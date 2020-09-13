Energy
NNPC to support alternative energy initiative by deploying CNG plants across the country
NNPC will activate Compressed Natural Gas refill stations for motorists to access.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has promised to support ongoing initiatives by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, to provide an alternate energy source to Nigerians, through aggressive activation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refill stations, for motorists across the country.
According to a press statement issued by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Dr.Kennie Obateru; the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, speaking on TVC Business show, affirmed that the NNPC has already keyed into the gas penetration agenda, championed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.
“As an energy company with a focus on cleaner and cheaper sources of fuel, the Corporation would continue to work with other stakeholders in the industry to provide viable alternatives to petrol, which would ultimately lead to a reduction in demand for the product and eventual reduction in price,” said Kyari
While reiterating the commitment of the oil giant towards openness and greater transparency in its operations, the NNPC GMD, noted that, in the coming months, NNPC would publicly release its 2019 Audited Financial Statements, as a sequel to the 2018 AFS released in June.
Kyari also shed more light on the status of the nation’s refineries, noting that the plants were deliberately shut down, to allow for a robust diagnosis of the issues which have overtime made it impossible for the facilities to operate at the expected capacity.
In addition, he also disclosed that, the shutdown of these state-owned refineries was inevitable, due to difficulties in feeding them with crude oil, through the pipelines that have been completely compromised by vandals.
He said the corporation was moving rapidly to execute complete rehabilitation of the refineries, under an exercise that would guarantee restoration of the facilities, to at least 90% capacity utilization.
Nairametrics had earlier reported, that the Federal Government said Nigerians, with effect from next month, can now convert their cars, that use petrol to gas – a cheaper alternative.
“To give deregulation a human face, the Federal Government is introducing an alternative fuel,” said Timipre Sylva, “if you go to a filling station, and you cannot convert your car to dual capability (dual fuel), then you can drive into a typical filling station where you will find gas, that is LPG, CNG, and NLG.”
Energy
Estates in Lekki increase electricity tariff to N105/kWh
Electricity tariffs in major estates in the Lekki have increased prices to as high as N105/kWh Nairametics investigations reveal.
Electricity tariffs in major estates in the Lekki area of Lagos that enjoy 24/hours power have increased prices to as high as N105/kWh Nairametics investigations reveal.
Most estates in the Lekki area of Lagos rely on a combination of grid power from Eko Distribution Company (Eko Disco) and privately generated power to deliver 24/7 power to their residents. The power is contracted via a power purchase contract with independent power suppliers.
Triggered by the new tariff order
According to our investigations, most of the major estates have either increased their tariffs or are engaging in negotiations with resident associations to increase power costs.
In Nothern Foreshore, an Estate located off the Lekki Expressway, the tariff rose from about N58/kWh to has N80.80/kWh. In a letter to residents of the association seen by Nairametrics, the Estate Management informed residents that the decision to increase their tariff was due to the increase in power supply from the grid (Eko Disco).
“Similarly, and pursuant to Section 76 of the EPSR Act 2005 the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has recently received presidential approval for the implementation of the new Service-Based Tariff (SBT) effective 1ST September 2020.
In view of this, the DISCO Eko Electricity Distribution PLC (EKDP) has directed via a letter dated 4TH September 2020 an immediate implementation of the new approved tariff for the Estate from N29/Kwh to N56.94/Kwh. An almost 100% (Approximately 28 naira) increase. This development will also have an impact on the hybrid tariff for our central power solution. Consequently, we have applied the new approved tariff to the existing hybrid tariff model and reached a new levelized energy tariff for our central power solution of =N=80.80 /KWH.”
A hybrid or blended tariff is derived from the weighted average cost of consumption from the grid and other sources of private power delivered to an estate.
Other estates surveyed by Nairametrics also reveal similar trends. In Friends Colony located around Augungi area of Lekki, tariff increased to N80/kWh while Millenium Estate in Oniru increased theirs to N105.4/kWh. Other estates on both sides of the Lekki Epe Expressway are also said to be deliberating internally as they consider a possible increase in line with the change in grid electricity cost.
A Private Power producer who preferred to remain anonymous informed Nairametrics that there was a need to review their tariffs following the recent pronouncements by the government. “We use blended power to help reduce the cost of power generation thus, a change in a key component of that power will result in a change in the amount we charge the estates. This is why we have informed them of plans to increase the tariffs,” he explained.
For Eko Disco, their tariff increased to N54.08 for non-maximum demand customers and as high as N56.94 for Maximum Demand Customers. These are for Band A customers which according to the service reflective tariff will enjoy up to 20 hours of power supply daily.
Our investigation also reveals estates that are completely off-grid have left their tariffs the same as they observe the effect of the exchange rate on their power cost.
Why this matters: The recent increase in electricity tariffs means the government is no longer subsidizing power supply for locations that enjoy 12 hours and above in power supply.
- Thus estates with a hybrid of grid and private generation might see a change in their tariffs if they fall within the tariff bands A to C (above 12 hours of power supply).
- However, since tariff increase for those who are in locations classified as Band D & E is not increasing, the estates may not see their hybrid tariffs go up.
Business
Gas is the new petrol – FG to Nigerian car owners
FG is finding ways by which gas will become the preferred fuel for cars instead of petrol.
The Federal Government has revealed that Nigerians can now convert cars using petrol to gas, which is cheaper, with effect from October 2020.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed this during a press briefing with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, September 11, 2020.
Sylva said, “To give it (deregulation) a human face, we are introducing an alternative fuel. We are giving autogas. Gas will now become fuel for our cars. This programme will be rolled out within the next month. So, if you go to a filling station and you convert your car to dual capability or dual fuel, then you drive into a typical filling station, you will find gas LPG, you find CNG and NLG being sold.
“So, if you look at the price of PMS versus the price of gas and you think that gas is cheaper which of course, it is going to be cheaper. Gas will even be cheaper than PMS as it is today. So you see that we are also giving an alternative to ordinary Nigerians.’’
Nairametrics, reported that preparatory to this, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), had ordered about 9,000 filling stations across the country, to start the installation of facilities for gas products. The move is expected to improve the utilization of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Autogas, as an alternative fuel for Nigerians.
Energy
FG to save N1 trillion annually from petrol subsidy removal
The Minister noted that the removal of fuel subsidy will save Nigeria up to a trillion every year.
The Federal Government has disclosed that it expects to save as much as N1 trillion ($2.6 billion) annually, and create massive jobs following the removal of fuel subsidy.
The disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, during an interaction with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, September 11, 2020.
Sylva said, “It is time for Nigerians to face reality and do the right thing. What is deregulation going to do? It is going to free up a lot more money. At least from the very beginning, it will save us up to a trillion, and more every year. Already, we have taken off the budgetary provision for the subsidy which is about N500 billion in the budget.
“Also, we have taken off the excess forex price that special rate that was given to NNPC which also came at a cost. So, all the money that we used to defend the Naira at that time to subsidize the dollar will now be freed up for development. I believe that this discussion around subsidy has been a vexed issue that has captured the imagination of this country for a long time now,” the minister said.
He pointed out that past administrations had lacked the political will to deregulate the downstream sector, and remove subsidy despite attempts to do so. At some periods, the time was not good for it.
The Minister said, “And why did I say that time was not good for it? Does that imply the time is good for it now? The problem around deregulation is that people must understand first that the product we are talking about is a derivative of crude oil.
“It is refined from crude oil. Therefore, it has a direct relationship with the price of crude oil. If the price of crude oil goes up, then you expect that it would reflect in the price of the derivative.
“So, the best time to achieve this we looked at was the time when crude oil prices are low so that Nigerians will get the benefit of those low prices.’’
The Minister, however, lamented that when the Federal Government announced the deregulation policy in March, and reduced the price of petrol which was beneficial to consumers, the price of services and goods in the market place did not reduce.
“Whenever there is a kobo increase in the pump price of petrol, people will use it as an opportunity to triple the selling price of their commodities,” he said.