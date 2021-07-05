The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has announced that it is ready to work with the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) to boost the FG’s non-oil sector deliverables.

This was disclosed by Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director in a statement to the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the NSC, Mr Emmanuel Jime.

“It is with great excitement and pleasure that I congratulate you on your appointment as the Executive Secretary of the council by President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a joyful occasion for us and all your associates,” Adesugba said.

Your appointment is no doubt a validation of your proven records of national service as a two-term lawmaker and an astute administrator having also served as the Managing Director/CEO of NEPZA, a position I currently occupy.

As your agency also regulates dry port operations in Nigeria, we have unique opportunities to collaborate and work together for the development of the value chains in the economy and bridge economic infrastructural deficit facing the nation,’’ he added.

The NEPZA boss said a partnership with the NSC through the development of Nigeria’s non-oil sector would help scale up the Federal Government’s deliverables for the citizens.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Lyambee Jime as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council.

The Senate Committee on Trade, Industry and Investment recently urged the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to lobby for more regulatory powers through an Act amendment.