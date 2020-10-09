EndSARS: Acts of Police brutality must stop – Lagos State Government

The Lagos State government said it has noted the protests against the brutality of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and says it agrees that such acts of brutality must stop.

This was disclosed in a statement by Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy on Friday evening.

LASG has noted the protests against the reported highhandedness of the men of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS). We know how painful it is to be victims of police brutality. It is not good. The message of the protests is clear – such acts of brutality must stop. We agree. pic.twitter.com/uQNtbbQgaS — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 9, 2020

The #EndSARS protests have attracted global interest from BBC to Bloomberg, as Nigerian youths protests acts of assaults and extortion from SARS. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said on Friday that he condemns any use of force on #EndSARS protesters across the nation and urged the FG to listen to the youth and investigate the use of force on protesters.

The government said the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is in talks with the Police and hopes to resolve the matter in the interest of the masses and spirit of democracy.

“The government, therefore, seeks the patience and understanding of all those concerned. Steps are being taken to correct the wrongs that have been identified. Let us remain peaceful as the authorities are addressing the issue.

“The Lagos State Government will do everything possible to ensure that human rights of all Lagosians are protected at all times.

“We commend the protesters for the peaceful way they have conducted themselves. The State Government will work with the relevant authorities to ensure that their grievances are dispassionately examined,” the Lagos State government stated.