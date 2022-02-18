Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Yewande Sadiku to the Board of Directors of the company.

The announcement was made today, via a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Umolu Joseph and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

According to the disclosure, the appointment of Ms. Yewande to the Board of Directors of the company took effect on the 16th of February, 2022.

What the Chairman of the Board is saying

The Chairman of the Board, Mr. John Coumantaros, commented on Ms. Yewande’s appointment saying, “Her over two decades of executive leadership experience in the investment banking business and capital market industry will be of tremendous value to FMN as we continue to position the Group to take advantage of the ever-changing consumer landscape in the foods and agro-allied sectors. Her appointment represents our determination to ensure that we have a diverse mix of gender, skills and, viewpoints on the FMN Board as we continue to fulfill our purpose of feeding the nation, every day”.

What you should know about Ms. Yewande Sadiku

Yewande Sadiku was Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigeria’s foremost investment promotion agency from November 2016 to September 2021. At NIPC, she worked on institutional reforms aimed at proactive investment promotion and embedding a culture of governance and proactive accountability.

Until October 2016, she was the Executive Director responsible for Stanbic IBTC Group’s Corporate and Investment Banking business, ensuring the realization of business opportunities in Nigeria’s complex operating environment. She managed key relationships with regulators, and several of Nigeria’s leading corporate and multinational clients. Ms. Sadiku was previously Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC’s investment banking business.

According to the disclosure, in her banking career, spanning 23 years, Ms. Sadiku handled assignments for clients in virtually every sector of the Nigerian economy, providing strategic financial advice, while ensuring strict legal and regulatory compliance. She played an active role in the development of the Nigerian Capital Marker.