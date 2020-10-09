Stock Market
Profit-taking intensifies as GTBank, Dangote Cement stocks drop
Market breadth index was negative with 21 losers against 11 gainers.
Nigerian Stock Market closed the day negative, extending its downward trend from the previous day. The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization shed 0.46% to close the week at 28,415.27 points and N14.852trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 384.1 million units of shares, valued at N3.99billion exchanged hands in 5,759 deals, as CAVERTON finished as the most traded shares by volume at 52.1million units, while GUARANTY and ZENITH bank topped market value list at N1.02billion and N1 billion respectively.
- Similarly, in today’s trade, the market breadth index was negative with 21 losers against 11 gainers. PZ (-8.89%) & GUARANTY (5.00%) led the losers’ chart for the day, while ETERNA (+10.00) & TOTAL (+5.37%) finished top gainers.
- Sector performance
- NSE Banking Index: Down by -2.48%, on price decline in GUARANTY (-5.00%), FBN (-3.00%) and FIDELITYBK (-2.86%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Slide by – 0.08%, on DANGCEM (-0.33%) depreciation.
- NSE Insurance Index: Advanced marginally by +0.39%, on price appreciation in CORNERSTONE (+9.09) and CUSTODIAN (+1.94%)
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Increased by 0.30%, on the back of the gains in ETERNA (+10.00%) and TOTAL (+5.37%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained 0.13%, on INTBREW (3.06%) appreciation
Top gainers
- ETERNA up 10.00% to close at N3.63
- TOTAL up 5.37% to close at N102
- INTBREW up 3.06% to close at N4.72
- CUSTODIAN up 1.94% to close at N5.25
- BUACEMENT up 0.24% to close at N41.5
Top Losers
- PZ down 8.89% to close at N4.1
- GUARANTY down 5.00% to close at N30.4
- UCAP down 4.58% to close at N3.54
- ETI down 3.37% to close at N4.3
- DANGCEM down 0.33% to close at N150
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the last trading session on a negative note. NSE30 stocks like GTBank, Dangote Cement, Ecobank dragged the Sub Saharan based index lower as profit-taking was notable among blue-chip stocks.
- Selling pressures in Nigeria’s major export earning product dampened local investors hopes coupled with the recent economic macro that Nigeria’s current-account deficit dropped in Q2 2020 from a revised -4.9% of GDP the previous quarter to -3.4%.
- Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
Stock Market
Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries drop, investors lose N46 billion
Nigerian stock exchange closed today’s closed on a negative note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.31% to settle at 28,546.22 index points. Also, the aggregate market value of all quoted equities dipped from its opening value of N14.966 trillion to settle at N14.920 trillion.
- Consequently, the Year-to-date return currently stands at 6.37%.
- A total volume of 569.3 million units of shares, valued at N4.91billion exchanged hands in 6,101 deals, as ETERNA (+10.00%) finished the most traded shares by volume at 112.3million units, while ZENITHBANK (+2.81%) topped the market value list at N1.50billion.
- Market breadth was inverse of the broad index as 26 stocks advanced against 17 decliners. ETERNA & UNILEVER led the gainers’ chart for the day, while NB & CONOIL finished top losers.
- Across sectors, two of the five indexes under our coverage gained. Price appreciation in ETI (+8.54%), FCMB (+5.71%), and ACCESS (+4.64%) moved the NSE Banking index up by 2.88%, while the NSE Insurance followed to gain 1.29%.
- On the flip side, the Industrial, Consumer Goods, and Oil & Gas indexes dipped by -2.72%, 1.30%, and -0.53% respectively, on the back of price shed in DANGCEM (-4.75%), NB (-7.07), CONOIL (-5.57%) and ARDOVA (-2.73%).
Top gainers
- UNILEVER up 9.76% to close at N13.5
- ETI up 8.54% to close at N4.45
- GUARANTY up 3.23% to close at N32
- ZENITHBANK up 2.81% to close at N20.1
- AIRTELAFRI up 2.50% to close at N410.2
Top losers
- NB down 7.07% to close at N48.6
- CONOIL down 5.57% to close at N14.4
- DANGCEM down 4.75% to close at N150.5
- ARDOVA down 2.73% to close at N12.45
- BUACEMENT down 0.84% to close at N41.4
Outlook
Nigerian bourse recorded its second losses in 14 trading days amid Bullish gains recorded in the crude oil market, as Brent crude price edge closer to $43/Barrel.
