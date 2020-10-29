Connect with us
nairametrics

Business

CBN discloses eligible businesses, those ineligible to apply for N75 billion Youth Investment Fund

The CBN has revealed businesses and applicants that are either eligible or ineligible to apply for the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund.

Published

1 day ago

on

P&ID dispute: UK Court orders $200 million guarantee to FG, Leaked letter by Poultry Farmers Association triggered CBN emergency approval to import maize, nImplications of CBN's latest devaluation and FX unification, current account deficit, IMF, COVID-19, CBN OMO ban could give stocks a much-needed boost , CBN’s N132.56 billion T-bills auction records oversubscription by 327% , Nigeria pays $1.09 billion to service external debt in 9 months , Implications of the new CBN stance on treasury bill sale to individuals, Digital technology and blockchain altering conventional banking models - Emefiele  , Increasing food prices might erase chances of CBN cutting interest rate   , Customer complaint against excess/unauthorized charges hits 1, 612 - CBN , CBN moves to reduce cassava derivatives import worth $600 million  , Invest in infrastructural development - CBN Governor admonishes investors , Credit to government declines, as Credit to private sector hits N25.8 trillion, CBN sets N10 billion minimum capital for Mortgage firms, CBN sets N10 billion minimum capital for Mortgage firms , Why you should be worried about the latest drop in external reserves, CBN, Alert: CBN issues N847.4 billion treasury bills for Q1 2020 , PMI: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector gains momentum in November, CBN warns high foreign credits could collapse Nigeria’s economy, predicts high poverty, MPC Member, BVN, Fitch, Foreign excchange (Forex), Overnight rates crash after CBN’s N1.4 trillion deduction, Nigeria’s foreign reserves hit $36.57 billion; Emefiele keeps his word on defending the naira, CBN to support maize farmers, projects 12.5 million metric tons in 18 months, BREAKING: CBN Upscales Greenwich Trust Limited, grants it's operational license for merchant banking, AGSMEIS: CBN expand beneficiaries to 14,638., CBN expands access to mortgage financing

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has disclosed businesses and activities that are eligible to benefit from the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), which was recently launched by the Federal Government. The apex bank also pointed out the applicants that are not eligible to apply to benefit from the funds.

This was disclosed in the framework for the implementation of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, published by the Central Bank of Nigeria and signed by its Director, Development Finance Department.

READ: CBN’s N50 billion loan: NIRSAL warns Nigerians against fake loan adverts

READ: NIRSAL MFB to offer loans to SMEs at 5% interest rate

Those Ineligible to apply

In the publication, applicants who are ineligible to apply for the funds, which is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development are:

GTBank 728 x 90
  • Applicants that are currently enjoying NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) loans – which includes Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) and Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AgSMEIS) loans, that remains unpaid.
  • In addition, beneficiaries of other government loan schemes that remain unpaid are also not eligible to participate in this scheme.

READ: CBN introduces N250 billion stimulus package for gas investment to ease pain of fuel price increase

Eligible Businesses/Activities

The CBN also outlined in the framework, the businesses and activities that are legally allowed to be eligible in the scheme. These include;

  • Technology/Innovation
  • Agriculture and related value chain
  • Green Economy and Renewable energy sector
  • Manufacturing
  • Hospitality/Tourism
  • Construction
  • Logistics and supply chain
  • Healthcare value chain
  • Creative sector
  • Trading and services
  • Others as may be determined by NYIF/CBN from time to time.

READ: FG launches application for N75 billion Youth Investment Fund at 5% interest, how to apply

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: CBN reveals framework for the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund

The CBN, however, states that preference shall be given to enterprises that will support the growth of priority sectors, specifically those identified by the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) and the Nigerian Youth Employment Action Plan.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is expected to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to identify potential youths for training and mentoring. The youths that are duly screened (and undergo the mandatory training where applicable) shall be advised to log on to the portal provided by the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) to apply for the facility.

READ: Ruffer ’50 cent’ makes $2.6 billion, as Coronavirus strikes financial market

READ: NIPOST now set to deliver 2000 outlets for proposed NIRSAL MFB

Jaiz bank ads

What you should know

The N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund was set up by the Federal Government to invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of Nigerian Youth and to institutionally provide the Nigerian youth with a special window for accessing much-needed funds, finances, business management skills, and other inputs critical for sustainable enterprise development.

Fidelity ads

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is the lead implementation entity and is responsible for budgetary provisions and for funds mobilization.

READ: FG’s directive on IPPIS does not affect us – ASUU

Related Topics:

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Anonymous

    October 29, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    … Having issues with my BVN which I’ve rectified yet I notified that I’m ineligible, in this case what should I do?

    Reply

  2. Anonymous

    October 29, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    It’s like the government ONLY gives whosoever they like or let me say,they practically excluded me from this scheme,Let me also say that, since I was born up on till these day,I have never benefited from any government initiative, despite always applying almost every time they come up with these scam schemes…with the bvn,one can really see or identify the Nigerian that truly needs govt assistance….but NO, they rather push you aside…with less than #500 in one’s only bank account,how could the Nigeriangovernment turn a blind eye?if they really mean to alliviate poverty???and the account owner operates the account in the fct mainly???let it be on record, that’s why I took my time out to write these coz I don’t do it…bcoz the #30,000 naira or #50,000 can not in a thousand fold solve my problem

    Reply

  3. Jude

    October 30, 2020 at 7:41 am

    Why isn’t the link for the application shown in the above write-up..
    Pls I need the link

    Reply

  4. Nwobodo

    October 30, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    How can i apply for this because right now in my life i really need this

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Business

BREAKING: Lagos relaxes curfew further, now from 10pm to 6am

The Lagos state government has announced a further relaxation of the earlier imposed curfew to be effective from 10 pm to 6 am.

