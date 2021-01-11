Business
Former Presidential aspirant withdraws $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter founder
Adamu Garba has withdrawn his $1 billion lawsuit instituted against Jack Dorsey, the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter.
A former Nigerian presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has announced the withdrawal of his $1 billion lawsuit instituted against the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.
The case was brought against the Twitter boss over his alleged role in the #EndSARS protests, which led to violence across the country resulting in the destruction of lives and properties.
While making the disclosure through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Monday, Adamu Garba said that the purpose of taking the Twitter founder to court had been achieved.
The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1), and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.
What the former presidential aspirant is saying
Adamu in his tweet post said, “I think the action has served its purpose. I’ve written to our lawyers to withdraw the case from court. I also tendered my sincere apologies to Nigerians who are pained by my #EndSARS actions. Nigeria shall rise.”
Going further, he said, ‘’Don’t stay with the headlines on the papers, listen to this. Nigeria has won. Jack will forever stay off our internet space and incite violence in our country while suspending a whole President to protect his country. Jack hypocrisy is exposed and Nigeria emerged victoriously.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Garba, an ex-Presidential aspirant and businessman, had, on October 20, through his lawyer, Abbas Ajiya, filed the suit, asking for a fine of $1 billion in favour of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as compensation for loss of lives, properties and convenience due to his active support for funding of #EndSARS protests.
- This is coming after he had initially expressed his displeasure at Dorsey for showing support to the #EndSARS protesters even after the Federal Government had disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.
- Also joined as respondents are Attorney-General of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Director General of Department of State Service, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defense Corps; Nigeria Communication Commission, Twitter International Company, and the #ENDSARS Protesters.
UPDATE ON MY CASE WITH JACK & TWITTER
Why I took @jack to Court.
I think the action have served its purpose. I’ve written to our lawyers to withdraw the case from court
I also tendered my sincere apologies to Nigerians who are pained by my #EndSARS actions
Nigeria shall rise pic.twitter.com/JlSWzCRsfP
— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) January 10, 2021
AfCFTA: Members to complete free trade tariff by July
Members of Africa’s new free trade area will complete their tariff reduction schedules and finalise essential rules of origin by July.
Members of Africa’s new free trade area should complete their tariff reduction schedules and finalise essential rules of origin by July, according to a senior official at the bloc’s secretariat.
Following months of delays caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic, African countries began officially trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on January 1, 2021.
Despite the urgency with which the tariff reduction and rules is to be finalised, experts believe full implementation of the deal may take years.
Under the agreement establishing the AfCFTA, members must:
- Phase out 90% of tariff lines over the next five to 10 years.
- Another 7% considered sensitive will get more time, while 3% will be allowed to be placed on an exclusion list.
As of the time of reporting, forty-one of the zone’s 54 member states have submitted tariff reduction schedules.
The members are also expected to complete and submit the rules of origin in addition to tariff reduction schedules. The rule of origin is a key factor for determining which products can be subject to tariffs and duties.
What they are saying
During a panel discussion at the Reuters Next conference on Monday, Silver Ojakol, Chief of staff at the AfCFTA Secretariat, submitted that nearly 90% of the rules of origin has been agreed on.
- “So, the remaining 10% must be completed by July this year. By the end of June, we should have completed both the tariff scheduling and the rules of origin.”
Ojakol noted that the remaining obstacles were not simply related to tariff harmonisation, but to infrastructure deficit. To this end, He asserted that:
- “The biggest challenge perhaps is infrastructure interconnectivity to ease trading.”
Fola Fagbule, Senior Vice-President at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), stated during the discussion that:
- “I do think there are a lot of green shoots, a lot of bright spots on the horizon in terms of investor appetite for infrastructure in Africa.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on 5 January 2021 that the AFC recently secured $250 million in financing from the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to help fund infrastructure projects on the continent.Given that physical infrastructure systems ensure that basic human needs are met, the funding, if properly utilised, is expected to go a long way in the provision of crucial infrastructure for economic and social development across Africa.
- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a free trade area founded in 2018, with trade commencing as of 1 January 2021. It was created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement among 54 of the 55 African Union nations.
- It is flagship project of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a blueprint for attaining inclusive and sustainable development across the continent over the next 50 years.
- The AfCFTA agreement is a trade deal designed to remove barriers to intra-Africa trade among member states and seeks to connect 55 African Nations with 1.3 billion consumers by creating a single $3.4 billion market with an estimated combined gross domestic product (GDP) of more than US$2.5 trillion.
- Nigeria signed the AfCFTA in July 2019, becoming the 53rd member state.
AfDB, Afreximbank and FCI partner to support emerging factoring firms in Africa
AfDB, Afreximbank & FCI are partnering to launch a major Grant to support the capacity building of factoring firms in Africa.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with African Development Bank (AfDB) and FCI (Formerly Factors Chain International) is creating a special purpose grant that would support the capacity building of emerging factoring firms in Africa that would assist the SMEs across Africa.
This was disclosed in a press statement released by Afreximbank which stated that the grant will be mobilized by the African Private Sector Assistance (FAPA), a bi-lateral, multi-donor fund that would allow the FCI and Afreximbank to increase its relevance in growing the factoring market in Africa.
