NIPC collaborates with NSC to develop transport infrastructure projects

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has announced plans to collaborate with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in a drive to promote the development of transport infrastructure projects in the country, including the Ibadan dry port and truck transit parks.

According to information made available on NIPC website and verified by Nairametrics, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Hassan Bello was quoted saying that, “The Ibadan dry port, an 80,000 TEU capacity port would cost about $100m and a preferred bidder has been selected. We are in the process of making our ports automatic; we need to digitise our ports, make them contactless ports”.

Speaking further, Mr. Bello remarked that, the truck transit parks project would allow truck drivers to take breaks and get basic supplies during long trips. “It will have modern facilities for the servicing and repairs of haulage vehicles,” he said.

Commenting on the rationale of the deal, the Executive Secretary/CEO, NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku acknowledged the imperativeness of transport infrastructure projects and the catalysing effect they can have on the economy. She revealed that NIPC will partner NSC to advance the development of transport infrastructure projects, noting that NIPC’s mandate is largely advocacy.

“NIPC acts as a conduit for connecting investors and government agencies,” she said.

Going forward, both Chief Executives agreed that collaboration is highly needed in their agencies and indeed all agencies of government to facilitate investments in the country.

Why this matters

Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported an admonition by the CBN governor, asking private investors to invest in infrastructure bonds. This according to him will boost the ease of doing business in the country by advancing the ease of transporting goods and services. It is also in line with the Executive Order No 7 of 2019 aimed at facilitating accelerated development and delivery of road infrastructure through a PPP.