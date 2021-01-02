No negative PCR test, no flight from Turkey – Turkish Airline

Turkish Airline has announced that it would no longer carry passengers wanting to pass through Turkey to other countries without presenting a negative PCR Test result, except for passengers under 6 years old.

The test must also be done with samples taken not more than 72 hours prior to their flights.

This was disclosed by the airline via its Twitter handle.

According to the airline, the directive is based on the current regulation in Turkey and it took effect from 12am on December 30, 2020 with local dates and times of departure countries.

It stated,

“Passengers flying to another country via Turkey are required to submit negative PCR Test result, sampled maximum 72 hours prior to their flights. There is no obligation to submit a test result for passengers under 6 years old. Passengers who do not submit the test result (in print or digital media) will not be admitted to the flight.”

