NIMC enrols 2.3 million people in Kano State

Mr Illo Sarkin-Yamma, Kano State National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Coordinator, has disclosed that the commission has registered more than 2.3 million persons in Kano State since the inception of the programme in 2007.

The State Coordinator made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

READ: FG directs the suspension of NIMC staff involved in extortion of NIN applicants

According to him, the Commission had designated 52 centres for registration, following the Federal Government’s directive that Nigerians should link their National Identification Number (NIN) with their SIM cards.

He revealed that this was done to fast track the enrolment of eligible Nigerians in the 44 local government areas of the state. While providing more insight about the activities in the centres, he said the centres had been equipped with modern gadgets designed to ease congestion and hasten the enrolment process, and the exercise is being conducted smoothly in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols in all the centres across the state.

READ: NIN Registration: NIMC adopts booking system for enrolment from December 30

Sarkin-Yamma said the Federal Government had approved about 203 private firms to facilitate the smooth running of the enrolment process in the country.

What they are saying

The State Coordinator in his statement said:

“There is rush by enrolees at the centres following a directive by the Federal Government for Nigerians to link their NIN with their SIMs. Each of the 52 centres is currently enrolling between 100 and 200 persons daily. We have upgraded our services to enable more people to get enrolled. We make arrangements for the enrolees to come on a certain day for the exercise to reduce congestion.

READ: How to retrieve your National Identification Number – NIMC

While commending the Kano State Government for its support to the Commission, the director added that enrolment was free, warning residents to be wary of fraudsters.

Also speaking, Lawal Yahaya, the NICM Regional Director, said: