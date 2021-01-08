Business
Joint Border Patrol Team has seized items valued at N12.5 billion so far – Customs
The Operation Swift Response (OSR), now Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), has seized items valued at N12.5 billion as of 5 January 2021.
This was disclosed by Mr. Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.
The Customs PRO said, that the items that have been seized includes; 159,506.7-(50kg) bags of parboiled foreign rice, 10,447 bags of NPK fertilizer used for making explosives, 1,974 vehicles and 895 motorcycles. He also added that 18,690 Jerrycans of vegetable oil were also seized.
- “In a renewed effort to combat smuggling, irregular migration and other transnational organised crimes along the nation’s border coupled with the gradual reopening of the borders, Operation SWIFT RESPONSE (OSR) has been transformed into Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT).
- “It is now part of a Tripartite Operation, comprising Benin, Niger and Nigeria. With the reopening of the borders for commercial activities, items such as parboiled rice, frozen chicken, illicit drugs, among others remain prohibited.”
- Operation SWIFT RESPONSE, launched in August 2019 and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to oversee the partial border closure, has now transformed into Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) — part of a Tripartite Operation comprising Benin, Niger, and Nigeria.
Buhari assents Disability Bill, inaugurates National Commission for Persons with Disabilities
President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Disability Bill and also inaugurated a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.
He tweeted,
- “I am happy to have fulfilled my promise to the community of Persons with Special Needs, by assenting to the Disability Bill. We have also inaugurated a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, to take the work to the next level, and implement our vision in full.”
He also thanked Governors of Plateau, Lagos and Nasarawa States for implementing laws to protect persons with disabilities and urged Governors of Yobe, Kano, and Kogi to implement their laws, while those yet to do so should follow suit.
What you should know
- The World Bank disclosed last year that Persons with disabilities are more likely to experience extreme poverty in Nigeria than those without a disability.
- Data from the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey revealed that an estimated 7% of household members above the age of five (as well as 9% of those 60 or older) experience some level of difficulty in at least one functional domain — seeing, hearing, communication, cognition, walking, or self-care.
NDDC: Takeover by interim administrator necessitated by court injunction – Akpabio
The NDDC take over by a sole interim administrator for the commission, Effiong Okon Akwa, was necessitated by a court injunction issued by Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court.
This was disclosed by the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, when he met with representatives of the Forensic Auditing team in his office in Abuja recently to submit progress report of the on-going Forensic Auditing of the NDDC, published by the Ministry of Information.
Akpabio said the Sole Administrator is not an official appointment made by the Federal Government.
He also added that the NDDC leadership under Mr. Effiong Akwa was not permanent and would only last the duration of the Forensic Auditing, after which a board would be inaugurated.
The Minister said the Commission would focus on the completion of the East-West Road and other infrastructure projects in the region.
- “The key programme for the Niger Delta is the completion of the East-West road particularly Section I-IV and I’m happy to report that contractors are on site and work is on-going at a very busy pace. I also commend the National Assembly for the speedy passage of the NDDC 2020 budget; I think that was a patriotic action taken in the interest of the good people of the Niger Delta region.”
- “The Ministry was able to complete a lot of development projects in different States of the Niger Delta which includes the 50km road in Edo State, Skill Acquisition Centers in Cross River, Ondo, Akwa-Ibom and others with provision for under water welding.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari removed the acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Daniel Pondei. The President also approved an Interim Administrator for the commission, Effiong Okon Akwa.
- Last July, Nairametrics reported that the National Assembly levelled corruption allegation against the Interim Management Committee of NDDC, as the commission claimed that it spent N81.5 billion within 7 months (October 2019 to May 2020) as against media reports that the money was spent within 6 months (January 2020 to July 2020).
EFCC warns against sale of NIN, says offenders are liable to be prosecuted
EFCC has warned that it is illegal and criminal to buy or sell National Identification Number.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a stern warning to the general public against selling their National Identification Number (NIN), urging them to report anyone offering monetary inducements in a bid to buy their NIN.
The disclosure is contained in a verified tweet by the commission, seen by Nairametrics. The notice became imperative after a security tip to the commission revealed that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the NIN registration exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee, and subsequently use the NIN for ignoble purpose.
According to the disclosure, individuals will be held liable and prosecuted for any form of criminality linked to their NIN. Citizens are also urged to report all persuasion to sell their NIN to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agents.
What they are saying
A verified tweet by the Commission read thus: “As Nigerians struggle to acquire the National Identity Number, NIN, from offices of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, across the country it has come to the knowledge of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.
“That some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee. The buyers of the numbers are also trading with them to persons whose motives are anything but noble.
“The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.
“In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes.
“The Commission warns members of the public against selling their NIN and to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN, to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agencies.”
In case you missed it: Nairametrics had earlier reported that NIMC workers embarked on indefinite strike leaving thousands of applicants stranded.