Business
Crossover Services: Lagos State to fine curfew defaulters
Lagos State Government has said that instituted punitive measures would be taken against defaulters of its curfew and COVID-19 protocols.
The Lagos State Government has promised to punish defaulters of its recently announced suspension of all-night services and crossover events, in a bid to avert the spread of coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic in the state.
In an interview with the Punch, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, remarked that the state had instituted punitive measures for defaulters that could involve a court case.
Nairametrics earlier reported that the Lagos State Government directed worship centres to suspend all night services and cross over events. The government stated that the provision was to enable all churches in the state observe the curfew.
What they are saying
Commenting on the punitive measures recently enacted by the government, Mr Omotoso said:
- “If you flout any of these rules, you can be fined. You will be taken to court and the magistrate will decide on the sanction. It depends on the magistrate’s discretion. But it is not just about punishing people. People are being advised to take responsibility. The regulations were rolled out as an advisory and people have been obeying while those who have disobeyed have faced the consequences.”
The Commissioner is optimistic that a high level of compliance will be recorded state wide, noting that some highly placed religious leaders in the state had assured the government of their cooperation, he noted that:
- “With what we have been seeing, I don’t think churches will flout the protocols. CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) is in agreement with the government. Covid cases are going up and everybody is worried. Some of the giant churches have also announced that they won’t be holding physical crossover services. The Lagos State Government has also told them that there is a curfew by midnight to 4am imposed by the Federal Government. Many of the churches have been adjusting their programmes. Churches are well-organised and we believe they will comply.”
Business
Lagos flags off 2020 internship programme, promises to pay N40,000 monthly to graduates
Governor Sanwo-Olu flags off 2020 internship programme and advises interns to shun complacency.
Lagos State Government has flagged off the 2020 Lagos State Graduate Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP).
According to the press release issued by the Lagos State Government, recounting key moments at the flag-off ceremony for the Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), on Tuesday at Radio Lagos/Eko FM Marquee, Governor Sanwo-Olu challenged graduates under the Graduate Internship Programme to prove their mettle at their various places of internship.
READ: Lagos multi-billion naira 32MT per hour rice mill to be completed by Q1 2021
He assured them of a monthly stipend of N40,000 from the State Government, throughout the period of the internship. He called on the beneficiaries to aim for a higher goal of being financially independent, pursue the bigger picture of being Chief Executive Officers of their individual companies later in future, and not be contented with the stipend.
READ: Lagos warn against unlawful ownership transfer of state housing units
The Governor, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity, and gather enough experience that would serve as a buffer to securing paid employment or as independent entrepreneurs.
READ: Lagos to reform bus segment, to phase out one-bus ownership
Arobieke advised the interns to make the State Government proud in their respective organisations by being assets and not liabilities to their employers.
What they are saying
In his remark, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Wealth Creation, Mr. Jude Idimogu, expressed the belief that the engagement of the graduates as interns despite the myriad of challenges of Y2020 shows the genuine commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu to gainfully engage the youths.
READ: Rivers State seizes oil production site owned by Shell over oil spills
The Governor of Lagos State in his words said:
- “The Graduate Internship Placement Programme we are flagging off today is one of the State government’s capacity building programmes developed to change the narrative about our graduates being unemployable and lacking the requisite work environment ethics and culture. It is a unique variant among the numerous programmes designed to reduce the increasing unemployment rate in the country and also accelerate the State’s post-COVID economic recovery.”
READ: 7 out of 10 bank loans given to Lagosians
The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu, also assured that applicants under the GIPP, who are yet to be captured, would be included in the subsequent editions of the Programme. In his words he said:
- “Year 2021 would witness more of Youth friendly policies and increased engagements with the young generation and some stakeholders in the society, in addition to the promotion of grassroots sporting activities.”
READ: Lagos launches 14 ferries to tackle gridlock, says Okada ban irreversible
Bottom line
The State Government revealed that the Graduate Internship Placement Programme will help to find a sustainable solution to the issue of unemployment in the state and the persistent increase in the Country.
However, the most relevant statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 was 27.1%; this shows that about 21.7 million Nigerians remain unemployed, while 13.9 million Nigerian youths are unemployed.
