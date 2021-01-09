Economy & Politics
Global Economy to grow by 4% in 2021 – World Bank
The World Bank report has stated that the global economy would expand by 4% in 2021.
The global economy is most likely to expand by 4% in 2021, with the immediate policy priorities focused on controlling the spread of coronavirus and ensuring rapid and widespread vaccine deployment as well as strategic investments.
This was disclosed in the Global Economic Prospects January 2021 report released by the World Bank.
According to the report…
- The global economy is expected to expand 4% in 2021, assuming an initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout becomes widespread throughout the year.
- A recovery, however, will likely be subdued, unless policymakers move decisively to tame the pandemic and implement investment-enhancing reforms.
- Although the global economy is growing again after a 4.3% contraction in 2020, the pandemic has caused a heavy toll of deaths and illness, plunged millions into poverty, and may depress economic activity and incomes for a prolonged period.
- Top near-term policy priorities are controlling the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring rapid and widespread vaccine deployment. To support economic recovery, authorities also need to facilitate a re-investment cycle aimed at sustainable growth that is less dependent on government debt.
What they are saying
According to World Bank Group President, David Malpass,
- “While the global economy appears to have entered a subdued recovery, policymakers face formidable challenges – in public health, debt management, budget policies, central banking and structural reforms – as they try to ensure that this still fragile global recovery gains traction and sets a foundation for robust growth.
- “To overcome the impacts of the pandemic and counter the investment headwind, there needs to be a major push to improve business environments, increase labour and product market flexibility, and strengthen transparency and governance.”
According to Vice President and World Bank Group Chief Economist, Carmen Reinhart
- “Financial fragilities in many of these countries, as the growth shock impacts vulnerable household and business balance sheets, will also need to be addressed.”
According to Ayhan Kose, World Bank Acting Vice President for Equitable Growth and Financial Institutions:
- “The pandemic has greatly exacerbated debt risks in emerging market and developing economies; weak growth prospects will likely further increase debt burdens and erode borrowers’ ability to service debt.
- “The global community needs to act rapidly and forcefully to make sure the recent debt accumulation does not end with a string of debt crises. The developing world cannot afford another lost decade.”
What you should know
- In Sub-Saharan Africa, economic activity is quite on course and is expected to rise by 2.7% in 2021.
- With the rise in infections and delay in the rollout of the vaccines, the global economic expansion could be limited to rise only 1.6% in 2021.
- But with successful pandemic control and a faster vaccination process, global growth could accelerate to nearly 5%.
- With the resurgence of the infections in some advanced economies, their recoveries might be slow and challenging. For example, U.S. GDP is forecast to expand by 3.5% in 2021, after an estimated 3.6% contraction in 2020. Japan is expected to grow by 2.5% in 2021 after shrinkage by 5.3% in 2020. Europe is to grow by 3.6% in 2021, following a dip of 7.4% in 2020. China’s economy is expected to expand by 7.9% in 2021 following 2% growth in 2020.
Lagos State projects monthly IGR target of N60.31 billion for 2021 fiscal year
Lagos State has set a monthly IGR target of N60.31 billion to achieve optimal performance of the 2021 budget.
The Lagos State Government has projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube during a media briefing on the analysis of the 2021 budget at Alausa, Ikeja.
Mr. Egube stated that the monthly Internally Generated Revenue targets were necessary to fund the 2021 budget of the state.
What you should know
- Nairametrics earlier reported that Lagos State House of Assembly had approved the sum of N1.164 billion as the 2021 budget estimate of the state.
- The budget is made up of N702.935 billion for Capital Expenditure and N460.587 billion for Recurrent Expenditure.
- The deficit of N192.494billion was projected to be funded from a combination of internal and external loans.
- According to Mr. Egube, the expected Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) for Year 2021 is N723.817 billion, with N60.318 billion to be generated monthly.
- A significant percentage of the projected TIGR, i.e. N512 billion is expected to be contributed by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS)
What they are saying
Commenting on the subject matter, Mr. Egube said:
- “The total budget size is N1.164 trillion and will be funded from a total revenue estimate of N971.028 billion, comprising Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) of N723. 817 billion, capital Receipts of N71.811 billion and Federal Transfer of N175.400 billion.
- “We shall achieve this by expanding the tax net, simplifying the tax process, improving our transaction taxes and the appropriate use of technology in addition to improving the work environment, training and tools of our tax administration personnel. This will improve the efficiency in operations of all revenue-generating agencies.
- “We believe that there are huge revenue-generating opportunities in the state: including real estates, transportation sectors and our markets generally, among others. We will continue to use data and intelligence to unravel revenue opportunities and leakages.”
