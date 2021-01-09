Hospitality & Travel
Sriwijaya Air plane with over 60 passengers is missing
The 27 years old Sriwijaya Air plane is allegedly missing after it took off from the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta on Saturday.
The budget airline disclosed in a statement issued, according to CNN.
The airline explained that the Boeing 737-500 was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island.
It added that there were 56 passengers and six crew members on board. According to the report, Surachman, a local government official, said that some fishermen found what appeared to be the wreckage of an aircraft in waters north of Jakarta and a search was under way.
Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokeswoman, Adita Irawati said,
“The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee. It last made contact at 2:40pm [0740 GMT].”
Also, a reliable tracking service firm, Flightradar24, tweeted, “Flight SJ182 lost more than 10,000 feet [3,000 metres] of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.”
Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact with a plane that left Jakarta, an official says. Search and rescue has sent a ship to the location where the plane is suspected to have lost contact.
January 9, 2021
What you should know
Boeing 737-500 is a 27-year-old aircraft, according to registration details included in the tracking data.
Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure, and poorly enforced safety standards.
For instance, a Boeing 737 MAX operated by the Indonesian airline Lion Air crashed off Jakarta in late 2018, killing all 189 passengers and crew.
Exclusives
Short-stay apartments record boom, amid COVID-19 second wave fears
As most hospitality businesses suffer due to the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, short-stay apartments seem to be witnessing a boom.
2020 has been a devastating year for the Nigerian economy, especially the hospitality industry, with hundreds of people laid-off and salaries of some workers slashed.
Interestingly, as the big-wigs in the industry continue to grapple with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their patronage, smaller boutique hotels (short stay apartments) are witnessing a boom during the Yuletide season.
While the average price of 1-bedroom flat short-let in Lagos is N35,000 per day, the most expensive flat costs N80,000 per day.
Their location, especially in Lagos is also an attraction to their patrons, with range of choices from Ikeja, the state capital; high-class areas like Magodo; Chevron Drive, Lekki Phase 1; Oniru, Victoria Island; to Surulere areas of the nation’s commercial hub.
Expensive but safer, flexible and functional – Patrons
Akinwole Adekoya, who is based in Qatar, United Arab Emirate (UAE), is one of the patrons of the short-let apartments in Lagos.
According to him, he usually visits his family every Yuletide season but had to stay at one of the apartments close to Lagoon School, Lekki Phase 1, where he pays N80,000 per day.
Before he chose the apartment, he told Nairametrics that he saw an apartment where he was asked to pay N450,000 per calendar month off Marwa within the same area, which he rejected.
“Though, some people may think it’s expensive but I prefer it because it is safer compared to the conventional hotels, where you don’t know the Covid-19 status of people around you.
“I decided to stay at the apartment because I needed to isolate myself for about two weeks in order to keep my family safe. The room is just like home-from-home experience, as I have everything to myself including the kitchen.
“Even before COVID-19, I use them whenever I go to Abuja, largely because of their privacy feature. While cheaper hotels are accessible, I prefer the apartments due to their home away from home feel.”
Abuja based Engineer who craved anonymity, prefer the apartments around Oniru, VI; and Magodo Phase II, anytime he is in Lagos because of special features like privacy, functionality, flexibility, and comfort of a high-end home, along with the efficiency of hotel services.
“Some of them have increased their rates to stay in business, especially during the pandemic. The last time I came to Lagos for four days, I first checked an apartment on Airport Road, which had gone up from N20,000 to N30,000.
“I finally chose one at Magodo Phase II, which had also increased from N15,000 to N20,000. That is because of the serenity of the environment and the incentives they offered. They dry cleaned my clothes for three days free of charge and I have decided to use the facility anytime I am in Lagos.”
These patrons are only two out of hundreds of Nigerians that preferred the services of the short-let apartment due to the flexibility, amongst other functionalities.
Revenue is steady, ticking up and good investors
Olajide Abiola, Co-founder and CEO, Smart Residences Ltd, operating as Gidanka, told Nairametrics that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the revenue generated from the apartments has been steady because of the excellent service reputation earned within the short period.
