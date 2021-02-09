Exclusives
BIG READ: ASUU, funding & social mobility: What needs to be done
With just a budgetary allocation of 5.6%, Nigeria is heavily under-investing in education.
After months of negotiation with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), who had embarked on a 9-month strike, the Nigerian Government recently reached an agreement with the union, hence ending the strike.
ASUU embarked on the strike action in March 2020, following its disagreement with the Federal Government over the funding of the universities and implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which according to the union, negates the autonomy policy for the universities.
President of ASUU, Prof Ogunyemi, blamed these for the alleged irregularities in the payment of salaries and allowances of lecturers, with some lecturers receiving very poor remuneration in some cases.
According to him, the government gave the lecturers a one-line salary scale which means taxes are being deducted from allowances, unlike what is practiced in the civil service. He disclosed that lecturers were losing as high as 50% – 70% of their salaries, due to the implementation of the IPPIS.
During the negotiations, the FG processed for payment, the sum of N70 billion, comprising N40 billion for Earned Academic Allowances/Earned Allowances and N30 billion for revitalization of the universities.
FG has also acceded to a hybrid payment platform, which is not 100%, IPPIS for the payment of salaries and Earned Academic Allowances/Earned Allowances, pending the result and conclusion of the integrity and usability test on the University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) by the National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA).
Education funding
The constant ASUU struggle is linked to one obvious elephant in the room—funding for Tertiary Education in Nigeria. In a Guardian report, the ASUU, Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Chapter, Ekpoma, said the necessity of the strike was borne out of a need for improved funding of universities in Nigeria.
“Nigerians should bear with us. ASUU is fighting their battle. Our union is struggling to ensure that the children of the poor, who cannot afford the prohibitive cost paid in private universities or do not have opportunities to study outside Nigeria, get quality education, which is not priced beyond their reach. This will only happen when government adequately funds public universities and addresses the rot and decay in them,” they said.
Budget funding
For 2021, the FG budgeted N545.10 billion for Ministry of Education as recurrent expenditure, and N484.49 billion for Statutory Transfers. The Universal Basic Education Commission is to receive N70.05 billion, while total capital projects for Education is N127 billion. Altogether, the Nigerian Government will spend 5.6% on education for the year 2021.
Consequently, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) condemned the FG’s 2021 budgetary provision to education, stating, “It was the worst in the last 10 years. The government only apportioned 5.6 % to the sector out of a total of N13.6 trillion budgetary provisions.
“When you remove the percentage for basic education, what then becomes of the tertiary cadre? The percentage was ridiculous, low and disappointing. This is one of the challenges we are facing in the education sector,” President of the association, Comrade Sunday Asefon, said.
UNESCO’s ‘Education for All, EFA, 2000-2015: achievement and challenges’ and ‘World Education Forum 2015 final report highlighted that “15 per cent to 20 per cent is the international benchmark” to fund education.
This means that with just a budgetary allocation of 5.6%, Nigeria is heavily under-investing in education.
So what needs to be done?
The number of Nigerians that are poor is estimated to be 82.9 million; this was revealed in the latest Poverty and Inequality report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, covering the year 2019. 40.1% of Nigerians are classified as poor by national standards.
According to NBS, on average, 4 out of 10 individuals in Nigeria have real per capita expenditures below N137,430 per year, which translates to N376.5 per day.
With a poor population, education has been used as a tool to lift millions out of poverty through social mobility offered for the poor alongside pro-market reforms. This means that Nigeria cannot afford to joke with its tertiary university funding.
The case for social mobility
Equality Trust UK revealed that a strong relationship exists between high levels of income inequality and low levels of social mobility.
“Education is often seen as a strong driver of social mobility. Social mobility may be reduced in more unequal countries because educational scores are on average lower in less equal countries and education improves incomes more for those at the bottom of the income spectrum than for those further up.
“The link between educational achievement and high aspiration is a key explanation for the association between low educational achievement and inequality. A further explanation suggests that the low levels of trust in unequal societies lead to poor quality social and family relationships which in turn damages learning,” they said.
The report illustrates that for Buhari’s administration to fulfill its promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, investing in education needs to be way above the 5.6% benchmark set in the 2021 budget.
Is Nigeria investing enough in education to warrant reduced tertiary investment?
Award-winning journalist and Business Day columnist, David Hundeyin, says Nigeria’s investment in education does not match its ambitions in fighting poverty for a developing nation.
“Nigeria is investing roughly a fifth of the recommended amount it should be investing annually in education. Per UN recommendations, a developing country should set aside roughly 26 percent of its annual budget for education.
“Nigeria’s 2021 budget sets aside 5.6 percent – the lowest budget share for education in a decade. So not only does Nigeria ordinarily have no business reducing investment in any kind of education based on its purported ambitions, it is not even investing up to a quarter of how much it should be spending on education,” he said.
Professor Yomi Fawehinmi states that Nigeria needs a roadmap to sustainable government funding.
“Nigeria has an ideological challenge with funding tertiary education. Who should fund it, how and at what rate?,” he says.
“In most countries, tertiary education is a balance of funding… User fees like tuition, endowments including alumni support, research funding and others. Our issue is that we focus only on government subsection and subsidies that will be affected by government finances and priorities.
“We need to get to a balanced funding model to make it sustainable.”
Why tertiary education funding is a headache for the FG
Hundeyin that further states that massive government spending has made debt a priority over sectors like education which it needs to focus on.
“The FG has tied itself up in an impossible budget situation by consistently and constantly expanding the size and cost of government over decades, leading to a situation where debt is now needed just to keep the bloated federal and state civil services running, and the federal budget specifically is now almost entirely swallowed up by debt servicing and wage expenses, leaving little to nothing for capital investment which typically comes in form of infrastructure and R&D spending,” he said.
“The obvious (if not exactly simple) solution is to aggressively embark on a rationalisation drive to significantly trim the cost of government. The politically unpopular but pragmatic decision must be made to stop running government in Nigeria as a job creation scheme and make it lean and productive as it was originally intended to be. The cost savings should then be invested in infrastructure and R&D, where tertiary education falls under.”
What examples can Nigeria learn from emerging nations on tertiary funding?
According to Hundeyin, “The closest and most relevant example would have to be that of Ghana, which runs a similar kind of economy to Nigeria and has a similar sized government budget on a per capita basis. According to the 2015 paper “Towards Innovative Models for Funding Higher Education in Africa” published by the Association of African Universities, Ghana’s primary sources of funding for tertiary education are direct budgetary allocations and grants from the Ghanaian government, the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), internally generated revenue from the institutions and contributions from the private sector.
“The GETfund is supported with 2.5% of all VAT revenues collected in Ghana. With the N1.1 trn of VAT revenue collected in Nigeria last year, this would amount to N27.5bn if applied accordingly in Nigeria. Ghanaian universities also enjoy a significant annual income stream from thousands of foreign students, principally from Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire. These students pay fees in excess of $5,000 per annum, which boosts revenues and further enables education to be provided at highly subsidised rate to local students.”
What are the effects of reduced tertiary funding in Nigeria relating to culture (social mobility) and R&D
Hundeyin says reducing tertiary education funding is a roadblock for social mobility as it would be just a utility for the rich and upper-middle class.
“As has been covered extensively elsewhere, relatively competent tertiary education over the past 60 years has been the single greatest mover of Nigerians from poverty into the middle and upper classes. In terms of providing access to opportunity, enabling social mobility and reducing inequality and inequity, nothing comes close to the impact that subsidised higher education has had on Nigerians – flawed as it is.
“Removing this by leaving tertiary education entirely to market forces might seem pragmatic in the short term by taking what appears to be an expensive recurrent item off the government’s list of budget liabilities, but this short termist view does not account for the fact that Nigeria’s primary competitive advantage is (and has always been) having large amounts of relatively competent labour available cheaply, both locally and internationally. Allowing higher education to become the exclusive preserve of the wealthy and upper middle class demographic entirely destroys this competitive advantage and effectively turns Nigeria into Ethiopia – a densely populated zombie economy without the human capital to power growth.
“It is a terrible idea that completely falls apart within a few minutes of examination,” he adds.
Professor Fawehinmi urges that Nigeria should sell some of its educational institutions and leave those that it can fund, in a bid to find extra sources to fund education.
“Maybe start with what we can afford. Can we afford this number of universities? We should sell some off and retain the few we can fund” he says. “Then introduce user fees including school fees. Also enhance their capacity to attract funds from different sources.”
Bottom-line
For a country where statistically over 40% of its population lives below poverty and has a median age of 17.9, investing in education is non-negotiable for the Buhari-led administration’s battle to uplift 100 million out of poverty. Nigeria is neglecting its young population by investing below UNESCO standards for education which leaves little room for social mobility for the poor. The FG also needs to trim its expenses as a first step towards ensuring more funds for the education sector.
Why Nigerian Crypto community is angry with CBN
Crypto pundits believe the action taken by the CBN was rather detrimental to the growing industry.
The Nigerian crypto community recently received a shocker when CBN released a circular warning financial institutions to desist from dealing or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges.
Many young Nigerians who engage in crypto are obviously unhappy with such a directive knowing very well, the influence the apex bank has on Africa’s fast-growing financial ecosystem.
Ever since the circular got leaked to the public, the Fintech industry, political leaders have been furious at such a decision made by the Nigerian apex bank, as Bitcoin and CBN were among the top trends on social media upon the release of the circular.

Benedict Murray-Bruce, a business magnate and a former senator wrote via his Twitter handle, questioning why such a decision was made so hurriedly.
“I thought its universal knowledge that decisions or policies regarding finance or the economy should never be hasty? Crypto,” Murray-Bruce queried.
Some crypto pundits also believe the approach taken by the CBN was rather discouraging to the growing industry.
Buttressing such sentiments is Chimezie Chuta, Founder/Coordinator, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, in an exclusive interview with Nairametics where he revealed his disappointment, stating the effect the CBN’s directive could have on Africa’s largest economy

Chuta said, “Thousands of young Nigerians are currently earning a decent living to put themselves through school via crypto trading. Many are sustaining their families and loved ones via crypto trading. What about the thousands of new businesses and jobs created by crypto innovation? What about the revenue that is flowing into the country as a result of the huge volume of trades being carried out on major exchanges?
Buchi Okoro, CEO and Co-founder of Quidax, Nigeria’s largest crypto exchange had this to say; “CBN’s letter was like getting a spanking from your parents for good behavior. But out of respect you take it in stride and keep working harder.”
The recent CBN directive has already strengthened fears among a growing number of Nigerian users that include millennial and small business operators that use such digital assets for payments and hedge against fiat inflation.

Rume Ophi, Partner and Brand Strategist, Vorem Nigeria spoke on the effect such a directive will have on a significant number of Nigerians, particularly those new to cryptocurrency. He said;
“Newbies are going to be scared of losing their funds because they feel bitcoin and other cryptos can be destroyed by government, which is not possible. Those that have invested in exchange platforms will feel terrible with such hostile directive, thereby preventing them from serving their customers.”
Adding more weight on the matter is Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, whom via his Twitter handle advised fiscal stakeholders to not tightening Africa’s largest economy amid Nigeria’s high youth unemployment;
“We Need to Open Up Our Economy, Not Close It.
“The number one challenge facing Nigeria is youth unemployment. In fact, it is not a challenge, it is an emergency. It affects our economy and is exacerbating insecurity in the nation.”
Corroborating on such bias, Adebayo Juwon, African Lead at a leading crypto exchange FTX said;
“The stiffness of the Nigerian government on crypto adoption has impacts on the growing industry of digital payment, but this is good for innovation, isn’t it? Decentralization of finance has endless possibilities; therefore, it is only rational for the government to get involved when they can. Innovation can’t be stopped; it can only be delayed.
“It is important to clarify that CBN didn’t ban crypto in Nigeria; they simply asked Nigerian financial institutions not to process crypto payments pending regulation.”

It’s critical to note that the CBN’s circular does not criminalize crypto, and it’s within the apex bank’s statutory powers to protect Nigeria’s financial system, however, some crypto experts are of the opinion that such exclusion to its financial ecosystem will put Nigeria at a huge disadvantage in the Fintech space.
According to some media sources seen by Nairametrics, CBN was earlier warned by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI), on the activities of criminals using crypto assets to bring into the country hundreds of millions of US Dollars illegally obtained from emerged markets.
However, data retrieved from Chainalysis revealed that the percentage of illicit crypto activity associated with scams isn’t as high in Africa as in other regions around the world. Illicit cryptocurrency activity accounted for just 2% of the region’s roughly $16 billion trading volume from July 2019 to June 2020. Scams accounted for 55% of this low-level illicit activity.

To justify its directive, the CBN issued a statement insisting that these cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begs the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
Elelu-Bashir Mohammed, Nigeria’s Community Manager at Crypto.com in a phone chat interview with Nairametrics gave valuable suggestions on what the Nigerian crypto community expects from the Nigerian apex bank;
“I believe it’s time for the Nigerian government to start looking at ways Nigeria can benefit from the robust tech blockchain is offering such as voting mechanisms, IOT, supply chain, etc. The CBN should also invite the necessary stakeholders in the crypto and blockchain space and create a regulatory framework for financial institutions willing to extend their services to crypto-related businesses,” Mohammed said.
