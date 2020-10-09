Business
#EndSARS: Acts of Police brutality must stop – Lagos State Government
The Lagos State government said it has noted the protests against the brutality of the SARS unit of the Police.
The Lagos State government said it has noted the protests against the brutality of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and says it agrees that such acts of brutality must stop.
This was disclosed in a statement by Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy on Friday evening.
LASG has noted the protests against the reported highhandedness of the men of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS). We know how painful it is to be victims of police brutality. It is not good. The message of the protests is clear – such acts of brutality must stop. We agree.
October 9, 2020
The #EndSARS protests have attracted global interest from BBC to Bloomberg, as Nigerian youths protests acts of assaults and extortion from SARS. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said on Friday that he condemns any use of force on #EndSARS protesters across the nation and urged the FG to listen to the youth and investigate the use of force on protesters.
“LASG has noted the protests against the reported highhandedness of the men of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS). We know how painful it is to be victims of police brutality. It is not good. The message of the protests is clear – such acts of brutality must stop. We agree,” the Lagos State government said.
The government said the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is in talks with the Police and hopes to resolve the matter in the interest of the masses and spirit of democracy.
“The government, therefore, seeks the patience and understanding of all those concerned. Steps are being taken to correct the wrongs that have been identified. Let us remain peaceful as the authorities are addressing the issue.
“The Lagos State Government will do everything possible to ensure that human rights of all Lagosians are protected at all times.
“We commend the protesters for the peaceful way they have conducted themselves. The State Government will work with the relevant authorities to ensure that their grievances are dispassionately examined,” the Lagos State government stated.
NIPC collaborates with NSC to develop transport infrastructure projects
NIPC to collaborate with NSC in a drive to promote the development of transport infrastructure projects.
The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has announced plans to collaborate with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in a drive to promote the development of transport infrastructure projects in the country, including the Ibadan dry port and truck transit parks.
According to information made available on NIPC website and verified by Nairametrics, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Hassan Bello was quoted saying that, “The Ibadan dry port, an 80,000 TEU capacity port would cost about $100m and a preferred bidder has been selected. We are in the process of making our ports automatic; we need to digitise our ports, make them contactless ports”.
Speaking further, Mr. Bello remarked that, the truck transit parks project would allow truck drivers to take breaks and get basic supplies during long trips. “It will have modern facilities for the servicing and repairs of haulage vehicles,” he said.
Commenting on the rationale of the deal, the Executive Secretary/CEO, NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku acknowledged the imperativeness of transport infrastructure projects and the catalysing effect they can have on the economy. She revealed that NIPC will partner NSC to advance the development of transport infrastructure projects, noting that NIPC’s mandate is largely advocacy.
“NIPC acts as a conduit for connecting investors and government agencies,” she said.
Going forward, both Chief Executives agreed that collaboration is highly needed in their agencies and indeed all agencies of government to facilitate investments in the country.
Why this matters
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported an admonition by the CBN governor, asking private investors to invest in infrastructure bonds. This according to him will boost the ease of doing business in the country by advancing the ease of transporting goods and services. It is also in line with the Executive Order No 7 of 2019 aimed at facilitating accelerated development and delivery of road infrastructure through a PPP.
#EndSARS: I strongly condemn any disproportionate use of force on protesters – Atiku
Atiku has once again raised his voice against the brutal use of force by SARS on the Nigerian masses.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says he condemns any use of force on #EndSARS protesters across the nation and urges the FG to listen to the youth and investigate the use of force on protesters.
Atiku disclosed this in a statement on Friday afternoon after SARS protests across the nation turned violent from Police attacks on protesters.
I woke up to the peaceful #EndSARSProtests going on in Lagos and other cities in the country.
First, I would like to commend the tenacity of our brave youths who have stayed out on the streets all day and night to make their voices heard. I stand with you all.
October 9, 2020
Nairametrics reported earlier today that the Nigerian Bar Association condemned the serial breaches of the fundamental rights of Nigerians by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and urged that the Police put in place demonstrable measures to ensure proper enforcement and monitoring of the new directives.
“The NBA calls on the President of Nigeria, the National Assembly and the IGP to reign in on FSARS once and for all, strictly monitor and enforce the current directives, and put an end to the flagrant abuse and extrajudicial killings of Nigerians by these officers,” Olumide Akpata, NBA President said.
Atiku said he woke up with news of the peaceful protests and commends “the tenacity of our brave youths who have stayed out on the streets all day and night to make their voices heard.”
“Protests are an essential part of any democracy as we have seen the world over, and should be seen as an opportunity for dialogue between our people and our leaders.
“Thus, it is essential that the fundamental rights of Nigerians to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression must be protected at all costs,” he added.
He said he condemns the use of force on peaceful protesters and called for the investigation of police brutality on the protesters
“I strongly condemn any disproportionate use of force on protesters across the nation. I also call on the relevant authorities to ensure our youths are heard, and all incidents of excessive use of force by security agencies against protesters are investigated,” Atiku said.
Gas station explosion: Lagos to enforce stiffer measures on operators, blames negligence
Lagos State Government has said that it will take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that his administration would take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants and/or combustible items in the state to forestall any reoccurrence of the explosion that has been rocking the state recently.
While making the disclosure on Thursday, October 8, 2020, after the gas station explosion in the Baruwa area of Ipaja that claimed about 8 lives with many properties destroyed, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the incident and described it as a sad memory in the life of the administration.
Sanwo-Olu revealed that the preliminary and final reports on the cause of the explosion suggested negligence on the part of the gas plant operators.
The Governor said: “The gas explosion this morning has left a sour taste in my mouth. It is a reminder of the dark episode of March this year at Abule Ado Soba when innocent lives were lost to gas explosions of monumental proportion and properties destroyed. I really can’t believe that we would witness another such incident, no matter how little. I wish to therefore register my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the fire. I pray that God grant their souls eternal rest. The reports I got showed that the explosion could have been avoided if the operators of the gas plant had adhered to safety guidelines. Lives would have been saved and properties too would not have been affected.”
He restated his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties of Lagosians by ensuring that operators follow strict regulations in the operations of gas plants.
On this note, the governor said, the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency have been notified of the next line of action.
The Governor was full of praises for the first responders who acted promptly on the distress call and worked very quickly to contain the fire by not allowing the ruins to go beyond what we currently have.
Sanwo-Olu enjoined residents to always report any suspicious activities that may be harmful to the citizens in their neighbourhood to the appropriate State Government agencies for preventive measures to be taken.
Nairametrics had yesterday reported that another gas explosion had occurred at a gas station in the Baruwa area of Ipaja. The explosion, which occurred at the early hours of Thursday, was reported to have claimed 8 lives, razed 25 houses (bungalows) and 16 lock-up shops.
The recent gas explosion is one in a series of similar incidents that have rocked the state recently. This includes the Abule-Ado explosion that killed about 23 people, with several properties, businesses and school destroyed and the gas tanker explosion that occurred at the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos that had over 50 people sustaining various degrees of injury.
This also calls to question, the safety measures adopted by the operators of such facilities and the idea of citing such facilities, including tank farms in residential areas with the attendant risks to lives and properties.
Gov.@jidesanwoolu has expressed deep sorrow over a gas explosion that claimed lives and destroyed properties worth several millions of naira, describing the incident as a sad memory in the life of the administration.
Read More.. https://t.co/NWD6N1U5v5 pic.twitter.com/AtGBqa394O
October 8, 2020