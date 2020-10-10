Business
#EndSARS: Buhari orders Police IG to address protests
President Buhari has reacted to the on-going #EndSARS protests, directing the IG of Police to address the concerns of Nigerians.
President Muhammadu Buhari says his government is determined to reform the Police and he is being briefed regularly on the unethical conduct of the Nigerian Police Force.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Friday night after a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu over the nationwide #EndSARS protests went viral, over the brutal actions of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) mainly on Nigerian youths.
Recall Nairametrics reported the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said last week that President Buhari wants to see reforms in the Nigerian Police force.
“We reviewed several of these issues. The President and I have had discussions on this, he is very concerned about it. He wants to see reforms.
“I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force,” the Vice President said.
In today’s statement, the President says he is committed to keeping the Police accountable to the people and is updated regularly on the efforts to reform the Police.
I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people. pic.twitter.com/yoLoZt7Et9
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 9, 2020
He added that the IGP has been instructed to address the issue of police brutality and investigate erring officers of the unit.
“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience & calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.
“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job,” the President added.
#EndSARS: Acts of Police brutality must stop – Lagos State Government
The Lagos State government said it has noted the protests against the brutality of the SARS unit of the Police.
The Lagos State government said it has noted the protests against the brutality of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and says it agrees that such acts of brutality must stop.
This was disclosed in a statement by Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy on Friday evening.
LASG has noted the protests against the reported highhandedness of the men of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS). We know how painful it is to be victims of police brutality. It is not good. The message of the protests is clear – such acts of brutality must stop. We agree. pic.twitter.com/uQNtbbQgaS
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 9, 2020
The #EndSARS protests have attracted global interest from BBC to Bloomberg, as Nigerian youths protests acts of assaults and extortion from SARS. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said on Friday that he condemns any use of force on #EndSARS protesters across the nation and urged the FG to listen to the youth and investigate the use of force on protesters.
The government said the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is in talks with the Police and hopes to resolve the matter in the interest of the masses and spirit of democracy.
“The government, therefore, seeks the patience and understanding of all those concerned. Steps are being taken to correct the wrongs that have been identified. Let us remain peaceful as the authorities are addressing the issue.
“The Lagos State Government will do everything possible to ensure that human rights of all Lagosians are protected at all times.
“We commend the protesters for the peaceful way they have conducted themselves. The State Government will work with the relevant authorities to ensure that their grievances are dispassionately examined,” the Lagos State government stated.
NIPC collaborates with NSC to develop transport infrastructure projects
NIPC to collaborate with NSC in a drive to promote the development of transport infrastructure projects.
The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has announced plans to collaborate with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in a drive to promote the development of transport infrastructure projects in the country, including the Ibadan dry port and truck transit parks.
According to information made available on NIPC website and verified by Nairametrics, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Hassan Bello was quoted saying that, “The Ibadan dry port, an 80,000 TEU capacity port would cost about $100m and a preferred bidder has been selected. We are in the process of making our ports automatic; we need to digitise our ports, make them contactless ports”.
Speaking further, Mr. Bello remarked that, the truck transit parks project would allow truck drivers to take breaks and get basic supplies during long trips. “It will have modern facilities for the servicing and repairs of haulage vehicles,” he said.
Commenting on the rationale of the deal, the Executive Secretary/CEO, NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku acknowledged the imperativeness of transport infrastructure projects and the catalysing effect they can have on the economy. She revealed that NIPC will partner NSC to advance the development of transport infrastructure projects, noting that NIPC’s mandate is largely advocacy.
“NIPC acts as a conduit for connecting investors and government agencies,” she said.
(READ MORE: Lai Mohammed reveals what FG is using loans for)
Going forward, both Chief Executives agreed that collaboration is highly needed in their agencies and indeed all agencies of government to facilitate investments in the country.
Why this matters
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported an admonition by the CBN governor, asking private investors to invest in infrastructure bonds. This according to him will boost the ease of doing business in the country by advancing the ease of transporting goods and services. It is also in line with the Executive Order No 7 of 2019 aimed at facilitating accelerated development and delivery of road infrastructure through a PPP.
#EndSARS: I strongly condemn any disproportionate use of force on protesters – Atiku
Atiku has once again raised his voice against the brutal use of force by SARS on the Nigerian masses.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says he condemns any use of force on #EndSARS protesters across the nation and urges the FG to listen to the youth and investigate the use of force on protesters.
Atiku disclosed this in a statement on Friday afternoon after SARS protests across the nation turned violent from Police attacks on protesters.
I woke up to the peaceful #EndSARSProtests going on in Lagos and other cities in the country.
First, I would like to commend the tenacity of our brave youths who have stayed out on the streets all day and night to make their voices heard. I stand with you all.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 9, 2020
Nairametrics reported earlier today that the Nigerian Bar Association condemned the serial breaches of the fundamental rights of Nigerians by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and urged that the Police put in place demonstrable measures to ensure proper enforcement and monitoring of the new directives.
“The NBA calls on the President of Nigeria, the National Assembly and the IGP to reign in on FSARS once and for all, strictly monitor and enforce the current directives, and put an end to the flagrant abuse and extrajudicial killings of Nigerians by these officers,” Olumide Akpata, NBA President said.
Atiku said he woke up with news of the peaceful protests and commends “the tenacity of our brave youths who have stayed out on the streets all day and night to make their voices heard.”
“Protests are an essential part of any democracy as we have seen the world over, and should be seen as an opportunity for dialogue between our people and our leaders.
“Thus, it is essential that the fundamental rights of Nigerians to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression must be protected at all costs,” he added.
He said he condemns the use of force on peaceful protesters and called for the investigation of police brutality on the protesters
“I strongly condemn any disproportionate use of force on protesters across the nation. I also call on the relevant authorities to ensure our youths are heard, and all incidents of excessive use of force by security agencies against protesters are investigated,” Atiku said.