Total Group rebrands, changes name to TotalEnergies
Total has changed its name from Total to TotalEnergies, a move to invest more in renewable energy.
The Board of Directors of Total has given approval for the company’s name to be changed from Total to TotalEnergies. The move is to invest more in renewable energy.
This was disclosed by the President/Director-General of the company, Patrick Pouyannes via a video shared on its site on Monday.
He said, “The new identity/name voices the dynamic we have collectively and resolutely launched as well as the enthusiasm that inspired us to take this course. It is based on our values and history.
“It also shows our stakeholders the path we are taking and I have no doubt that TotalEnergies will be the emblematic brand of our ambition and the banner under which we will achieve our future successes.”
What you should know
- In December 2015, the Paris Agreement woke world citizens up to the climate issues when it called for world carbon neutrality in the second half of the century.
- Total is doing this to support the Paris Agreement, which is why it started a significant move towards new energies in 2016, so it would continue to fulfil its mission to provide more affordable, more reliable and cleaner energy in the best way.
WTO: Okonjo-Iweala reacts as US Government formally backs her as DG
Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has reacted as the US Government formally gave their backing to her candidature to lead the WTO.
Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted as the United States Government formally gave their backing of her candidature to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO).
This removes the final obstacle to her bid to be the first woman and first African to head the Geneva-based trade organization.
Okonjo-Iweala, in her reaction through a tweet post, expressed gratitude for the show of support from the United States in her bid as the DG of WTO. She congratulated her South Korean opponent, Yoo Myung-hee, for a hard-fought campaign.
The former Finance Minister also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for their unflinching support throughout the campaign.
Okonjo-Iweala in her tweet post said, “Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG of WTO, congratulations to Madam Yoo of the Republic of Korea for a hard-fought campaign. Thank you President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you, friends. Love to my family. Glory to God.”
What the US Trade Representative is saying
The US Trade Representative (USTR), in a statement on Friday, said, “Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy. She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership.”
The USTR also added that it looked forward to working with a new WTO director-general to find paths forward to achieve necessary substantive and procedural reform of the WTO.
The decision of Joe Biden’s administration’s to support Okonjo-Iweala for the WTO job will be viewed in Geneva as a welcome shift in US support for the multilateral trading system following 4 years of criticisms against the trade organization by former President Donald Trump who previously described it as the worst trade deal the US ever signed.
With the US now joining a consensus, WTO general council Chairman, David Walker, is expected to soon announce a meeting in Geneva, where the organization’s members will formally approve Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment to a 4-year term as Director-General.
What the European Commission Trade Commissioner is saying
European Commission Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, expressed his delight in seeing strong US support for Okonjo-Iweala.
On his tweet post, he said, “Good to see strong US support for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organization. She is the EU’s candidate of choice. Let’s now move forward with her appointment so we can give the necessary stability to WTO and start the much needed reform process.’’
What you should know
- The WTO has been without a leader since September, following the stepping down of Roberto Azevedo, who vacated the position a year before the completion of his term. Since then, the WTO has been overseen by four unelected deputy directors-general.
- The WTO’s leadership-selection process got to a stalemate last year when the Trump administration vetoed Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy and said it preferred her opponent, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, despite the overwhelming support she got from other members.
- That opposition was enough to halt the selection process because WTO decisions are made on the basis of a consensus of its 164 members.
- The South Korean candidate, Yoo, formally announced her withdrawal from the contest on Friday following consultations with the Biden administration.
- Okonjo-Iweala, who was a 2-time Finance Minister in Nigeria, was a former Managing Director of the World Bank.
- The 66-year old economist, who was until recently a chair at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, has pledged to take a more active role as Director-General and to act as a sounding board to try to find common ground among the trade body’s disparate membership.
Good to see strong U.S. support for @NOIweala to lead the @wto.
She is the EU’s candidate of choice.
Let’s now move forward with her appointment so we can give the necessary stability to WTO and start the much-needed reform process. pic.twitter.com/RrqLPSZTWQ
— Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) February 5, 2021
