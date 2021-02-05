Business
President Buhari to flag off $2 billion Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse rail line on Tuesday
Amaechi has announced that President Buhari will commission the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Duyse Railway Project next week.
The Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse Railway Project.
This follows the approval of about $2 billion by the Federal Executive Council in September 2020, for the rail line and the subsequent signing of the contract documents for the commencement of the project last month.
This was disclosed by the Transportation Minister, in a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Friday, February 5, 2021.
The railway project is expected to connect 3 Nigerian Northern states namely Kano, Katsina and Jigawa and then terminate at Maradi, Niger Republic.
Amaechi in his tweet post said, ‘’We are pleased to announce the Groundbreaking of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse Railway Project, slated for Tuesday, our President, Muhammadu Buhari would do the honours. Work begins.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had about 3 weeks ago, during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Mota-Engil Group, the contractors to the project, disclosed that the Kano-Maradi railway project would be completed within 36 months.
- The rail line is expected to financially empower Nigeria as the import/export hub for Niger and would help the country compete favourably with other coastal countries of West Africa in servicing the landlocked countries around in the area of movement of cargoes to make Lagos seaports very viable.
We are pleased to announce the Ground breaking of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse Railway Project, slated for Tuesday. Our @NGRPresident @MBuhari would do the honours. Work begins.
Corruption index: Port reforms would help Nigeria’s ratings – Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information has stated that Nigeria will improve its corruption index by improving the ease of doing business.
The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has stated that Nigeria’s focus on removing ease of doing business bottlenecks including port reforms would help Nigeria’s rating in the Global Corruption indices.
The Minister disclosed this in an interview with Arise TV on Friday morning.
Lai Mohammed revealed that the FG decided to focus on ease of doing business metrics after a study confirmed 40% of Nigeria’s rating is tied to the business climate.
“We studied what was responsible for the low ratings. We realized that up to 40%, of the survey indices that led to the low rating, was from the ease of doing business
“The FG through PEBEC (Presidency Ease of Doing Business Council), focused its attention on removing bottlenecks in the ease of doing business, particularly in the areas of port reforms
” It might take a few months, a year or 2 for the FG’s efforts to show results, but clearly we have embarked on a 2 prong approached,” Mohammed said.
The Minister said that in the FG’s fight against corruption, it focused on 3 major areas including, “How to prevent corruption, how to build integrity systems and identifying that 40% of Nigeria’s problems are in the areas of ease of doing business, especially bureaucratic bottlenecks.”
“We are making a lot of headway. We have published the national port programme manual, to ease the ease of doing business.
“We realized that part of the problem is that we need to update the data and retrieval systems so that we would not be under-reported in areas of progress.
“Even in the middle of the pandemic, the FG is not resting on its oars, in a strive to institute anti-corruption measures,” he added.
On the government’s anti-Corruption fight
Lai Mohammed disclosed that in 2020 the ICPC launched a national ethic policy aimed at a moral reorientation for Nigerians. Also, the code of conduct bureau emerged with newer code of conduct measures for public officers all these in an attempt to create a moral reorientation for Nigeria.
He added that a lot of corruption comes when the system is opaque, not transparent.
“That is why we were able to identify that 40% of the scoring methodology is around the ease of doing business. Unless you address it, you will always be scoring low. And that is why we embarked on Port reforms because they are very important. Port reforms would be slow but when achieved, it will help in our ratings,” he said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2020 report published by Transparency International indicates that Nigeria occupies the 149th position out of the 180 countries surveyed as well scored 25 out of 100 points, in the 2019 report, Nigeria was ranked 146th out of the 180 countries surveyed, scoring 26 points out of 100 points.
- The Federal Government described Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI) as a parameter that does not truly reflect the nation’s anti-corruption agenda.
- On port Reforms, the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo launched the Process Manual on Port Operations in December 2020 to boost efficiency and accountability in Nigeria’s port industry, and also ensure predictability.
WTO: South Korea’s Myung-hee withdraws from race, Okonjo-Iweala remains sole candidate
Okonjo-Iweala has become the sole candidate in the World Trade Organisation’s Director General race.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian finance minister, has become the sole candidate in the World Trade Organisation’s Director-General race, as South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee withdrew her bid to contest.
This was disclosed by Myung-hee after she had mentioned it to the United States, according to Bloomberg.
READ: Court jails Ex-Finbank MD and 3 others over N10.9 billion fraud
According to the report, she took various issues into account “comprehensively” including the need to revitalize the multilateral organization before arriving at this point.
The withdrawal comes after dozens of former US government officials urged President Joe Biden to endorse Okonjo-Iweala after the Trump administration blocked her selection. The opposition halted the selection process because WTO decisions are made on the basis of a consensus of its members.
What it means
- If the U.S., Korea and the WTO’s other 162 members join a consensus to appoint Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO can announce a meeting to confirm her appointment within a matter of days.
- If confirmed, Okonjo-Iweala would be the first woman and the first African to lead the organization in its 25-year history.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the 66-year-old two-time former minister said she remained positive of becoming the first African and first female director-general in the 25-year history of the WTO despite ‘hiccups’.
- Okonjo-Iweala serves on Twitter’s board of directors, as chair of the GAVI vaccine alliance as well as a special envoy for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 fight.
FG’s Special Concession Account (SCA) for PPPs nets over N2 billion
The Federal Government’s Special Concession Account has netted the sum of N2,400,689,340.
The Federal Government has declared that the Special Concession Account (SCA) for Public Private Partnerships has netted with the CBN the sum of N2,400,689,340 so far.
This was disclosed by the Presidency in a social media statement on Thursday.
The FG, citing details from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, which regulates Public Private Partnership (PPP) transactions of the Federal Government said:
“The Special Concession Account (SCA) has become operational and has within a few months of its operation, yielded the sum of N2,400,689,340.00 (Two billion Four Hundred Million Six Hundred and Eighty-Nine Thousand Three Hundred and Forty Naira) which has duly reflected in the Special Concession Account (SCA) with the Central Bank of Nigeria.”
READ: NPA and BUA Group dispute to affect 1000 jobs, $500,000 monthly revenue
Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Engr. Chidi Izuwah, said the objective of the SCA among others is to streamline the receipt of all PPP payments in the country for transparency, accountability and probity.
“Presently, the revenue accruing to government via concession and PPP arrangements is not known and this may lead to abuse and leakages by Ministries Departments & Agencies (MDAs) and Concessionaires,” Izuwah said.
READ: NPA reacts to BUA Group’s accusation on port terminal shutdown
What you should know
- The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) issued a Federal Treasury Circular referenced TRY A12 & B12/2018; OAGF/ CAD/026/V.11/324 dated 7th November, 2018, causing to be opened with the CBN, a Special Concession Account (SCA), to ensure that all revenues from Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) go into one dedicated Treasury Single Account (TSA) and to ensure that proper data in terms of investment and revenues coming in from PPPs are properly accounted.
- Nairametrics also reported that a PPP, the Assah North-Ohaji (ANOH) Gas Project Company (AGPC) closed a $260 million debt financing arrangement on Monday this week, achieving complete funding for its $650 million gas processing facility in Imo State, Nigeria.