According to him, Gidanka has facilities across four neighborhoods in Abuja cityspace, Lagos and still counting.
He said, “There has been steady uptake and about 30% to 70% month-on-month growth since January 2020, when an additional 28 space units were added. The revenue is steady, ticking up and good.
“Revenues are made from nightly, weekly, and monthly room rates. We will be cash flow positive before the 4th quarter of 2020, even in the face of COVID-19. Out of the debt raised, 65% has been offset within seven months, which is five months ahead of the moratorium.”
On the source of fund, he told Nairametrics that his company secured N1.07 billion in seed funding, and have been able to lease out properties in four neighborhoods, to provide 86 unique spaces in about a year.
“We have hosted travelers from over 12 countries, and have paid over 70% of the loan. Interestingly, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our spaces have seen steady patronage because of the excellent service reputation earned within the short period.”
Another investor in the industry, Lekan Okueyungbo, who owns apartments in Maryland and manages another in Lekki (Chevron axis) for a friend, explained that traditional hotels with their limited spaces birthed the increasing demand for the services of the short-stay apartments.
He said, “This is an emerging industry across major commercial cities in Nigeria because the investors ensure the apartments are positioned in new and fascinating locations.
“From my observations, the demand for our services increased especially during COVID-19 pandemic/lockdown. About three of my friends that said the business is not lucrative pre-COVID called me and asked if I could help manage or consult for them.
“Most of our rooms are fully booked sometimes for days. Sometimes, customers book a day or two ahead just to be assured of a room whenever they need one.”
What you should know
- Last September, Nairametrics reported that the rise of the short-stay apartments and boutique hotels also points to their profitable business models and financial viability.
- An operator in a hotel located on Victoria Island informed Nairametrics that apart from the initial one-month lockdown in April 2020, occupancy rates have picked up to pre-pandemic levels.
- In another hotel in Lekki, the owner told Nairametrics that his major challenge was not having enough rooms. “I wish I could purchase the adjacent building and expand my operations. I lose money I would have easily earned because I have to refer my customers to other hotels,” he remarked.
Coronavirus
No negative PCR test, no flight from Turkey – Turkish Airline
Turkish Airline asks passengers connecting other nations from Turkey to board flights with a negative PCR Test result.
Turkish Airline has announced that it would no longer carry passengers wanting to pass through Turkey to other countries without presenting a negative PCR Test result, except for passengers under 6 years old.
The test must also be done with samples taken not more than 72 hours prior to their flights.
This was disclosed by the airline via its Twitter handle.
According to the airline, the directive is based on the current regulation in Turkey and it took effect from 12am on December 30, 2020 with local dates and times of departure countries.
It stated,
- “Passengers flying to another country via Turkey are required to submit negative PCR Test result, sampled maximum 72 hours prior to their flights. There is no obligation to submit a test result for passengers under 6 years old. Passengers who do not submit the test result (in print or digital media) will not be admitted to the flight.”
To the attention of all passengers flying to another country via Turkey:
December 27, 2020
Hospitality & Travel
India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight
India made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020.
India has made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020.
This was disclosed by the High Commission of India, Abuja via its Twitter handle on Saturday. The flight, which was conducted by Air Peace Airline, had 535 passengers on board.
It tweeted,
- “Glad to facilitate the first India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight of 2021. APK 7804/7805 LOS-DEL-LOS @flyairpeace flight on 31 Dec/01 Jan carried a total of 535 pax. We thank authorities on both sides and shall continue to facilitate seamless travel. 🇮🇳 🤝 🇳🇬”
Glad to facilitate the first India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight of 2021. APK 7804/7805 LOS-DEL-LOS @flyairpeace flight on 31 Dec/01 Jan carried a total of 535 pax. We thank authorities on both sides and shall continue to facilitate seamless travel. 🇮🇳 🤝 🇳🇬
January 2, 2021
What you should know
- In November 2020, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria facilitated Delhi-Lagos-Delhi air bubble flight.
- India created an air bubble arrangement with Nigeria in September 2020.
This was disclosed by the High Commission via its Twitter handle on Sunday. It explained that,
- “The Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements” are temporary arrangements between the two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.”