Gas station explosion: Lagos to enforce stiffer measures on operators, blames negligence

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that his administration would take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants and/or combustible items in the state to forestall any reoccurrence of the explosion that has been rocking the state recently.

While making the disclosure on Thursday, October 8, 2020, after the gas station explosion in the Baruwa area of Ipaja that claimed about 8 lives with many properties destroyed, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the incident and described it as a sad memory in the life of the administration.

Sanwo-Olu revealed that the preliminary and final reports on the cause of the explosion suggested negligence on the part of the gas plant operators.

The Governor said: “The gas explosion this morning has left a sour taste in my mouth. It is a reminder of the dark episode of March this year at Abule Ado Soba when innocent lives were lost to gas explosions of monumental proportion and properties destroyed. I really can’t believe that we would witness another such incident, no matter how little. I wish to therefore register my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the fire. I pray that God grant their souls eternal rest. The reports I got showed that the explosion could have been avoided if the operators of the gas plant had adhered to safety guidelines. Lives would have been saved and properties too would not have been affected.”

He restated his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties of Lagosians by ensuring that operators follow strict regulations in the operations of gas plants.

On this note, the governor said, the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency have been notified of the next line of action.

The Governor was full of praises for the first responders who acted promptly on the distress call and worked very quickly to contain the fire by not allowing the ruins to go beyond what we currently have.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined residents to always report any suspicious activities that may be harmful to the citizens in their neighbourhood to the appropriate State Government agencies for preventive measures to be taken.

Nairametrics had yesterday reported that another gas explosion had occurred at a gas station in the Baruwa area of Ipaja. The explosion, which occurred at the early hours of Thursday, was reported to have claimed 8 lives, razed 25 houses (bungalows) and 16 lock-up shops.

The recent gas explosion is one in a series of similar incidents that have rocked the state recently. This includes the Abule-Ado explosion that killed about 23 people, with several properties, businesses and school destroyed and the gas tanker explosion that occurred at the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos that had over 50 people sustaining various degrees of injury.

This also calls to question, the safety measures adopted by the operators of such facilities and the idea of citing such facilities, including tank farms in residential areas with the attendant risks to lives and properties.