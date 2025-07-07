SCM Capital Asset Management Limited, the Fund Manager of the Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF), has announced a coupon payment of N307.00 per unit for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

This represents a 143.65% increase compared to the N126.00 paid in 2023, reflecting the Fund’s robust performance and strategic investment approach.

The coupon will be paid to all unitholders whose names appear on the register as of June 2, 2025.

The Fund’s strong fundamentals are further demonstrated by its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N409.46 and an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 59.45% over the past four years. This distribution represents 75% of total earnings, resulting in a dividend yield of 55.60% based on the last traded price of N552.20 on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). This remarkable yield cements NESF’s position as one of the highest-yielding funds in Nigeria.

About NESF

The Nigeria Energy Sector Fund is a closed-end investment vehicle designed to provide a balanced combination of income and medium-to-long-term capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing in a diversified portfolio of financial assets within Nigeria’s dynamic energy sector.

Due to increased attraction to investors, the fund is currently undergoing restructuring to broaden investor universe.

SCM Capital/The Frontier Fund Declares Coupon of N17.00 Per Unit Amid Economic Reforms

In a related development, SCM Capital has also declared a coupon payment of N17.00 per unit for The Frontier Fund for the financial year ended June 30, 2024. This marks a 13.33% year-on-year increase from the N15.00 declared in the previous year.

Coupon Distribution

The Frontier Fund is an open-ended, balanced unit trust scheme structured to deliver long-term capital appreciation while providing a competitive and consistent stream of income for investors.

About SCM Capital Asset Management Limited

SCM Capital Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of SCM Capital Limited (formerly Sterling Capital Markets Limited), is a leading asset management firm licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Fund/Portfolio Manager.

Since its inception in 2006, the firm has delivered customized investment solutions for institutional, corporate, and retail clients, including pension funds, financial institutions, and foundations. SCM Capital Limited has facilitated numerous capital market transactions, including IPOs for various companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes:

SCM Capital Multicurrency Note (SCMN)

SCM Capital Growth Fund (SCGF)

SCM Capital Discounted Note (SCDN)

SCM Capital Investment Plus (SCIP)

SCM Capital Education Plan