The Nigerian Naira is making a strong comeback, but what’s behind its resurgence? On this episode of Drinks and Mics, Tunji, Arnold, and Ugodre sit down with special guest Samson Esemuede, MD/CIO of Zrosk, to break down the biggest economic stories shaping Nigeria.

We discuss Donald Trump’s new tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico—how could they impact Nigeria’s economy, trade, and investment flow? We also dive into the global Afrobeats investment boom and whether it’s Nigeria’s next billion-dollar industry. Plus, we examine the MRS fuel hype, the latest frenzy in the energy sector, and the brewing Bento crisis, a shake-up in Nigeria’s payroll and HR tech space.

Get expert insights on money, markets, and music—all in one conversation.

Watch now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube!