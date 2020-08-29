Companies
Guinness Nigeria finding it hard to refinance its loans due to dollar scarcity
Just recently the brewery giant reported an annual pretax loss of 17.07 billion naira
Guinness Nigeria Plc, a leading Nigerian brewer, is seriously trying to figure out how to manage its $23 million debt. This is because of the lack of foreign exchange liquidity in the local foreign-exchange market has made it difficult for the company to refinance the loans.
Guinness’ Finance and Strategy Director, Stanley Njoroge, disclosed this during an investor call in Lagos.
“We will want to refinance it but there is no foreign currency in the market at the moment,” Mr Njoroge said.
Guinness, which is Nigeria’s second-largest brewer by market share, saw its outstanding debt rise 16% to N23.2 billion as of June compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, finance costs also rose from 74% to N4.5 billion.
Nigerian companies are struggling to access the greenback, after a slump in oil prices cut export earnings, thereby putting immense pressure on the CBN’s capacity to meet dollar obligations to investors and businesses. As Njoroge admitted, “Foreign exchange is a big concern for us.”
Just recently, the brewery giant reported an annual pretax loss of N17.07 billion ($45 million), hurt by writedowns and COVID-19 induced disruptions. Its share price has gone down almost 9% as of the last trading session.
At the time this report was drafted, the N31 billion market capitalized company was trading around N14.15. It is within striking distance to touch its %2 week low value around N12.85, although it has an unimpressive earning per share value at -5.74.
Nairametrics is, however, bullish on the stock in the long term. Fundamentally, looking at its present dividend yield value which stands at about 10.74% and a price to book ratio of 0.3559, shows that the stock is greatly undervalued.
Companies
Mixed fortunes for Nigerian Breweries Plc as the Brewery sector moribunds
Half-year results from different brewing companies have revealed that the entire sector in Nigeria may be moribund.
Nigerian Breweries Plc is the pioneer brewing company in Nigeria. They are in the business of beer brewing, marketing and selling of alcoholic beverages and are responsible for a host of drinks that have flooded the Nigerian market, for example, the Star Lager, Guilder, Stout, Goldberg, 33, Ace-root, Radler and many others
Analysis of Half-year results from different brewing companies have revealed that the entire sector in Nigeria may be moribund. Many companies posted a loss with few others grateful to breakeven.
However, the brewery company giants seem to have witnessed better realities when analysed side by side with any of its competitors. In H1 2020, Nigerian Breweries Plc experienced an 11% reduction in revenue. Dropping from N170B in 2019 to N151B in 2020 but were still able to close their book with a profit.
READ: Nigerian Breweries’ Q1 earnings report shows profit decreased by 31.4% to N5.5 billion
Q1 and Q2 presented mixed fortunes, with Q2 particularly unpalatable. The net profit margin in Q2 stands at 0.1% as against Q1 at 6.6%. Whilst other expenditures accounted for immaterial differences, there was a notable spike in finance cost in Q2. It increased by N1.5B from Q1. The implication is that more debts had been incurred as shown is the jump in loans and borrowing under the Current and Non-Current Liabilities, from N20B in Q1 to N26B in Q2 and N78B in Q1 to N112B as at the end of Q2 respectively. This takes its toll on the Q2 PAT figure generating just N83.9million compared to Q1 PAT of N5.5billion representing a colossal 98% decline. Rising finance cost is not solely responsible for this; a decreased gross profit margin from 41.9% in Q1 to 35.2% in Q2 also reflects a worsened ‘revenue to cost of sales’ relationship in Q2.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hugely been responsible for the poor turnover recorded by brewery companies around the country. The lockdown initiated to manage and contain the virus spread in a bid to preserve lives, unfortunately, have had severe repercussions for these businesses, it has all but signed their death sentence, sales have plummeted and will make little improvements in subsequent quarters if a strategy isn’t devised to market the products and improve sales whether or not the lockdown is relaxed fully.
Nigerian Breweries Plc recorded a negative of N1.1B in cash generated from operations in Q1. Despite the H1 result showing improvements to the tune of N9.4B, the Brewery Company must strive to always maintain a positive net cash flow from operations in the ensuing quarters. Businesses can generate cash from multifarious avenues, whether through returns on investments (ROI), financing activities, etc., it almost always signifies doomsday if a company consistently fails to generate actual cash from its primary operations and always have to be cushioned by its ROI. Many investors frown at this.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Overall, Nigerian Breweries has a strong balance sheet of about N430 billion. It is not highly geared and increasingly makes investments in CAPEX. During the six-month period ended 30th June 2020, the Company acquired plant and equipment with a cost of N14.6 billion (six-month period ended 30th June 2019: N11.7 billion).
Effects of the pandemic are still evident, but it seems very likely that Nigerian Breweries survives this severely trying time for the industry even if others may not.
Companies
Livestock Feeds: How this company survived over half a century producing animal feed
Livestocks Feeds Plc is going to need to up its ante, if it hopes to last another 50 years.
There are many companies in Nigeria some people may never know are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Even though they carry out equally important economic activities like the more popular ones, these companies are often overshadowed by the bigger names, particularly the NSE 30.
Another reason some small-cap companies are not quite popular is because they are not always in the news. Even when they are, they do not ruffle as much feathers as their bigger counterparts.
Despite their relative obscurity, some of these companies have been around for quite a while, carrying out their businesses, making money, expanding operations, and recruiting when the need arises. One of such companies – Livestocks Feeds Plc – is the focus of this week’s Nairametrics company profile.
While UAC of Nigeria plc is generally known to be a household brand in providing consumables (food, snacks and dairies), the company has a subsidiary dedicated to manufacturing healthy and nutritional products for animals.
The subsidiary – Livestock feeds plc – was established in 1963, and has survived almost 60 years producing feeds for poultry, pigs, and cattle. Its products range from Chick mash, Aquamax fish feed, layer mash, grower mash, Broiler starter, Broiler finisher.
Business model
Incorporated in 1963, the initial aim of this company was to address the importations of such feed-products into Nigeria by Germans and Dutch.
It started out with its first 5MT/hr was installed in Ikeja, and in subsequent years, a 4MT/Hr mill was installed in Aba, and then 3.5MT/hr installed in Kaduna. Due to population growth and increased urbanisation, there was an increase in the demand for poultry products, directly impacting the demand for feeds. To keep up, the company upgraded the milling output to 10MT/hr automatic machines at Ikeja, Aba and Benin city between 1983 and 1985.
On April 1, 1978, the company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Livestock has further expanded capacity over the years and even explored the Franchise business marketing system during its boom period, when it had more than half of the Nigerian market share for animal feed.
Over the years, the company has modified its business model to compete favourably with new entrants into the market. Livestocks feeds now adds delivery services to its customers, bringing the products (poultry, pig, and cattle rations, meat cubes, and pallets) to them in regular rations or customised rations based on the clients need.
Ownership and management
In the mid to late 90s, Pfizer divested its interest in Livestocks feeds and it was immediately acquired by Adset Limited through an MBO. By the turn of the century, First Capital Trust Limited replaced Adset Limited as the core investor in the revitalised company, and Cashcraft Asset Management became the 2nd largest shareholder.
Adegboyega Adedeji is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer while the company’s board of directors is headed by Joseph Ibrahim Dada who is the chairman. Abayomi Adeyemi Enitan, and Godwin Abimbola Samuel Esq. as Executive Directors, while Adebolanle Badejo and Daniel Obaseki are non-executive directors.
Focus on the company’s financials
Although the company’s financials is not in the red, shareholders have not had good reasons to smile in recent years. In fact, the company’s financial statement available on the NSE website shows that dividends were last paid in 2015. Since the 2014 financial year, the company has not again declared dividends for shareholders.
Debt to asset ratio as at Q1 2020 was put at 29.75% with total assets of N4.38 billion and Total liabilities of N2.77 billion.
In 2019, Livestocks Feeds Plc total revenue increased to N9,955,222 (N9.9 million) from N7,834,018 (N7.8 million) in 2018. The company also recorded Profit after taxation 106,353 in 2019 as against its loss of 620,311 in 2018.
READ: Many Nigerians are trooping into foreign stock markets
Though this indicates a gradual improvement in its financials, the company is still far from declaring sufficient profits to declare dividend payout. The year 2020 has also come with a new myriad of challenges, which most businesses did not factor into their plans.
Even large companies may not find it easy declaring dividends for shareholders, so it is even more uncertain for the small-cap companies.
Share capitalisation has remained 1.5 million in the last couple of years, with a total of 2.9 billion (2,999,999,418) units of shares, and total equity of 1,569,592 at the end of 2019.
READ: Why Cadbury might be a long “Hold”
Competition
Has it been all sunshine and roses for Livestocks feeds? Certainly not!
The company has had to re-tweak its model and strategy repeatedly in view of new competitors entering the market. Most of its competition are not listed companies in the NSE, but still manage to capture a small part of the market, completely eroding what was once a near-monopoly for the company.
Olam Group, Premier feed mills, Flour mills Nigeria, and Durante feeds are some of the hundreds of companies that have formed the competition for Livestocks feeds over the years.
Download the Nairametrics News App
However, there is still a large market out there. Nigeria has not yet attained poultry sufficiency, and statistics claim that over half of Nigerian poultry consumption are still imported. More individuals and businesses are venturing into animal husbandry by the day, and they will need tons of animal feeds to get going.
Livestocks feeds plc is going to need to up its ante, if it hopes to last another 50 years.
Companies
Japaul exits oil sector, to raise N27 billion as it switches to mining
Japaul is exiting the oil industry after a protracted downturn experienced by operators in the sector.
Indigenous oil Services company, Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc, has concluded plans to raise N27 billion ($70 million) in a share offer come November 2020.
Money raised will be used to finance its switch to mining, as crude oil exploration and production operations wane due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ: NNPC signs agreement with CNOOC, SAPETRO to end OML 130 disputes
The company’s Chairman, Jegede Paul, admitted during an online interview in Lagos that the oil services firm (which currently provides offshore construction, equipment leasing, and oilfield support services), has been hard hit by the crash in oil prices. This development has subsequently forced most energy companies to suspend or reduce their investments.
“The oil companies that we are serving have little jobs to do and the little jobs that are there, we are all battling to do at prices that are below our costs. By the next two years, we will completely be a mineral company,” Jegede said.
READ ALSO: Japaul continues to sink deeper after N4.8 billion H1 2018 loss
The Chairman also disclosed that Japaul is working with a Canadian firm, Matrix Geotechnologies Ltd, as the consultant for its new are of operation. The company has obtained licenses to mine gold, lead, nickel, and copper which it had identified in commercial quantities in various parts of the country.
Japaul also intends to buy up smaller companies that already have licenses to mine those minerals, as part of plans to boost its production.
READ: Oil tanker volumes dropped by 18.6% Year-Over-Year in July – Lloyd’s List Intelligence
With this move, Japaul is exiting the oil industry after a protracted downturn experienced by operators in the sector. The shift to other minerals is coming at a time Nigeria is trying to diversify the economy and move away from over-dependence on oil as its main source of revenue and foreign exchange. The crude oil sales contribute over 90% to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.
As part of that move, the Federal Government has refocused on the Agricultural sector with investments and policies directed towards that sector to boost food production and foreign exchange earnings.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Nigeria just recently started gold refining in June as part of efforts to boost its billion reserves with the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Nairametrics reported about 2 months ago that Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc had announced its plan to change its name to Japaul Gold and Ventures, in a bid to refocus its business to mining and technology activities