In addition, Juwon laid bare his thoughts on why Nigerian monetary stakeholders shouldn’t see Crypto as a threat to the current financial system, but rather embrace the ever-changing financial instrument as seen in emerged markets;
“The tech/crypto community in several countries receives tremendous support from their government. Blockchain Council reported that Australia, China, Dubai among other developed nations is making precise moves towards the adoption of blockchain and accepting crypto payment. According to Forbes, payments giant PayPal will allow its 346 million users to buy and spend bitcoin and a handful of other major cryptocurrencies,” Juwon said.
Rotimi Ogunwede, the Chief Marketing Officer of Patricia, a fast-growing crypto payment company, in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, explained viable options Nigerians would have to go through to process their crypto transactions amid the regulatory restrictions in play;
“The new CBN policy will only encourage P2P trades which are even more unregulated unlike what Patricia has where we have KYC done on all users to ascertain their identity before any trade or exchange happens. We even go as far as linking users’ accounts to their individual BVN, to ensure transparency,” Ogunwede said.
Bottom Line
Financial experts further conclude such a move made by the financial regulator will distort the dynamics of the Crypto market in Africa, on the bias that Nigeria is a key player in the Crypto-verse and home to many leading Crypto service providers providing employment and synergy in Nigeria’s Fintech space.
With that said, the CBN’s recent directive on crypto dealings makes it imperative for the Nigerian Crypto community and financial regulators to seek a unifying approach that would be beneficial for Nigeria’s economy by increasingly educating both the regulators and the public on the leverage it brings to Africa’s largest economy.
GTB, Zenith, UBA lead banks with highest social media followers
Here is a ranking of Nigerian banks with the highest social media followers.
GTBank, Zenith Bank and UBA are the top 3 Nigerian banks with the most followers on social media.
In a bid to improve the digital experience of their users, banks have leveraged social media to keep customers updated and also handle feedback and complaints faster.
Every day, more banks are making social media a priority and are producing digital content that allows them to engage as well as get instant feedback from their customers.
Remarkably, 11 Nigerian banks made the global list of top 100 banks in English speaking countries that utilized social media for their business in the third quarter of 2019.
Even though social platforms have been around for almost forever, it was only recently that commercial banks decided to join the bandwagon and grow their social following. As a result, the top commercial banks, have rapidly expanded their social following, and in many cases, the number of followers has more than quadrupled.
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn are some of the most popular social media platforms in Nigeria, but for our metrics, we will be focusing on the first three.
Here is a ranking of Nigerian banks with the highest social media followers;
1. GTBank: Taking the top spot is Guaranty Trust Bank with the most social media engagement. Guaranty Trust Bank is the most social bank with the highest number of Youtube views and subscribers, Instagram followers, Twitter followers and Facebook page likes.
The Segun Agbaje-led bank has 1,676,773 followers on Twitter, 720,151 on Instagram, and over 6 million followers on Facebook. GTbank is a social media savvy bank and it constantly puts out relevant and relatable content on its social platforms.
2. Zenith Bank: The Jim Ovia-founded bank is the second on the list with 1,324,373 followers on Twitter, 494,838 followers on Instagram, and 6,087,385 followers on Facebook. Zenith Bank, now run by Ebenezer Onyeagwu recently emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2021.
3. UBA Group: Third on the list is the United Bank for Africa (UBA) with 817,196 followers on Twitter, 318,686 followers on Instagram and 2.8 million followers on Facebook.
The bank is also known to make use of A-list celebrities like Wizkid to help endear its numerous services to target audiences. UBA currently operates in 20 African countries, the United Kingdom and France. It is also the only African bank with a commercial deposit-taking presence in the United States.
4. First Bank: Coming in fourth place is First Bank with 579,996 followers on Twitter, 697,801 on Instagram, and over 2.8 million on Facebook. It would be recalled that Access Bank acquired Diamond Bank in early 2019, and this might have contributed to the rise in its number of social media followers. Tier-1 bank, First Bank recently launched virtual payment cards which is a suitable alternative to cash or cheques to foster financial inclusion.
5. Access Bank: Led by the charismatic Herbert Wigwe, Access is fifth on the list with 1,324,373 followers on Twitter, 494,838 followers on Instagram, and over 2.6 million followers on Facebook. Access Bank recently became the first full-service bank to acquire merchants who will accept American Express Card payments in the country after partnering with American Express.
6. Stanbic Bank: The bank has 310,103 followers on Twitter, 122,909 on Instagram and over 1.1 million followers on Facebook. By the end of 2020, Stanbic Bank recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of N83.211 billion with gross earnings of N234.446 billion.
