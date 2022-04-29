Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that four Federal Government agencies earned N28.02 trillion between 2017 and 2019.

NEITO disclosed this in its Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement (FASD) report on Thursday, for the years between 2017 and 2019, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The 4 agencies are the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC); Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS); Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) now Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD).

What NEITI is saying

NEITI disclosed that of the amount earned, N22.68 trillion was remitted to the Federation Account, citing that FIRS generated the sum of N13.48 trillion within the period under review with Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) accounting for N5.80 trillion (43.09 per cent).

“Value-Added Tax (VAT) and other taxes accounted for 32 per cent and 24 per cent respectively while it recorded highest revenue collection of N5.02 trillion in 2018.

“a total sum of N8.82 trillion was generated by the NNPC within the period,” stating that N4.55 trillion came from domestic crude sales, while export receipts accounted for N4.27 trillion.

“N5.33 trillion was deducted at source for Joint Venture (JV) cash call and others, leaving the net amount of N3.49 trillion, transferred to the Federation Account.

“During the period under consideration, a total of N8.82 trillion was generated. However, only N3.49 trillion (39.55 per cent) was remitted to the Federation Account due to deductions at source by NNPC for JV cash calls.

“The deductions at source by NNPC negate the principle of Federation Account,” the report said.

The report stated that its audit covers four federal revenue-generating and 11 beneficiary agencies that are involved in the management of extractive industries funds and also covered nine selected states: Akwa-Ibom; Bayelsa; Delta; Gombe; Imo; Kano; Nasarawa; Ondo and Rivers.

It listed the beneficiary agencies as the Niger Delta Development Commission; Tertiary Education Trust Fund; Petroleum Trust Development Fund; Petroleum Equalisation Funds; Ecological Fund and Stabilisation Funds.

Others are the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Development of Natural Resources Fund (DNRF); Excess Crude Account (ECA); Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The report added that DPR (now NUPRC) generated N3.53 trillion for the three years under review, with royalty payments accounting for N3.40 trillion (96.41 per cent) and transferred N3.53 trillion to the Federation Account, citing that audit also revealed a surplus of N6.72 billion was as a result of unremitted receipts from the prior year.

“The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) generated N12.498 billion within the three years period. The Mining Inspectorate Department (MID) contributed N6.43 billion while Mining Cadastral Office (MCO) accounted for N6.06 billion.

“Minerals and non-minerals revenue contributed N12.84 trillion (56.61 per cent) and N6.57 trillion (28.97 per cent) respectively, while VAT accounted for N3.27 trillion (14.42 per cent),” it stated.

The publication of FASD report is in fulfilment of Nigeria’s obligation to the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and in compliance with the provisions of the NEITI Act 2007.