According to the Press Statement
- The Grant includes consultancy services to advise the start-up and establishment of factoring companies in legal, operations, risk, administration and technology.
- It will provide advisory and mentoring services to entrepreneurs, finance companies and commercial banks. It will help to organize conferences and workshops on the continent as well as to train and sensitize users and government officials.
- It will offer scholarships into the FCI Academy’s online courses to various stakeholders. It also includes funding for entrance into the FCI-Afreximbank “Certificate of Finance in International Trade” (COFIT) programme.
- Attendees from Africa will be able to participate in this one-year highly specialized combined virtual online and physical in-person education experience at the headquarters of Afreximbank, which is accredited, backed and certified by the University of Malta.
What they are saying
According to Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Managing Director of Afreximbank’s Intra-African Trade Initiative and Chairperson of the FCI Africa Chapter,
- “The challenges faced in accessing finance has greatly impacted the ability of many SMEs in Africa to grow and to pursue business opportunities. Afreximbank sees factoring as an important solution to bridge the funding gap facing SMEs, and the FAPA Grant will complement our strategy to grow intra-African trade and facilitate greater SME contribution to regional and global supply chains.
- “The FAPA Grant will also reinforce and grow the availability of effective factoring across the continent and increase awareness and knowledge of the product in Africa. We look forward to a successful collaboration with AfDB and FCI in the implementation of the Grant.”
According to Mr. Bleming Nekati, Chief Trade Finance Officer at the African Development Bank,
- “Small businesses in Africa face major constraints in accessing finance, not only due to a general underdevelopment of the financial sector but also due to other constraints, such as the lack of information and awareness about what factoring is and its benefits as an alternative trade finance instrument.
- “Given the multisectoral impact of trade finance in general, and factoring in particular, by ultimately benefitting SMEs within sectors such as agriculture, light manufacturing, telecoms, and power generation; this initiative is consistent with our strategic focus as outlined in the Bank’s High 5s, namely: Integrate Africa, Feed Africa, Light Up & Power Africa, Industrialize Africa and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. We are, therefore, extremely proud and excited to partner with Afreximbank and FCI in efforts to help develop and grow the factoring industry in Africa.”
According to Mr. Peter Mulroy, FCI Secretary-General,
- “We are delighted to partner with the African Development Bank and AfreximBank on this very unique journey to help increase awareness, educate the future generation of the factoring industry in Africa, and provide financial support to users – whether they be small entrepreneurial investors, existing finance houses, boutique trade finance shops, commercial banks, legislature, central bankers, ministry officials and regulators; all to support the development of a strong, safe, and healthy future for the industry. We look forward to launching together with our partners this very exciting initiative.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics had recently reported that the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is strongly in support of factoring as a viable alternative financing instrument for supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the African continent.
- Factoring has become necessary as a number of traditional commercial banks are not lending and especially at a time when trading is set to commence under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- Just on 4 January, FCI announced the appointment of a new Regional Manager for Africa, who is to work alongside Afreximbank’s Factoring Working Group to support the deployment of the Grant.
- FCI (formerly known as Factors Chain International) is the Global Representative Body for Factoring and Financing of Open Account Domestic and International Trade Receivables.
- FCI has about 400 member companies in 90 countries – a unique network for cooperation in cross-border factoring.
Beware of fake NIN app, NIMC warns Nigerians
NIMC has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake NIN app created by fraudsters to harvest people’s NIN and BVN by default.
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake National Identity Number (NIN) app created by fraudsters to harvest people’s NIN and BVN by default.
NIMC disclosed this via its Twitter handle on Monday when it was educating Nigerians on the difference between the fake and original app.
It tweeted, “This app was not created by NIMC or the federal government, it is run by fraudsters, who are currently harvesting people’s NIN and BVN by default. Protect your data and stop disclosing personal information to unauthorised persons or platforms.”
SCAM ALERT!!!@DrIsaPantami @aliyuaziz @FMoCDENigeria @nimc_ng @NgComCommission @NITDANigeria @Galaxybackbone @ConsumersNCC @NIPOSTNG @UwaSuleiman pic.twitter.com/0sHLVeNnOq
— NIMC (@nimc_ng) January 11, 2021
What it means
Unsuspecting Nigerians that fell victim to the fraudsters’ antics could get their bank accounts hacked.
How? Fraudsters in conjunction with some greedy bank officials can commit BVN fraud by using your BVN to see and obtain all your Bio-Data and use it to trick you into disclosing those sensitive detail. But once you have master the act of not disclosing them, your bank funds are save.
What you should know
About three weeks ago, NIMC had said that the news of a data breach of the National identity database is ” false, a hoax and of mischievous intent,” according to Nairametrics.
The NIMC disclosed this in a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, after viral posts of a data breach of 37 million records.
It stated, “The NIMC would like to assure the public that there has been no such breaches or incidents. Investigations on the alleged data dump were found to be non-existent.”
NIMC said it investigated the claims and discovered that the database scheme presented by the alleged hackers did not tally with existing scheme of NIMC records.
“The NIMC guarantees the security of the National Identity Database through various layers of security and can assure that no data was breached.”