- Selling pressure among Nigerian top capitalized stocks neutralized impressive showing by Nigerian banks, as Nigerian bourse market capitalization dipped below N15 trillion
- Nairametrics remain neutral on market direction in the midterm over growing concern about Nigeria’s debt, as it came to the limelight recently when the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry disclosed the growing level of Nigeria’s debt was unsustainable in view of the dwindling oil production and such debt might hit N34 trillion by the year-end.
Stock Market
Nigerian Stocks 12-day winning streak ends, investors lose N143.75 billion
Market breadth closed negative as BERGER led 21 Gainers as against 31 Losers topped by UNILEVER.
Nigerian bourse 12-day winning streak came to an end on Wednesday, as it ended on a negative note.
The All Share Index dropped by 0.95% to close at 28,634.35 points as against +4.92% appreciation recorded on Tuesday. Nigerian Stock exchange capitalization presently stands at N14.97 Trillion. Investors lose N143.75 billion.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +6.68%.
Nigerian bourse trading turnover closes positive as volume moved up by +11.13% as against the +24.10% uptick recorded in the previous session
FBNH, ZENITH BANK, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
Market breadth closed negative as BERGER led 21 Gainers as against 31 Losers topped by UNILEVER at the end of today’s session an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- CAP up 9.36% to close at N18.7
- NASCON up 9.59% to close at N12
- BERGER up 9.84% to close at N6.7
- INTBREW up 8.39% to close at N4.65
- AFRIPRUD up 4.55% to close at N5.75
Top Losers
- MTNN down 1.54% to close at N140.5
- UNILEVER down 9.89% to close at N12.3
- ZENITHBANK down 6.01% to close at N19.55
- GUINNESS down 5.66% to close at N15
- WAPCO down 4.27% to close at N16.8
Outlook
The 12-day winning streak at Sub Sahara’s biggest Exchange came to an end, as Nigerian Stocks recorded losses with market capitalization remaining around N15 trillion.
Selling pressure witnessed in notable Nigerian Stocks, like MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Unilever
Market liquidity remained impressive as Institutional investors restrategize their portfolio investments for Q4, 2020.
Nigeria’s major export, crude oil printed lower as prices of crude near $41/Barrel, after President Trump canceled the stimulus deal long-awaited by global investors.
Nairametrics however envisages caution, among these impressive gains recorded in the past weeks, as Africa’s largest economy remains vulnerable via a report credited to Fitch Ratings buttressed the FX demand backlog and persistence in external vulnerability are adequately captured by the ‘B’ rating.
Stock Market
Global Stocks edge higher against all odds
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% higher to a fresh two-week peak.
Global Stocks edged higher at London’s trading session on Wednesday as impressive earnings reports from Germany’s Dialog Semiconductor and UK’s Tesco stopped the selling pressure noticed earlier on the cancellation of the U.S stimulus deal.
What we know; S&P 500 futures were last up 0.54%, Dow 30 futures up 0.64% with Euro STOXX 50 futures up 0.88% at 9.55 am GMT
READ: GTBank, Total, MTN Nigeria, push investors to gain N119 billion
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% higher to a fresh two-week peak, led by a 1.3% gain in Australia where an expansionary budget lifted stocks.
However, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the implication of President’s Trump action by saying;
“President Trump put a halt to the stimulus talks, effectively pin pricking the stimulus balloon. And with no fiscal honey balloon to float the market, the laws of gravity took over. Global stock markets fell back to earth as traders turned their focus on the latest warning from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that without more funding, the economy is in deep trouble.”
READ: CBN injects fresh $51.8m into FX Markets
Asian stocks and U.S. futures also rebounded from a significant amount of losses after U.S. President Trump on Tuesday momentarily called off talks with the opposition party over COVID-19 relief legislation until after the U.S Presidential election.
At the time of writing, Dialog Semiconductor soared to about 5.4% to the top of STOXX 600 after it forecast better-than-expected revenue in Q3.
READ: Why currency traders are now buying U.S dollars
Britain’s largest supermarket chain Tesco also recorded impressive gains as it reported a surge in sales and forecast full-year retail operating profit to be at least the same level as 2019-20.