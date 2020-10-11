Business
FG’s directive on IPPIS does not affect us – ASUU
ASUU has remained defiant, claiming it is not affected by the Federal Government’s directive on IPPIS.
Striking university lecturers claim they are not affected by the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, that only federal workers on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) would be paid salaries.
The disclosure was made by the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.
He was responding to a statement credited to the President while presenting the 2021 budget at a joint session of the National Assembly, where he said that only federal workers captured by the IPPIS would continue to receive salaries.
Buhari ordered all federal workers to enroll in the IPPIS platform, saying the platform was meant to check fraud, including the payment of salaries to non-existent personnel. He also disclosed that the platform would also check the payment of unauthorized allowances.
In his reaction to the President’s directive, Ogunyemi said the workers referred to by the President were civil servants and not university lecturers.
He said, “The directive was meant for civil servants; university academics are not civil servants. We have an understanding with the government to develop an alternative platform that would be sensitive to the operations of the university and accommodate its peculiarities. The platform we are developing will also respect the autonomy of our universities as obtained globally. The idea of seeking clearance from the Head of Service or the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is alien to university operations because it will halt its flexibility.”
He further said, “The University Miscellaneous (Provisions) (Amendment) Act (2003), which the government gazetted as University Autonomy Act (2007), had vested the powers of personnel and payroll system in the hands of each university’s governing council.’’
Ogunyemi disclosed that ASUU, on January 9, 2019, reached an understanding with the President to develop its proposed University Transparency and Accountability Solution for testing, and adoption of the same for managing personnel information and payroll system in the universities.
He said ASUU has since done that and presented the same to the Federal Ministry of Education. So, what is left is to present it to other major stakeholders, especially the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.
Backstory
ASUU has been on strike since February 2020 over the insistence of the Federal Government to implement the IPPIS in the university system.
Bottom line
The strike which coincided with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has lingered for 8 months and continues even after the ease of lockdown. The two parties would have to reconvene a meeting and iron out their differences. The Nigerian students are rotting away at home and the Nigerian educational sector has to take a critical look at itself and find a lasting wholesome solution to this yearly strikes.
FG plans to spend N336 million on advocacy against hate speech, rape, others in 2021
FG has proposed to spend the sum of N336 million on a campaign against hate speech, fake news, others.
The Federal Government has proposed to spend the sum of N336 million on campaign against hate speech, fake news, banditry, farmers-herders clashes, rape and testimonial series to gauge impact of government policies on the citizenry.
This was disclosed under the budget of the Ministry of Information and Culture, which was part of the 2021 budget proposal President Muhammadu Buhari presented to the National Assembly last week Thursday.
Part of the document reads, “ERGP9124023 Special enlightenment campaign on government policies and programmes; testimonial series to gauge the impact of government policies on the citizenry, advocacy against fake news, hate speech, farmers-herder clashes, banditry, rape etc. ongoing- N336,015,959.”
Back story: Nairametrics reported on August 4, 2020, the Federal Government’s increase of fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the unveiling ceremony of the revised National Broadcasting Code by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in Lagos on Tuesday.
This new regulation is part of the amended Nigerian Broadcasting Code which contains Antitrust provision aimed at boosting local content and encouraging the growth of the local industry, among other provisions.
The Federal Government has in recent times put in place several strict measures to tackle hate speech and fake news amid criticisms from rights groups that it is a ruse to stifle free speech.
A bill that imposes the death penalty on “any person found guilty of any form of hate speech that results in the death of another person” is currently before the Senate.
Tagged “National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches”, the bill is sponsored by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Abdullahi Aliu Sabi.
It stated that any person who commits an offence under this section shall be liable to life imprisonment and where the act causes any loss of life, the person shall be punished with death by hanging.
#EndSARS: State Governors should have necessary powers to control the Police Force – Seyi Makinde
Makinde has questioned why State Governors do not have the necessary powers to control the Police force in their states.
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has questioned why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers and don’t have the necessary powers to control police force.
The Governor disclosed this in a statement while reacting to the death of Jimoh Isiaka, a protester killed by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) on Saturday.
Again, I express my deepest sympathies to the family of Jimoh Isiaka, may his soul rest in peace.
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 10, 2020
Isiaka was allegedly killed by the Nigerian Police on Saturday in Ognomosho over the #EndSARS protests against police brutality. The Police claimed they did not shoot protesters.
Makinde received the news of Isiaka’s passing with “deep sadness” after he was declared dead at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso,
“Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.”
“This situation is highly regrettable. I have contacted the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and other relevant agencies, and investigations into what led to the unfortunate incident are still ongoing,” Makinde said.
He added that the protests are a sign of systematic failure in Nigeria’s security institutions and also a failure of those constitutionally empowered to protect the citizens.
“It again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas, they do not have the necessary powers to control the Police force.
“Peaceful protests are a big part of our democratic process. The right to freedom of speech and assembly are guaranteed by our constitution, and I will never support any attempt to rob citizens of their fundamental human rights.”
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported President Muhammadu Buhari saying his government is determined to reform the Police and he is being briefed regularly on the unethical conduct of the Nigerian Police Force.
What to expect
- The father of Jimoh Isiaka will be compensated by the Oyo state government
- There are ongoing plans on TwitterNG to crowdfund for Jimoh’s family after a video emerged of the father lamenting the demise of his son
- The shooter will be identified and prosecuted.
- The ongoing #EndSARS protest will lead to reforms that may birth the creation of State police.
Traffic likely to return to Apapa as FG withdraws Presidential Task Force
The Federal Government has withdrawn the Presidential Task Force from Apapa road.
Motorists and road-users have expressed apprehension that traffic may be returning to Apapa following the withdrawal of the Presidential Task Force and traffic management being handed over to the Lagos State Government.
However, the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is yet to take control of the axis 3 days after the handover by the Federal Government.
According to a media report from the Nations, it was learnt the decision to hand over the continued enforcement of law and order to Lagos was taken at a meeting with the representatives of the Vice President, Nigeria Port Authority, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and other federal agencies last Wednesday.
It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a Presidential Taskforce headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Comrade Kayode Opeifa as Vice Chairman to restore sanity on the Apapa axis following the total collapse of law and order which led to indiscriminate parking of heavy articulated vehicles like trucks, tankers, containerized heavy-duty vehicles on roads leading to Apapa and its environs.
The Presidential Taskforce restored some level of normalcy on the axis with the disappearance of trucks and tankers on the bridges and roads on Ikorodu road, Iganmu road, Eko Bridge and other axis leading to Apapa.
Opeifa, in one of his statements last year, said that the team was able to clear Apapa of gridlock, has succeeded in instilling discipline and improving the traffic situation in Apapa.
The taskforce team was able to ensure easy access to Apapa for the residents, business owners, and other stakeholders.
But there have been serious concerns among stakeholders and residents over the ability of LASTMA to sustain normalcy and build on the success recorded by the presidential task force.
They lamented the traffic management agency was yet to take control of the axis days after the decision was taken and the chaotic traffic situation has begun to resurface.
A resident, Seun Adeoye, said: “We are afraid that the situation in Apapa may get worse with this decision. This is a problem that the military couldn’t solve. Now businesses are returning to the axis due to the normalcy returned by the presidential task force.’’
*Before the advent of the Osinbajo-led Presidential Taskforce, corruption had taken over in the axis. But the task force men were able to deal with its strategy put in place. I don’t think LASTMA is prepared for this onerous task.”
