Bitcoin will gain 25x and become an inflation hedge

Winklevoss brothers see Bitcoin gaining 25 times its current value on the bias that global investors adopt Bitcoin as an inflation hedge.

24 mins ago

Popular players in the crypto-verse and founder of crypto-exchange Gemini, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, see the flagship crypto gaining 25 times its current value on the bias that crypto traders and global investors adopt Bitcoin as an inflation hedge.

What you must know: In an interview with Seema Mody on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Monday, the twins buttressed why the odds seem to be on bitcoin favour outperforming incredibly well by saying, “We think it will be the best performing asset of the current decade.”

“Our thesis is that Bitcoin is gold 2.0 and it will disrupt gold. If it does that it has to have a market cap of $9 trillion. So we think bitcoin could price one day at $500,000 a bitcoin. So at $18,000 bitcoin, it’s a hold or if you don’t have any it’s a buying opportunity because we think there’s a 25x from here,” Tyler expounded.

At the time of writing, this report, Bitcoin was trading at $19,578.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,638,751,000. BTC price is up 8.0% in the last 24 hours.

Cameron Winklevoss also spoke on the prevailing quantitative easing by global central banks, keep fiat currencies undervalued, as with Bitcoin that has a limited supply

“I think a lot of it is investors coming in and realizing that there’s a specter of inflation out there and how do you protect against that? I think there’s not much of a debate about all the debt that’s increased in the U.S., the money printing, so how do you defend against that?” Cameron Winklevoss added. “I think a lot of people are starting to realize that bitcoin is really the best defense and offers the opportunity for an asymmetric return of something like 25 to 40x from here. I don’t think there’s an asset in the universe that can credibly offer that kind of potential and protect against inflation.”

Data retrieved from a well-known crypto custodian firm, Blockchain, showed how Bitcoin from $0.06 in September 2010 exploded to its current price of around $13,000 – representing a surge of over 26,600,000% in a span of 10 years.

The same couldn’t be said about its closest performing rivals, the Yellow metal and the S&P 500, which climbed 103% and 233% respectively over the same stretch.

Bottom line: The flagship crypto seems to run hot on many prevailing macros, not forgetting that the general economic law states that when demand is high and supply is limited, prices of such products will usually go up.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Featured Financial Market Analysis for a Fortune Global 500 Company. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Cryptocurrency

Breaking: Bitcoin posts an all-time high amid high demand

The flagship crypto has just surpassed its previous all-time, surging towards $19,863

11 mins ago

November 30, 2020

The flagship crypto, Bitcoin struck its all-time high, surging towards $19,863.

Bitcoin managed to recover strongly from its last dip at $16,188 a few days ago and has hit a new all-time high on Binance.

Bitcoin got slightly rejected from the new top but remains trading at $19,400 as it targets to crack the psychological resistance level at $20,000.

The story is developing, more details shortly…

Cryptocurrency

Ethereum yearly gains up by 279%, nears $600

Ethereum traded at $584.76 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,639,110,614.

9 hours ago

November 30, 2020

The world’s second most valuable crypto by market value, Ethereum, is on ‘fire’, taking into account high buying interests seen by global investors as it closes in on $600.

Ethereum has gained more than 279% year to date alone, and it seems the party for its investors is just starting amid recent price action revealing high demand for the popularly known utility crypto.

READ: Buying signs: Ethereum’s total coin supply held off exchanges continues to rise

  • At the time of writing, the second most valuable crypto by market value traded at $584.76 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,639,110,614.
  • ETH price is up 7.9% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.

READ: Apple drops 4%, iPhone sales slump

What this means

  • Data retrieved from Glassnode, revealed bullish bias, taking into consideration that Ethereum Active Supply 1y-2y (1d MA) just reached a 10-month low of 24,287,603.528 ETH.
  • The previous 10-month low of 24,465,932.420 ETH was observed on 16 February 2020.
  •  Another critical sign showing that fewer holders of Ethereum are selling is a key metric revealing the Ethereum Number of Exchange Withdrawals (1d MA) just reached a 5-month low of 584.042.
  • The previous 5-month low of 584.625 was observed on 05 July 2020.

READ: Cornerstone Insurance Plc projects PAT of N537.4million in Q1 2021

Such metrics above, amid significant price volatility prevailing in the ever-changing crypto market, points to broader market sentiments, that most holders of Ethereum are using it more for wealth preservation, rather than for utility purposes.

READ: Ripple gains 12%, CTO owns at least a million XRP

What you should know

Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.

Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns. However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.

Cryptocurrency

Stellar outperforms many Cryptos, yearly gain hits 233%

Stellar XLM has gained huge buying interests from global investors at an unprecedented level.

10 hours ago

November 30, 2020

Stellar outperforms many Cryptos, yearly gain hits 233%

An unknown crypto, Stellar (XLM), which presently ranks 11th in the hierarchy of the most valuable crypto by market value, has gained huge buying interests from global investors at an unprecedented level.

Such buying interests as seen in recent times are greatly responsible for XLM gaining as much as 233% year-to-date. Its incredible return outmatches major crypto assets in the crypto-verse.

READ: Pigs on a rampage, Bitcoin drops $2,000

  • Popular Crypto aggregator, CoinMarketCap ranked the fast-rising crypto, Stellar lumen (XLM) as the second most-viewed digital asset for the week.
  • This week, $XRP is first followed by $XLM and $AD.

READ: Ripple gains 12%, CTO owns at least a million XRP

READ: Nigeria to negotiate with IOCs over $62 billion demand 

At the time of writing this report, XLM traded at $0.197108 with a daily trading volume of $915,396,826. XLM price is up 0.9% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 22 billion coins and a max supply of 50 billion coins.

READ: Ripple is selling 33% of its ownership in MoneyGram

What you must know

  • Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored.
  • It began its operation about 6 years ago, with the major objective to boost financial inclusion globally by reaching the world’s unbanked prevalent in many parts of Africa and minor Asia. It however, updated such objectives by focusing on assisting financial institutions to connect with each other through blockchain technology.
  • Its crypto token is known as the lumens, with the purpose of making it fairly cheap to trade financial assets across borders, with the mission to outplace many existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such service.