7. Union Bank is seventh on the list with 221,587 followers on Twitter, 106371 on Instagram and 1,058,653 on Facebook. Founded in 1917, Union bank remains one of Nigeria’s oldest banks.
8. Fidelity Bank: With 196,773 followers on Twitter, 134,040 on Instagram and 1,038,239 on Facebook, the bank ranks in the eighth position. Fidelity bank has become one of the top financially stabled banks in Nigeria with a strong presence in all the states and major cities in Nigeria.
9. FCMB Bank: The Ladi Balogun-led bank ranks ninth on the list with 147,927 followers on Twitter, 152,119 on Instagram and 1,634,836 on Facebook. FCMB was the first bank to be established in Nigeria without government or foreign support.
10. Sterling Bank: On the tenth position is Sterling Bank with 118,244 followers on Twitter, 106,773 followers on Instagram and 641,131 followers on Facebook. Formally established in 2006 through a merger of five banks and now led by Abubakar Suleiman, the bank has maintained a significant presence on social media. It refers to itself as Nigeria’s most DISRUPTIVE bank and brags about its speedy responses to enquiries & issues resolution. Of course, we can’t forget the Bank Wars which they initiated and got a lot of Twitter users amused.
Optics
It is quite commendable that Nigerian banks have finally come to the realisation of how important the effective use of social media can help their brand and are seizing the opportunity to build on this.
Amazing that what used to be an afterthought for banks is now given special priority with experts being employed to manage these social media accounts. Also, the banks now set aside a huge portion of their marketing/communications budget to care for social media strategy.
Banks, today have had to drop their very official image and become more social, as well as conduct more social engagements on social media, so as to improve the popularity of their brands amongst the young people who form the group of the most active users on these platforms and also, the majority of their customers.
Even though these banks have fully embraced the usage of social media, clearly, some banks are better than others at utlizing social media.
However, more banks need to observe trends and move towards building consumer-focused brands so that they can engage with their customers and provide information through social media.
How social media reacted to the CBN crypto ban
The recent crypto prohibition by the CBN has stirred the reactions of Nigerians on social media.
The Central Bank of Nigeria in a circular recently notified Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, other financial institutions against doing business in crypto and other digital assets.
The apex bank’s circular read in part:
“Accordingly, all DMBs, NBFIs and OFIs are directed to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.”
“Please note that breaches of this directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions. This letter is with immediate effect.”

News of the CBN’s decision to prohibit banks from facilitating crypto-related transactions through the banking system has since gotten very harsh reactions on social media with many condemning the policy as a deliberate attempt by the government to impoverish young Nigerians who have been able to create wealth for themselves through crypto trading.
Some have also noted the lack of policy cooperation between financial regulators in Nigeria due, to the fact that the SEC had only a few months ago proposed a new set of rules that will regulate crypto-token or Crypto-coin investments when the character of the investment qualifies as securities transactions.
Crypto exchange, Binance had taken to Twitter to urge their Nigerian customers to “Withdraw your NGN as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues,” while also noting that the new CBN law is a “one step back” on crypto adoption in Nigeria.

Received notice from our channel partners that NGN deposits and withdrawals will be affected. Still confirming details on when/how. Please withdraw your NGN as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues. Will share more details as they become available. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Nr2ba4lfwI
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) February 5, 2021
Two step forward, one step back…
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) February 5, 2021
To demonstrate Binance’s importance in the Nigerian Crypto space, Nonso Obikili, an Economist stressed that Crypto transactions in Nigeria already dwarfed the daily transaction volume on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Binance alone.
“How important is crypto in Nigeria? On binance today the value of BTC/NGN trades was worth N13.4bn. For context the volume of trade on the Nigerian stock exchange today was N5.6bn. And Binance is just one exchange,” Obikili stated.

How important is crypto in Nigeria? On binance today the value of BTC/NGN trades was worth N13.4bn. For context the volume of trade on the Nigerian stock exchange today was N5.6bn. And binance is just one exchange.
— Nonso Obikili (@nonso2) February 5, 2021
Still, on Binance, other crypto enthusiasts called for calm and urged Nigerians to change their Naira balance to USDT (Tether) stablecoin on the platform in a bid to be careful against CBN prohibited deposits.
Do not deposit naira again on Binance
Immediately swap your naira for USDT if you have naira balance
Do not sell your crypto assets in panic.
It's a global trading system that CANNOT be affected by Nigeria CBN policies.
