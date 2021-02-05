DPR says Nigeria to earn $500 million from signature bonuses for 57 marginal oilfields

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revealed that Nigeria is expected to earn about $500 million from the signature bonuses to be awarded for 57 marginal oilfields in the country.

This follows the bid round processes for the marginal oilfields which commenced in June 2020 and would be concluded by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

This disclosure was made by the Director of DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, a Director in DPR, while speaking on an Arise Television Programme on Friday, February 5, 2021, in Lagos.

Auwalu pointed out that the objective of the exercise was to deepen the participation of indigenous firms in the upstream sector of the oil industry and provide opportunities for technical and financial partnerships for investors.

What the DPR Director is saying

The DPR boss said that out of the over 600 companies that applied for pre-qualification, 161 were successful and shortlisted to advance to the next and final stage of the bid round process.

Auwalu said, “For the signature bonus, what we did internally was to look at the Competent Person Report and objectively estimate the average signature bonus on that field.

“Some fields are high while some fields are low. We estimate to have not less than $500 million which is very much on the conservative side.’’

He noted that this amount is different from the funds already generated by the agency through the applications and data leasing for the marginal oilfields applicants.

He said the DPR had also gotten approval for the signature bonuses to be paid in either Dollars or Naira to simplify the process for Nigerian companies and reduce pressure on the country’s external reserve.

He said, “Immediately after the payment of the signature bonuses and compliance with the farm out agreement and farm out demarcation area, we will issue the award and bring the companies together for them to arrange how to enter the fields.

”We hope to finish the entire programme before the end of Quarter 1 this year. Going forward, we will give about 90 days during which the Oil Mining License holders will have discussions because no two fields are the same so that we allow these assets to be developed.

”We believe it will increase the reserves of this country as well as provide a lot of stimulants to the economy.’’

He explained that the DPR had learnt from the mistakes made in previous marginal oilfield bid rounds, adding that the 2020 exercise would be devoid of such issues leading to lingering litigations and unproductivity.

While noting that the agency had put measures in place to ensure that the awardees would be credible investors with technical and financial capability, Auwalu said the DPR ensured due diligence on all the applications with the assistance of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the Department of State Security and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

What you should know