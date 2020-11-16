ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Freezing of accounts may trigger further protests – Tunde Bakare
Pastor Bakare has warned that the Federal Government’s freezing of accounts of protesters may trigger another round of protests.
The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned that freezing accounts of #EndSARS activists goes against the collective interest of Nigerians, as it may trigger further protests.
According to Channels TV, Mr. Bakare disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.
“As our nation returns to the drawing board in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, I have observed with keen interest the policy actions and positions taken by national and subnational governments to address the broader issues of youth development in Nigeria,” Mr. Bakare said.
He urged that the current mood in the nation calls for collective sobriety from the masses and the Federal Government, to prevent another crisis from happening.
“Truth be told, this season of our national life requires deep humility, sobriety, and deliberate thinking through, both by the government and the governed, in order to ensure that our plans, policies, and actions are weighed before they are implemented, to avert the re-occurrence of our most recent crisis.”
Mr. Bakare warned that some steps taken by the government, including freezing accounts, need to be reversed to prevent the triggering of another round of protests.
“In light of the foregoing, some of the actions recently taken by the government on the heels of the #EndSARS protests may need to be reversed sooner rather than later in our collective best interest, so that they do not trigger further protests.
“Among such policy actions is the freezing of the accounts of young Nigerians who reportedly sponsored the protests, targeting and arresting citizens on trumped-up charges, deploying court probes as a tool of intimidation, and generally eroding our fragile peace, are deeply worrisome signs of regression.
“It is painful that the younger generation has had to face the same beasts we fought in my generation. This is why we cannot afford to keep sinful silence when the youths of our nation are being oppressed by a Nigerian state that is supposed to protect them,” Bakare said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) received the nod of the federal high court in Abuja to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests till January.
The Central Bank of Nigeria, later disclosed it told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the funds in these accounts might be linked to terrorist activities.
#EndSARS: Nothing wrong with social media bill – Ali Ndume
Ndume said there is nothing wrong with a social media bill as people should be held accountable for what they say online.
Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman of Senate Army Committee, says he sees nothing wrong with the implementation of a Social Media Bill so that people would be held accountable for whatever they say.
The Senator disclosed this on Sunday in an interview with Channels TV. The bill has already passed Second Reading in the Senate.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 1st of November that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the Federal Government has no plans of shutting down social media but must regulate it to prevent the spread of hate speech.
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, said the Federal Government’s plan to introduce regulation of social media after the #EndSARS protests are suspicious, as the social media space is already regulated.
Amnesty International stated that the proposed social media regulation which has been supported by Ministers since the beginning of the #EndSARS protests would be used as a tool to punish critics of the government.
During his interview, Ndume stated that the 8th Senate had discussed the need to control social media, but insists freedom of speech should not be muzzled. He said he believes people should be held responsible for what they say or do.
He added that there is nothing wrong with a social media bill as people should be held accountable for what they say online.
“So, I feel that there is nothing wrong with having a social media bill, to define what you say or how you say it, and then what are the consequences of speaking out against somebody.
“As a politician, I have had a bad experience before, people say all sorts of things about you on social media about you and there is no way to control it, I think there is a gap in that, but it must go through the normal process.”
Ndume said before such a law is introduced, there would be public hearings to know the opinions of the masses as repressing freedom of Information may backfire.
” There must be a public hearing, hear out what is the opinion of the people and how it is, there should be control in something, even in the media, the news media, I hear sometimes people are sanctioned for doing things that are not right.
“At the same time, any society without freedom of expression is not good for us, because it will lead to another thing, but don’t forget the freedom of information bill, for example, was elected by the Nigerian Senate.
“There should be a law that guides or control the social media,” he said.
#EndSARS: Lagos secures release of 107 people arrested over the protest
107 people who were involved in the #EndSARS protests across Lagos State have beenrelease from Police custody.
The Lagos State Government has announced that it has secured the release of 107 people who were involved in the #EndSARS protests across the state from police facilities and correctional centres in the state.
This follows the legal advice by the Lagos State Attorney-General exonerating 253 #EndSARS protest suspects from the violence with the looting and destruction of public and private assets across the state.
This was disclosed in a statement that was issued on Saturday, November 14, 2020, by the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), where it said that the release warrants from Ogba Magistrate and Yaba Magistrate Courts respectively, based on the order of the Office of the Attorney-General clearing the suspects.
The statement added that the directive from the state’s attorney general made it possible for Office of the Public Defender to secure the release of 8 #EndSARS protest suspects from Panti Police Station, 59 from Medium Correctional Centre and 40 from Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.
The statement also partly reads, “The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender would ensure that all suspects detained and exonerated by the Office of the State Attorney-General regain their freedom as OPD will visit all the Police detention centres and Correctional Centres in the State to effect their release accordingly.’’
Nairametrics had reported that the Lagos State Government had directed the immediate release of 253 persons arrested by the police for criminal offences in connection with the #EndSARS protests in the state, due to non-disclosure of a prima facie case against them by the police force.
The Attorney General of the state in his statement explained that the Nigeria Police forwarded 40 case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for Legal Advice, between 4th and 5th of November, 2020, in respect of the 361 persons arrested for criminal offences.
The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), acting on the legal advice issued by the Office of the Lagos State Attorney-General exonerating 253 #EndSARS protest suspects, has secured the release of some youths from Police facilities and Correctional Centres in the State. pic.twitter.com/0ngygEUmQE
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 14, 2020
#EndSARS: We fired blanks, no casualties reported in Lekki – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army has continued to insist that no live bullets were fired at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.
The Nigerian Army told the Lagos Judicial Panel that only blank bullets were fired at the Lekki Protesters on the 20th of October and that no fatalities were recorded by the Army.
According to Channels TV report, this was disclosed by the Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, on Saturday, during the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry.
Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo told the Panel that the Army fired blanks into the air and directly at the protesters. He added that such blanks can’t cause any serious damage to life, citing that a bullet had the power to kill three people with one shot.
He also acknowledged that the Army was at Lekki at the request of the Lagos State Government and that soldiers were not only deployed in Lekki but also at Badagry, Ikorodu, Apapa, Alimosho, Epe, Lagos Island, and other areas in the state. The Brigadier revealed that immediately after soldiers left, hoodlums took over the scene and attempted to destroy the toll gate.
On Casualties
The Brigadier told the panel that none were recorded by the soldiers during their report.
What you should know
A day after the reported shootings in Lekki, the Army denied deploying soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters who assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza. Following multiple reports of rounds of gunshots aimed at #EndSARS protesters at the toll gate, the Nigerian Army via its official Twitter handle posted series of screenshots of such reports and tagged them “FAKE NEWS”.
Also in October, the Army stated that the alleged massacre of protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza is untrue, unfounded, and aimed at causing anarchy in the country and that their presence was requested by the Lagos State Government to restore normalcy.
Amnesty International reported in October that Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on the 20th of October at two locations in Lagos.
