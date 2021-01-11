Former Presidential aspirant withdraws $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter founder

A former Nigerian presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has announced the withdrawal of his $1 billion lawsuit instituted against the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

The case was brought against the Twitter boss over his alleged role in the #EndSARS protests, which led to violence across the country resulting in the destruction of lives and properties.

While making the disclosure through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Monday, Adamu Garba said that the purpose of taking the Twitter founder to court had been achieved.

The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1), and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.

What the former presidential aspirant is saying

Adamu in his tweet post said, “I think the action has served its purpose. I’ve written to our lawyers to withdraw the case from court. I also tendered my sincere apologies to Nigerians who are pained by my #EndSARS actions. Nigeria shall rise.”

Going further, he said, ‘’Don’t stay with the headlines on the papers, listen to this. Nigeria has won. Jack will forever stay off our internet space and incite violence in our country while suspending a whole President to protect his country. Jack hypocrisy is exposed and Nigeria emerged victoriously.’’

What you should know

It can be recalled that Garba, an ex-Presidential aspirant and businessman, had, on October 20, through his lawyer, Abbas Ajiya, filed the suit, asking for a fine of $1 billion in favour of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as compensation for loss of lives, properties and convenience due to his active support for funding of #EndSARS protests.

This is coming after he had initially expressed his displeasure at Dorsey for showing support to the #EndSARS protesters even after the Federal Government had disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Also joined as respondents are Attorney-General of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Director General of Department of State Service, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defense Corps; Nigeria Communication Commission, Twitter International Company, and the #ENDSARS Protesters.