Decentralized Finance is the future.
You can't stop it!
— Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) February 5, 2021
On the policy side, Nigerians faulted the CBN directive, saying there is no logical reason to prohibit crypto enabled transactions, as the directive appears to contravene the Buhari-led administration’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
“They can’t claim crypto traders in Nigeria are faceless. You register with your BVN. You are verified based on KYC principles. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to ensure we are happy with “poverty alleviation” moves. Instead of the wealth innovation brings,” Japheth Omojuwa, a popular social media commentator noted.

They can’t claim crypto traders in Nigeria are faceless. You register with your BVN. You are verified based on KYC principles. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to ensure we are happy with “poverty alleviation” moves. Instead of the wealth innovation brings.
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 5, 2021
Nigeria can ban crypto trading overnight, but has been discussing on banning open grazing for almost a decade??
— ebovi wali (@ebovi_wali) February 5, 2021
In Nigeria
You do business- govt policies ruin it.
You do trade- govt close borders.
You do farming- herdsmen kill you.
You want dollars- govt hoards it.
You enter crypto- govt bans it.
The destruction of the lives of young people in Nigeria is NOT a mistake.
It is well planned.
— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 5, 2021
On the investor side of things, CEO of TalentQL, Adewale Yusuf warned that Nigeria’s government policies that restrict ease of business for tech startups are a worry for foreign investors. Others warned of general risks as the policy fails to fix monetary bottlenecks and tackle why Nigerians are adopting crypto.
I just spoke with a foreign investor that invested in Gokada and a crypto startup in Nigeria. He's really worried.
— Adewale Yusuf (@AdewaleYusuf_) February 5, 2021
Investing in Nigeria will take the biggest hit. Why will anyone invest in a Nigerian fintech startup when their future could be terminated with a typo ridden memo? This is the same for all other regulated spaces. Other African countries will win. There is AfCTA now.
— Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) February 6, 2021
The CBN directive to ban Crypto transactions is outrageous. There are so many young people innovating, creating so much despite the hostility of the Nigerian government. This is an assault on all those staking so much in investing themselves in Nigeria.
— Fakhrriyyah (@FakhuusHashim) February 5, 2021
Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also warned that prohibiting crypto trade is harmful to the job prospects of young Nigerians as it also reduces inflow of capital to Nigeria.
The former Vice Presidential candaidate of the Peoples Democratic Party stated, “What Nigeria needs now, perhaps more than ever, are jobs and an opening up of our economy, especially after yesterday’s report by the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that foreign capital inflow into Nigeria is at a four year low,having plummeted from $23.9 billion in 2019 to just $9.68 billion in 2020.
“Already, the nation suffered severe economic losses from the border closure and the effects of the #COVID19 pandemic.
“This is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria, and I urge that the policy to prohibit the dealing and transaction of cryptocurrencies be revisited.”
This is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria, and I urge that the policy to prohibit the dealing and transaction of cryptocurrencies be revisited.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 6, 2021
However, true to the saying, necessity, they say is the mother of all inventions, the recent crypto prohibition has forced some Nigerians to suggest different ways to bypass the CBN regulation.
Chin, a tech and finance writer said, “Watch crypto exchanges use Ghanian banks as their contact points and watch the Ghanian economy benefit from the inflow of so much money.”
A Twitter user with the handle @sirpeeworld advise other bitcoin traders not to panic, but explore the option of transferring their bitcoins abroad.
“No one should panic yet. Many ways will be discovered soon. If you have anyone outside Nigeria, it will be easy for you to do your bitcoin things. You can transfer to anyone outside Nigeria. They will buy from you and send you naira,” he tweetd.
watch crypto exchanges use Ghanian banks as their contact points and watch the Ghanian economy benefit from the inflow of so much money.
— chin. (@_LXRE__) February 5, 2021
Crypto trading about to switch into full P2P mode in Nigeria and take flight. Time to buy more bitcoins
— Dolapo Oni (Retired Nigerian) (@Dolarpo) February 5, 2021
Remarkably, Nigeria attracts more interest in Bitcoin than any country in Africa. According to a recent report released by blockchain.com, Nigeria emerged as one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.
This increasingly growing interest is partly due to poorer monetary policies that cause devaluation and makes crypto a good alternative source to hedge against inflation. Judging by the reaction and responses on the internet, that interest will not end soon.
The Nigerians use crypto to decentralize against “government control,” and as a result, peer-2-peer crypto transactions are expected to rise over the next weeks, according to analysts.
