the country cannot be overemphasized as they have continued to set the pace in extending financial inclusion to communities with little or no access to financial services.
“With our Firstmonie Agents in every neighbourhood, several communities have witnessed a surge in business and financial activities, which is contributory to national growth and development. We commend our Agents and are delighted to support them with credit facilities, which they can access 24hours a day in less than 2minutes.”
Benefits of having Retirement Savings Account early
At Premium Pensions, we take pride in helping various people plan their finances and prepare for retirement.
We interviewed different people and asked them if they had a Pension account. Most people that didn’t had a similar answer: their salaries were too small to make contributions for a pension fund.
This was interesting because this train of thought isn’t only restricted to a dozen people. A lot of people feel this way about pension contributions.
When they think about retirement and the amount that they would need to be comfortable enough, it always seems large and intimidating. So instead of tackling the issue, they decide to shy away from it. Usually, their next response is when I get a better job. That way they can make much more substantial contributions than small amounts.
If this sounds like you, then you need to change the narrative. The more time you delay, the more money you’re eating without even knowing it.
Think of your retirement as a marathon and not a sprint. It could be 20, 30 or even 40 years before you plan to retire. That time length is what you need to take advantage of.
How Compound Interest Works
It has been said countless times that money grows money and one of the proofs of that is compound interest.
Albert Einstein once defined compound interest as the eighth wonder of the world and that is coming from a renowned scientist. Compound interest is simply the interest you earn in addition to interest earned from your savings.
It works by accumulating money over a long period without touching the sum. Instead of paying out the interest on your savings, the interest is reinvested with the initial sum.
With this, even little contributions can lead up to huge amounts over a long period.
If that seems complicated, here’s a practical example of how important compound interest can affect your pension fund depending on how early you start.
Let’s say you contributed N10,000 every month to your pension fund with a 10% interest rate that compounds annually. At the end of the first 10 years, that would be N29,900 which seems like a small amount.
But let’s assume that you put the same N10,000 for 30 years, that same amount would gross 219 Million. This is only a rough estimate, not taking into consideration that the initial monthly sum may increase (due to promotions you might have or salary increase in successive years). That’s no small amount for a contribution of 10,000 per month.
Since this is only an example, the rate of returns can vary depending on how your pension fund is managed.
You might be thinking, ‘I still have more than enough time. I will simply invest a higher amount at a later time in life. Even if you do, think of all that money that would have compounded, but is now lost because you delayed.
Following the same example that we used earlier, assuming you did contribute N40,000, a much higher sum, every month when you turned fifty. In 10 years, that initial sum would have amounted to N119,620. An amount much lower in comparison to the first.
This is the power of compound interest. Time is one of your greatest assets. That’s why you can’t afford to waste it.
Any delay will cost you a lot more
If you planned to hold off till you’re ready to contribute large amounts. Doing that will cost you a lot more. This is why you need to start regardless of your income.
Choosing the right Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) is also vital. You must choose the right PFA with experienced pension fund managers that will provide you with the best value for your contributions. This is because they make investment decisions that determine how well your pension fund performs.
If you already have a retirement savings account, but you feel you are not getting the value that you should, then you should make a switch to another Pension Fund Administrator. You can read this guide for a better understanding of the importance of switching to the right PFA.
Make the Switch now
At Premium Pensions, we take pride in helping various people plan their finances and prepare for retirement.
If you already have a retirement savings account, but you feel you are not getting the value that you should, then you should make the switch to Premium Pension, To make the switch, click https://datarecapture.premiumpension.com/expressinterest/Home/PPLProspect
You can also call 09 461 5700-4 to make the switch. A customer care representative will aid you in the transition.
