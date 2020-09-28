School Feeding Programme: We found N2.6 billion in private accounts – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, announced that it found N2.67 billion in some private accounts which was meant for the provision of school feeding to federal colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This was revealed by the ICPC chief, Bolaji Owasanoye, on Monday at the 2nd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in Abuja, according to Vanguard.

Nairametrics reported in August that the FG said it only spent about N523.3 million on the school feeding program during the lockdown.

“We observed that transfers to sub-TSA were to prevent disbursement from being monitored. Nevertheless, we discovered payments to some federal colleges for school feeding in the sum of N2.67 billion during lockdown when the children were not in school, and some of the money ended up in personal accounts. We have commenced investigations into these finding,” Owasanoye said.

He also disclosed that the sum of N2.5 billion was illegally appropriated by a deceased senior staff of the Ministry of Agriculture; other assets recovered were 25 plots of land, 12 building premises and 18 buildings.

He said the Open Treasury Portal review was exercised from January to August on all MDAs, which he says N4.2 billion paid to private accounts could not be explained.