READ: Lagos earmarks 300 distressed buildings for demolition
It is important to note that the Graduate Internship Placement Programme set up by Lagos State is impressive, but the fact that only 4,000 beneficiaries will benefit from the program shows that the program is not yet inclusive enough, as many graduates with no means of livelihood remain uncaptured under this programme.
Business
AfCFTA to boost Africa’s economy to $29 trillion by 2050 – FDC Report
AfCFTA would boost Africa’s economy to $29trillion by 2050 if properly implemented and executed across the continent.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is capable of boosting Africa’s economy to $29 trillion by 2050 from the current size of $2.6trn if properly implemented and executed across the continent.
This was disclosed in “The FDC Afriscope Volume 2, Issue 6, December 23, 2020” published by the Financial Derivatives Company Limited.
READ: Buhari expresses displeasure with Francophone West Africa over adoption of Eco currency
READ ALSO: How AfCFTA affects every Nigerian Business
According to the report,
- “The agreement has a huge potential as it would create the world’s largest single market of about 1.2billion consumers and workers, thereby increasing opportunities for African manufacturers and businesses, especially those constrained by the size of their domestic markets.
- “Integrating Africa into one trade area provides significant opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses and consumers across the continent. It could also rapidly support sustainable development in the world’s least developed region.”
READ: AfCFTA: Nigeria not ready for restrictive Rule of Origin
READ: The opportunities in Africa’s $100 billion infrastructure deficit
What you should know
- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to commence in January 2021.
- AfCFTA was established in 2018 with the sole aim of creating a single market for goods and services in Africa – removing hurdles and obstacles militating against free flow of goods and services in the continent.
- It is expected that the Intra-African trade would increase by over 50% as it currently accounts for less than 20% of exports in Africa, compared with about 60% in Asia and 70% in Europe.
- AfCFTA would create the impetus for developing better policy frameworks, fostering specialization and boosting industrialization across Africa while creating an enlarged regional market that could lead to an increase in FDI inflows for several countries as well as strengthening the regional and inter-state cooperation.
- There would be an increased employment and investment opportunities, as well as technological development and exchanges of ideas, with increased real wages for both skilled and unskilled workers, especially the manufacturing and agricultural sectors
READ: AfCFTA: African Customs Officials to draft free trade continental guidelines
Business
Patricia Obozuwa joins Coca Cola as Africa Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability
Patricia Obozuwa has announced her joining of the Coca Cola Company.
Patricia Obozuwa has announced her joining of the Coca Cola Company as its Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa.
Obozuwa disclosed this via a social media statement on Tuesday. She said:
- “I’m super excited to join the Coca Cola Company’s Africa Leadership Team as the Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa.”
READ: Coca-Cola sales decline in Nigeria amid stiff competition
I’m super excited to join The Coca Cola Company’s Africa Leadership Team as the Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa. pic.twitter.com/9c88z226u4
— Patricia Obozuwa (@patriciaobozuwa) December 29, 2020
READ: Coca-Cola Amatil invests in crypto payment company
Before joining the Coca Cola Company’s Africa Leadership Team, she served as the Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer for GE Africa – a position she was initially appointed to in April 2012.
At GE, she is credited with building the communications and public affairs function.
READ: Coca Cola finalizes take over of CHI Limited
A Forbes profile says,
- She led “a team of communicators across Sub-Saharan Africa, building and protecting GE’s brand and image on the sub-continent. She established GE Africa’s corporate social responsibility platform, GE Kujenga, aimed at empowering people by building valuable skills, equipping communities with new tools and technology and elevating innovative ideas that are solving Africa’s challenges.
- “In 2016, Patricia established the ‘GE Lagos Garage,’ a hub for advanced manufacturing skills development that has produced over 250 graduates in Nigeria to date (June 2018). She is the founding co-hub leader of the GE Women’s Network for Sub-Saharan Africa.”
READ: Coca-Cola hits $2.6 billion profit
She has also served as a Head, External Relations, Nigeria and Corporate Communication Leader, Sub-Saharan Africa at Procter & Gamble (P&G) and also Arts and Sponsorship Manager for the British Council in Nigeria.