DPR releases guidelines for establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has rolled out guidelines for the establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities across the country.
It states that companies seeking to establish gas-dispensing facilities would be required to obtain three approvals and licences, among others, before commencing operations.
While making the disclosure in a public statement in Abuja, the DPR’s Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, said the agency has commenced an investigation into the gas explosion incident that happened at Baruwa area, Ipaja, which claimed several lives and destroyed over 20 properties.
Auwalu disclosed that preliminary reports from DPR investigations revealed that the facility was operating without a licence and was carrying out illegal operations which resulted in the unfortunate incident. He promised that the DPR would continue to update the public on the progress of its ongoing investigation into the incident, while assuring that the agency will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure safe operations of all oil and gas facilities in Nigeria.
On the guidelines for establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities, the Chief Executive Officer of the DPR said it stipulates the minimum requirements, procedures, and conditions to be fulfilled before the grant of approvals or licences for the construction, installation, modification, takeover, relocation, and operations of downstream gas facilities in Nigeria.
Some of those guidelines include;
- Guidelines for the establishment and operations of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas, refilling plants and retail outlets;
- Guidelines for establishment of autogas refueling stations and add-on gas facility; and
- Guidelines for the establishment of gas storage and utilization.
Auwalu explained that the guidelines were developed to enhance gas penetration and utilization, enhance operational safety as well as ease of doing business in the oil and gas sector.
He said: “Companies intending to establish these facilities must satisfy all necessary requirements stipulated by DPR and obtain the underlisted applicable approvals: Site suitability approval; Approval to Construct (ATC)/Approval to Install; and Licence to Operate.
“Necessary amenities and equipment like functional automated/manual leak tester, functional fire alarm system, and mounted gas detectors, adequate fire water storage, and sprinklers, perimeter fence with firewall amongst others must be provided in the facilities.”
He emphasized that the objective of the guidelines was to ensure that the baseline standard regarding Health, Safety, and Environment, HSE, was achieved and maintained in all the facilities.
What you should know
This is coming a few days after the last gas explosion at the Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos which claimed several lives with many properties destroyed. The Lagos state government in its investigation of the incident blamed the operators for negligence and non-adherence to safety standards in their operations.
That was one in a series of gas-related explosions that have occurred in Lagos and other parts of the country in the last few months with several reported casualties.
FG announce extension of suspension of new electricity tariff by 1 week
The Federal Government has announced the extension of the suspension of the new electricity tariff by another one week to enable the committee to review and work out modalities for the implementation of the agreement reached on electricity tariffs structure.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof James Momoh, when the ad hoc Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff submitted its interim report at a reconvene bilateral meeting between Federal Government and Organised Labour on Monday in Abuja.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the suspension of the new tariff for two weeks, which ended at midnight on Oct. 11, following the meeting between Federal Government and organized labour after the threat by labour to embark on strike over increase in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.
The committee which was chaired by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and set up to examine the justifications for the new policy in view of the need for the validation of the basis for the new cost-reflective tariff, agreed that the tariff increase should be suspended for 2 weeks, while the committee deliberates on it.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, while reading a resolution reached between the Federal Government, Organised Labour and the Ad Hoc Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff disclosed that the adoption of the work plan for effecting the resolutions has been reached. He said the resolutions adopted would be implemented by all stakeholders within the week by Sunday, October 18.
Ngige, while disclosing the amendments to the resolutions that were adopted said, “Using of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) VAT proceeds to provide relief in electricity tariff. This is to leverage on the VAT from the NESI, the increases experienced by customers due to the transition to the Service-Based Tariff will be reduced. That is Band A – 10%, Band B – 10.5 per cent reduction and Band C – 31 reductions.”
On the acceleration of National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), he revealed that it was adopted that for the distribution of the first one million meters, the Ministry of Power was to liaise with Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA). He added that they are to start work by Oct. 12, to accelerate the roll-out of meters with a target of December 2020. The minister, therefore said that the meeting agreed that it would work towards bridging the metering gap.
Ngige also noted that the resolutions adopted for Phase two for the extensive review of key sector reforms include that the ad hoc committee would work from Oct. 12 to Dec. 12, to ensure that all outstanding issues are resolved and implemented.
He also said the resolution adopted on gas pricing was that the Group Managing Director was co-opted into the Technical Committee to assist with the purpose. He added that on resource capacity, the Managing Director, NEMSA is also co-opted into the Technical Committee to work with NERC on the metering assignments.
FG, Labour agree cut in electricity tariff for 3 months, to distribute 6 million free meters
The Federal Government and the organized labour have agreed to provide a tariff relief of N10.20 per kilowatt-hour for Nigerians for the next 3 months and also distribute 6 million free meters following the completion of the 2 weeks suspension of electricity tariff.
According to a tweet post from the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, this was disclosed in a communique made available to journalists after a lengthy meeting between the organized Labour and the Federal Government on Sunday evening.
The communique disclosed that the committee adopted a two-phase approach to proffer solutions which would help resolve issues affecting the electricity sector in the medium term, whilst providing relief to customers immediately.
