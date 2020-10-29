Business
CBN discloses eligible businesses, those ineligible to apply for N75 billion Youth Investment Fund
The CBN has revealed businesses and applicants that are either eligible or ineligible to apply for the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has disclosed businesses and activities that are eligible to benefit from the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), which was recently launched by the Federal Government. The apex bank also pointed out the applicants that are not eligible to apply to benefit from the funds.
This was disclosed in the framework for the implementation of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, published by the Central Bank of Nigeria and signed by its Director, Development Finance Department.
Those Ineligible to apply
In the publication, applicants who are ineligible to apply for the funds, which is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development are:
- Applicants that are currently enjoying NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) loans – which includes Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) and Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AgSMEIS) loans, that remains unpaid.
- In addition, beneficiaries of other government loan schemes that remain unpaid are also not eligible to participate in this scheme.
Eligible Businesses/Activities
The CBN also outlined in the framework, the businesses and activities that are legally allowed to be eligible in the scheme. These include;
- Technology/Innovation
- Agriculture and related value chain
- Green Economy and Renewable energy sector
- Manufacturing
- Hospitality/Tourism
- Construction
- Logistics and supply chain
- Healthcare value chain
- Creative sector
- Trading and services
- Others as may be determined by NYIF/CBN from time to time.
The CBN, however, states that preference shall be given to enterprises that will support the growth of priority sectors, specifically those identified by the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) and the Nigerian Youth Employment Action Plan.
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is expected to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to identify potential youths for training and mentoring. The youths that are duly screened (and undergo the mandatory training where applicable) shall be advised to log on to the portal provided by the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) to apply for the facility.
What you should know
The N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund was set up by the Federal Government to invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of Nigerian Youth and to institutionally provide the Nigerian youth with a special window for accessing much-needed funds, finances, business management skills, and other inputs critical for sustainable enterprise development.
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is the lead implementation entity and is responsible for budgetary provisions and for funds mobilization.
Business
BREAKING: Lagos relaxes curfew further, now from 10pm to 6am
The Lagos state government has announced a further relaxation of the earlier imposed curfew to be effective from 10 pm to 6 am.
The Lagos state government, on Friday, October 30, 2020, announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the outbreak of violence across the state following the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings from 10 pm to 6 am.
This is against the curfew from 8 pm to 6 am that is currently in operation.
This was disclosed in a series of tweet posts by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on his official Twitter handle.
The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.The curfew will now be from 10pm till 6am. #HealingLagos #ForAGreaterLagos
— Gbenga Omotoso (@gbenga_omo) October 30, 2020
The commissioner said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities. He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun actions that can threaten our unity.
The statement from Omotosho partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests. The curfew will now be from 10 pm to 6 am.’’
The statement also said that the Governor advised purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.
Nairametrics had about a week ago, reported the easing of 24-hour curfew which was earlier imposed by the Lagos State Government from 6 pm to 8 am. This was announced by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a press briefing at State House Marina, after a tour of the state to inspect the level of destruction of the public and private asset during the #EndSARS protests that later turned violent.
This action suggests a move towards a return to normalcy as businesses try to get back to full activities after the 2 weeks of protests that brought economic activities in the state to a halt. This also coincides with the approval for all markets to open every day of the week by the Lagos state government.
Business
NITDA warns the public to beware of unsolicited mails
NITDA has warned the public to beware of unsolicited mails that claim to be from Microsoft Teams.
National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has warned the public to beware of unsolicited mails that claim to be from Microsoft Teams.
This appeal is contained in a verified tweet by the organization, as seen by Nairametrics.
Beware!!!#BeCyberSmart pic.twitter.com/O5DMDqPTL3
— NITDA Nigeria (@NITDANigeria) October 30, 2020
The organization urged the public to be cyber smart and noted that hackers send fake emails that appear to come from an automated message of Microsoft Teams.
The email urges the recipient to click on the “Reply in Teams” button, clicking the button leads users to a phishing page that steals login credentials.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported the appeal by CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all Nigerians to be cybersecurity conscious, which will guarantee online safety for internet users. The appeal was made during the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) event held this month.
- Microsoft Teams is a proprietary business communication platform developed by Microsoft, as part of the Microsoft 365 family of products.
- Teams primarily competes with the similar service slack, offering workspace chat and videoconferencing, file storage, and application integration.
- Teams is replacing other Microsoft-operated business messaging and collaboration platforms, including Skype for business and Microsoft classroom.
Business
ASUU insists on rejection of IPPIS, says some Professors get N8,000 as salary
ASUU has once again reiterated that there is no going back on its rejection of the IPPIS of the Federal Government.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that there is no going back on its rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) of the Federal Government.
They have accused the Federal Government of frustrating efforts to resolve these issues that led to the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the university lecturers.
This disclosure was made by the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, while appearing at a programme on Channels Television on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
While stressing that it was wrong to use the payment platform for university lecturers, Prof Ogunyemi blamed this for the alleged irregularities in the payment of salaries and allowances of lecturers, with some lecturers receiving very poor remuneration in some cases.
Ogunyemi said, “The issue of what we call amputated salary came into it because the IPPIS platform was not designed for the university system.’
“So, the platform does not recognize negotiated agreements like we are talking about allowance – unacademic allowances, research journal, and other things.’’
He added, “In fact, there were professors that were paid like N8,000 in some months on our campuses. So, we don’t expect anything otherwise because that platform was not meant for the university system.”
Going further, the ASUU president stated that the IPPIS cannot work for the university system, especially in the area of taxation.
According to him, the government gave the lectures a one-line salary scale which means taxes are being deducted from allowances and that is not the case with those in the civil service. He disclosed that the lecturers were losing as high as 50 to 70% of their salaries with the implementation of the IPPIS, which was designed for civil servants.
Ogunyemi said the Federal Government has still not taken the necessary steps needed to address the strike action
ASUU has been on strike for about 8 months over a disagreement with the Federal Government on the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. The university lecturers rather adopted the University Transparency Account System (UTAS).
The Federal Government recently said it was going to give a consideration to adopting UTAS, ASUU’s proposed payment platform. It said it was going to send to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and then the Office of the National Security Adviser for a second look.
Anonymous
October 29, 2020 at 12:47 pm
… Having issues with my BVN which I’ve rectified yet I notified that I’m ineligible, in this case what should I do?
Anonymous
October 29, 2020 at 4:51 pm
It’s like the government ONLY gives whosoever they like or let me say,they practically excluded me from this scheme,Let me also say that, since I was born up on till these day,I have never benefited from any government initiative, despite always applying almost every time they come up with these scam schemes…with the bvn,one can really see or identify the Nigerian that truly needs govt assistance….but NO, they rather push you aside…with less than #500 in one’s only bank account,how could the Nigeriangovernment turn a blind eye?if they really mean to alliviate poverty???and the account owner operates the account in the fct mainly???let it be on record, that’s why I took my time out to write these coz I don’t do it…bcoz the #30,000 naira or #50,000 can not in a thousand fold solve my problem
Jude
October 30, 2020 at 7:41 am
Why isn’t the link for the application shown in the above write-up..
Pls I need the link
Nwobodo
October 30, 2020 at 2:34 pm
How can i apply for this because right now in my life i really need this