The Federal Government has successfully concluded its first oil bid round under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, with several indigenous oil and gas companies emerging as winners of Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs).

These licenses grant them the rights to explore, develop, and produce hydrocarbons from both onshore and deep offshore oil blocks.

The landmark event, held during the 2022/2023 Mini Bid Round and the 2024 Licensing Round, witnessed strong participation from Nigerian companies such as TotalEnergies, Sifax, MRS, Applefield, FIRST E&P, and Sahara Deepwater.

Out of the 31 blocks offered by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), 25 attracted bids, while six failed to garner interest.

Indigenous Companies Dominate the Bid Round

The bid round, conducted in Lagos on Wednesday, marked a significant step toward increasing local participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Indigenous companies, backed by their growing technical and financial capabilities, dominated the process, winning critical blocks that could drive domestic energy production.

Curiously, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), despite qualifying as a bidder for several blocks, failed to secure any, losing out to competitors such as MRS and others.

The NUPRC also announced plans for another licensing round in 2025, signaling its commitment to fostering a competitive and transparent environment in the upstream oil sector.

Additionally, the regulator emphasized the implementation of the “Drill or Drop” provision under the PIA, which mandates that idle blocks be reclaimed and re-auctioned to ensure optimal utilization of resources.

Shell’s $2.4 Billion Asset Sale to Renaissance Consortium Approved

In a related development, the federal government officially approved the $2.4 billion sale of Shell’s onshore and shallow-water assets to Renaissance Consortium. This transaction, originally announced by Shell on January 16, 2023, involves a consortium comprising four Nigerian exploration and production firms and an international energy group.

The acquisition is expected to boost Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas activities, particularly in onshore and shallow-water areas, and underscores the government’s resolve to increase indigenous participation in the sector.

What This Means for Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry

The conclusion of the bid round and other developments signal a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector:

The sale of Shell's assets and increased investments by indigenous firms are expected to boost job creation, infrastructure development, and revenue generation.

As the government gears up for the 2025 bid round, stakeholders are optimistic that the initiatives under the PIA will continue to attract investments, enhance energy security, and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.