Mr Egube concluded by appealing to all residents of Lagos State to never relent in fulfilling their civic responsibilities such as paying their taxes as and when due, in order to ensure the optimal performance of the budget.
Nigeria’s economy to grow by 1.1% in 2021 – World Bank
The World Bank expects growth in Nigeria to resume at 1.1% in 2021 but fears the rebound could be affected by lower oil production due to quotas.
The World Bank has forecasted that the global economy is set to rebound by 4% in 2021, while Nigeria’s economy is expected to resume at 1.1%.
The World Bank released this on Monday in its January 2021 Global Economic Prospects. The World Bank said:
- “The global economy is expected to expand 4% in 2021, assuming an initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout becomes widespread throughout the year. A recovery, however, will likely be subdued, unless policy makers move decisively to tame the pandemic and implement investment-enhancing reforms.”
The World Bank urged that administrators needed to focus on improving business environments, and increase labour and product market as the pandemic had severely affected the global economy.
World Bank Group President, David Malpass, said:
- “While the global economy appears to have entered a subdued recovery, policymakers face formidable challenges — in public health, debt management, budget policies, central banking and structural reforms — as they try to ensure that this still fragile global recovery gains traction and sets a foundation for robust growth.
- “To overcome the impacts of the pandemic and counter the investment headwind, there needs to be a major push to improve business environments, increase labour and product market flexibility, and strengthen transparency and governance.”
The World Bank added that the 2020 economic fallout was slightly less severe than previously projected, citing shallower contractions in advanced economies and a more robust recovery in China. However, disruptions to activity in emerging economies were “more acute than expected.”
Sub-Saharan Africa
The World Bank added that Nigeria’s economy was estimated to have contracted 4.1% in 2020, as the effects of the pandemic impacted economic activities in all sectors, even across the region.
- “In South Africa, where economic activity was on weak footing before COVID-19, output is estimated to have fallen 7.8% last year. The country suffered the most severe outbreak of the pandemic in the region and underwent strict lockdowns that brought the economy to a standstill.”
The World Bank said oil exporters in the region grappled with sharply lower prices, however, contractions in agricultural commodity exporters were less steep.
- “Growth in the region is forecast to rebound moderately to 2.7% in 2021.”
The World Bank said it expected growth in Nigeria to resume at 1.1% in 2021, citing that Nigeria’s economic rebound would be affected by lower oil production due to quotas.
- “Growth in Nigeria is expected to resume at 1.1% in 2021. Activity is nevertheless anticipated to be dampened by low oil prices, OPEC quotas, falling public investment due to weak government revenues, constrained private investment due to firm failures, and subdued foreign investor confidence.
- “In South Africa, growth is expected to rebound to 3.3% in 2021. An expectation of weak growth momentum reflects the lingering effects of the pandemic and the likelihood that some mitigation measures will need to remain in place.”
What you should know
- Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, thereby marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter, Q2 2020.
- The Federal Government of Nigeria stated that the latest recession in the country would be short-lived, as it expected Nigeria to return to positive growth soon unlike during the 2016 recession.
FG says latest recession in Nigeria will be short-lived
The Federal Government t expects Nigeria to emerge out of the current recession sooner than it did during the 2016 recession.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has stated that the latest recession in Nigeria will be short-lived, as it expects Nigeria to return to positive growth soon unlike during the 2016 recession.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in a press briefing with newsmen in Lagos, on Monday.
“The latest recession in Nigeria will be short-lived, and Nigeria will return to positive growth soon, unlike the 2016 recession which lasted five quarters.
“This is because of several complementary fiscal, real sector and monetary interventions proactively introduced by the government to forestall a far worse decline of the economy and alleviate the negative consequences of the pandemic,” he added.
Lai Mohammed added that Nigeria recorded positive economic developments in 2020, and added that it seemed “to have been overshadowed by the country’s economic recession.”
He revealed that Nigeria entered a recession at the end of the third quarter (Q3), after the country’s Gross Domestic Product declined for the second consecutive quarter in 2020 (Q2 and Q3).
He added that the pandemic was the reason for Nigeria’s recession alongside many other nations.
“The main reason for this is the Covid-19 pandemic. Nigeria is not alone. Dozens of countries, including economic giants like the US, UK and Canada, have entered recession, of course due to the global pandemic. Others include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia and Spain.”
Mohammed also added that the recession had “masked postitive economic development,” citing the National Bureau of Statistics.
“The decline of -3.62% in Q3 is much smaller than the -6.10% recorded in Q2. The economic conditions are actually improving, with 17 activities recording positive real growth in the third quarter, compared to 13 in Q2,” he said.
Lai Mohammed stated that 36 of 46 economic activities did better in the third quarter of 2020 than in the second quarter of the same year.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, thereby marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).