They stated that the immediate relief would be provided to citizens for a 2 to 3-month period (which will not exceed December 31, 2020), saying it will be the timeline for the conclusion of an extended scope of work for the Technical Committee.
According to the communique: “Following extensive analyses, it was realised that VAT proceeds from the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) could be used to secure varying levels of relief in customer tariffs across bands A, B and C, ensuring that all customers receive some form of relief during this difficult time. Cumulatively the per kWh relief that will be provided to customers in bands A, B and C is N10.20 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), which will be distributed across the bands. The relief will be in place for the 2 to the 3-month period required for the Technical Committee to conclude its extended scope of work. It should be noted that Bands D and E tariffs were not changed, and this freeze will remain in place.”
It was also disclosed that the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will be accelerated. They stated: “This programme will distribute 6 million meters to Nigerians free, of charge. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) having approved the funding for this programme, the meters will begin being distributed to consumers immediately using stockpiles in-country and local assemblers. The cost of meters shall be recovered from the DISCOs.
“The 6 million meters to be procured for the NMMP will only be through local meter manufacturers and assemblers. This will create jobs and a new meter manufacturing sub-sector in the country.”
It was also resolved that there will be proper salary protection for electricity workers. They disclosed that In implementing payment discipline measures for the DISCOs, the Government will ensure the protection of the salary for Electricity Workers saying it will be protected in the revised payment waterfall structure for the NESI. Thus; “In order to protect customers from changes in tariff during the 2-3 month period of review by the Joint Technical Committee, DISCOs will be directed to temporarily suspend customer band migration. This means that while DISCOs are expected to fulfil their Performance Improvement Plans (PIP) thereby improving the quality of service to customers, no added charges will be passed on to customers during this period. This measure is aimed at building confidence in the Service-Based Tariff structure.’’
On the inclusion of Labour representatives in NERC, it stated, “The committee had no objection to the inclusion of Labour into the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission. Government is committed to fully engage Labour in the ongoing review of the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2002. As a result, the Executive will recommend to the National Assembly inclusion of Labour representation into the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.”
1. Labour & Govt have adopted these Resolutions of the Adhoc Committee I chaired. Highlights include using VAT proceeds to temporarily subsidize tariffs whilst my Committee will work for two more months to resolve other issues that may substantially affect tariff adjustments.
To further assure Nigerians of the new agreement, the Honourable Minister of Power, Sale Mamman took to his official Twitter handle to state that Nigerians will only pay for the energy they consume and also a plan to distribute 6million meters to homes and businesses were underway.
“To ensure that Nigerians only pay for the energy they consume, a Metering scheme that will see 6 million free meters distributed to Nigerian homes and businesses is set to commence this quarter,” Mamman tweeted.
To ensure that Nigerians only pay for the energy they consume, a Metering scheme that will see 6 million free meters distributed to Nigerian homes and businesses is set to commence this quarter.
NERC says Discos will compensate electricity consumers for power delivery failure
The Federal Government has warned power distribution companies (Discos) that they will compensate affected consumers for defaulting in service delivery if they fail to supply the required quantum of electricity under the new service reflective tariff regime.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by Sanusi Garba, the Vice Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), who doubles as a commissioner at the commission, in Abuja. He said that NERC had deployed a mechanism to monitor the Discos.
NERC had revealed that all Discos committed to delivering agreed quantum of power to customers in various categories beginning from September 1, 2020, when the new service reflective tariff regime started. The commission is expected to start monitoring the Discos on a monthly basis to ensure compliance by the power firms in terms of meeting the agreement.
He said the service reflective tariff, which took effect on September 1, 2020, before it was suspended for 14 days after an agreement between the Federal Government and labour unions, would ensure that customers of distribution companies paid for what they consumed.
Garba said, “The commission has come forward to say tariffs will be service-based, meaning that you will pay your rates in correlation with the level of service you get. Now, obviously, the commission has its own mechanism for monitoring the performance of the Discos. This is because if a Disco says you are in Band C, it means the Disco is committed to giving you between 12 to 16 hours as a minimum.
“So the role of the commission is to monitor and at the end of the month to determine which Disco has complied with their service commitment or not. And consumers will be compensated for failure to deliver on that service. We do not expect consumers to start putting gadgets to monitor electricity.”
He explained that the monitoring was on the basis of clusters, as the commission would monitor all consumers in a particular area, for instance, those on Bands A, B or C.
He admitted that NERC would not expect consumers to be the ones to monitor compliance by Discos. He said that consumers are to follow the normal processes of complaining so that the commission will step in to resolve the issue if they believe that there has been service failure.
When told that many consumers do not have the required meters to make the right tariff payments, Garba said the government was working towards providing funding for meters.
He said, “On the issue of metering and the concern that consumers don’t have meters, I’m sure you are aware that the commission issued an order capping the amount of energy that an unmetered customer should be billed. That was designed to make all Discos to expedite the process of providing meters to all consumers because that is the way the electricity business is designed to run.”
Garba said the commission was now looking at the timelines, the rates, installation rates, specifications, etc, in order to make the story of estimated billing a thing of the past.