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

#EndSARS: Anyone found culpable in Lekki Toll Plaza shooting would be held accountable - Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos state government, on Friday, October 30, 2020, announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the outbreak of violence across the state following the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings from 10 pm to 6 am.

This is against the curfew from 8 pm to 6 am that is currently in operation.

This was disclosed in a series of tweet posts by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on his official Twitter handle.

The commissioner said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities. He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun actions that can threaten our unity.

GTBank 728 x 90

The statement from Omotosho partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests. The curfew will now be from 10 pm to 6 am.’’

The statement also said that the Governor advised purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.

Nairametrics had about a week ago, reported the easing of 24-hour curfew which was earlier imposed by the Lagos State Government from 6 pm to 8 am. This was announced by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a press briefing at State House Marina, after a tour of the state to inspect the level of destruction of the public and private asset during the #EndSARS protests that later turned violent.

GTBank 728 x 90

This action suggests a move towards a return to normalcy as businesses try to get back to full activities after the 2 weeks of protests that brought economic activities in the state to a halt. This also coincides with the approval for all markets to open every day of the week by the Lagos state government.

Continue Reading

Business

NITDA warns the public to beware of unsolicited mails

NITDA has warned the public to beware of unsolicited mails that claim to be from Microsoft Teams.

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Dividends of digital economy will make Nigeria globally competitive - NITDA , NITDA issues 100 companies data protection non-compliance notice 

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has warned the public to beware of unsolicited mails that claim to be from Microsoft Teams.

This appeal is contained in a verified tweet by the organization, as seen by Nairametrics.

The organization urged the public to be cyber smart and noted that hackers send fake emails that appear to come from an automated message of Microsoft Teams.

The email urges the recipient to click on the “Reply in Teams” button, clicking the button leads users to a phishing page that steals login credentials.

GTBank 728 x 90

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported the appeal by CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all Nigerians to be cybersecurity conscious, which will guarantee online safety for internet users. The appeal was made during the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) event held this month.

  • Microsoft Teams is a proprietary business communication platform developed by Microsoft, as part of the Microsoft 365 family of products.
  • Teams primarily competes with the similar service slack, offering workspace chat and videoconferencing, file storage, and application integration.
  • Teams is replacing other Microsoft-operated business messaging and collaboration platforms, including Skype for business and Microsoft classroom.

GTBank 728 x 90
Continue Reading

Business

ASUU insists on rejection of IPPIS, says some Professors get N8,000 as salary

ASUU has once again reiterated that there is no going back on its rejection of the IPPIS of the Federal Government.

Published

12 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

FG's directive on IPPIS does not affect us - ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that there is no going back on its rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) of the Federal Government.

They have accused the Federal Government of frustrating efforts to resolve these issues that led to the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the university lecturers.

This disclosure was made by the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, while appearing at a programme on Channels Television on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

READ: FG warns Nigerians about on-going N3million COVID-19 grant scam

While stressing that it was wrong to use the payment platform for university lecturers, Prof Ogunyemi blamed this for the alleged irregularities in the payment of salaries and allowances of lecturers, with some lecturers receiving very poor remuneration in some cases.

GTBank 728 x 90

Ogunyemi said, “The issue of what we call amputated salary came into it because the IPPIS platform was not designed for the university system.’

READ: I won’t approve 2021 budget without provisions for #EndSARS victims, ASUU – Gbajabiamila

“So, the platform does not recognize negotiated agreements like we are talking about allowance – unacademic allowances, research journal, and other things.’’

GTBank 728 x 90

He added, “In fact, there were professors that were paid like N8,000 in some months on our campuses. So, we don’t expect anything otherwise because that platform was not meant for the university system.”

Going further, the ASUU president stated that the IPPIS cannot work for the university system, especially in the area of taxation.

READ: #EndSARS: FG creates new N25 billion Youth Fund, to increase to N75 billion in 3 years

According to him, the government gave the lectures a one-line salary scale which means taxes are being deducted from allowances and that is not the case with those in the civil service. He disclosed that the lecturers were losing as high as 50 to 70% of their salaries with the implementation of the IPPIS, which was designed for civil servants.

Ogunyemi said the Federal Government has still not taken the necessary steps needed to address the strike action

Jaiz bank ads

READ: How FG makes N1 trillion from reforms, anti-graft operations

Fidelity ads

ASUU has been on strike for about 8 months over a disagreement with the Federal Government on the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. The university lecturers rather adopted the University Transparency Account System (UTAS).

The Federal Government recently said it was going to give a consideration to adopting UTAS, ASUU’s proposed payment platform. It said it was going to send to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and then the Office of the National Security Adviser for a second look.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patricia
act markets
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
act markets
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement