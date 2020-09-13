Commodities
Crude oil prices post more than 10% losses in 2 weeks
Crude oil prices closed with a second week of losses, which left the energy market down by more than 10%, over the past two weeks.
The slide comes higher than the predicted crude Inventories in the world’s largest economy,and caused anxiety among oil traders already concerned about gasoline demand, as the northern hemisphere head for winter.
West Texas Intermediate crude, the major benchmark for U.S. crude prices, settled the day up WTI lost 6.1% w/w, extending last week’s drop of 7.5%.
Brent crude, the global international benchmark for oil, closed the New York trading session at $39.83. Brent lost 6.6% for the week, adding to its previous week’s drop of 5.3%.
Last week’s plunge came after the Energy Information Administration (EIA), reported a weekly crude inventory gain of 2 million barrels, above the 1.3 million barrels anticipated earlier by analysts.
It was the first surge in oil stockpiles since mid-July. In six previous weeks, the EIA, had reported a total crude drawdown of more than 38 million barrels.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macro oil traders reactions. He said;
“However, there is light at the end of the vaccine tunnel, as AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trials may resume next week, according to some news reports. The drugmaker had suspended its vaccine trials, after an unexplained illness of a UK participant. And this pivot is being consumed on the positive side of the ledger.
“In reality, prices above Brent $45/bbl were getting ahead of the recovery, as most of the low hanging bullish fruit had been consumed.
“And traders simultaneously found themselves at the end of the bullish runway running headlong into one of the biggest price impediments of them all – the ‘end of summer’ seasonality waning demand.
“Markets shifted into what can’t go up, must go down mode, as profit-taking initially got the ball rolling downhill, then all the rest of the known pilled on top.”
Soybean Futures reach 2-year high, following U.S sales to China
CBOT soybean contract closed at $9.96 a bushel, after earlier rising to $9.98.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Soybean Futures reached their highest prices since June 2018 in its last trading session. This recent record high, is coming at a time grain traders predicted on the U.S. Department of Agric. Increasing its forecast for exports, following recent sales to the world’s highest consumer of soybeans (China).
CBOT Soybean Contract closed at $9.96 a bushel, after earlier rising to $9.98, the latest in a series of highs since June 2018.
CBOT Corn closed at $3.68 a bushel, after surging as high as $3.69.
Quick fact: Grain futures including Soybean, Corn Contracts, are created as standardized. These contracts are traded on an exchange, in which the buyer of the contract agrees to take delivery from the seller of the contract, at a predetermined price, and on a future delivery date agreed upon.
Most parts of the western world use grains as an energy substrate for livestock feed. In Nigeria and most parts of the world, grains are also consumed by humans, either by cooking or roasting.
Grains’ industrial uses include producing industrial alcohol, fuel ethanol, sweeteners, starch, and beverage.
The USDA lowered its estimate of 2020/21 U.S. ending stocks by 150 million bushels to 460 million bushels for soybeans, and by 253 million bushels to 2.503 billion bushels for corn.
“The trade believes that the yields are going to continue to fall,” said Don Roose, President of Iowa-based broker U.S. Commodities. “And you still have a buyer underneath the market: China.”
The USDA, in a monthly report, said U.S. corn and soybean production will be smaller than previously expected, because of dry weather and a severe windstorm that damaged crops across the key production state of Iowa.
Gold prices post gains WoW amid blurred outlook
For the week to week though, Gold futures were up 0.7% while spot gold gained 0.5%.
Gold futures prices closed the week on a cumulatively bullish note amid prevailing macros, though it was unable to show clear direction to gold traders.
U.S. gold for December delivery closed at $1947.9 per ounce, losing up to 0.8% at its last trading session. It had however gained over $27 in three previous sessions. Notwithstanding that, the precious metal remains far below its record highs of nearly $2,090 hit on Aug 7.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the precious metal, with vital insight on the macros prevailing. He said:
“Gold seems to have set a bottom and is still trading with a high correlation to US equities.
“I expect interest and volatility to fade a bit, as there has been a fair amount of hyperactivity in the past month. I still think we test $1910 next week as the markets get spooked by positive vaccine news and a not-so-dovish September FOMC.
Flow-wise, there is extraordinarily little buying interest from real money accounts and some tentative selling from fast money.”
Quick fact: Gold is mainly used for making jewelry, physical coins, and in recent times, for industrial purposes. Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. It provides a significant store of value. Global Investors buy gold to hedge against inflation.
Crude oil prices under pressure over slow demand for gasoline
Both oil benchmarks dropped below the $40.
Crude oil prices continued to decline at Asia’s trading session on Friday. The surprising surge in U.S. crude oil stockpiles, and sluggish demand in gasoline, enabled oil traders to retreat from making bullish bets.
At the time of this report, Brent oil futures dropped 0.35% to trade at $39.9 and WTI futures were down 0.05% to trade at $37.28. Both oil benchmarks dropped below the $40 benchmark.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), yesterday, reported a 2.032 million-barrel build in crude inventories for the week ended September 4, against expectations of a 1.335 million-barrel draw. EIA’s figures follow the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) report earlier in the week of a 2.970 million-barrel build.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist, AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke about the bearish trend presently prevailing itself at the oil futures market. He said:
“Oil is in track for the ugliest and biggest two-week drop since April as US inventories rise bearish to consensus at the horrible time as mid- September heralds the end of the US peak driving season,”
“All the while, refinery runs are hampered by weak margins and lingering hurricane impacts,”
“Still, positive for the view is gasoline warehouses are getting taken down, but this doesn’t lessen the forward-looking concerns that demand could deteriorate into the slower driving winter month, which this year is getting compounded by virus fears as the northern hemisphere moves indoors where the virus could spread quickly.”
Nairametrics views the price correction in crude oil as overdue, given a slowing demand recovery, and rising supply in the near-term.