Cryptocurrency
Tesla’s Elon Musk seeks counsel over Bitcoin
In a Twitter exchange with Michael Saylor, Elon Musk made inquiries about converting part of his company’s balance sheet into Bitcoin
The founder of Tesla, Elon Musk recently made inquiries about converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into Bitcoin from Michael Saylor, a prominent supporter of the digital currency.
What you must know: In a series of tweets seen by Nairametrics, Micheal Saylor, chief executive officer of Microstrategy Inc., advised the tech entrepreneur to reallocate his company’s treasury assets to Bitcoin and “do Tesla’s shareholders a huge favor.
The tweet said:
If you want to do your shareholders a $100 billion favor, convert the $TSLA balance sheet from USD to Bitcoin. Other firms on the S&P 500 would follow your lead & in time it would grow to become a $1 trillion favor.
- The tech billionaire worth $167 billion at the time of writing this report further inquired if the Bitcoin market could handle huge transactions.
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $23,891.71 with a daily trading volume of $39.4 billion. Bitcoin is up 2.94% for the day, with a market value of about $444 billion. It has a circulating supply of 18,576,862 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC.
Michael Saylor had a month ago, disclosed how billionaires, could turn the price of Bitcoin up at least three folds. His bias was based on the aurora these billionaires bring notably in the global financial world.
In the Youtube interview, he started his narrative by explaining deeply the effect such billionaires would have on the flagship crypto market,
“It’s important that 100 million people embrace Bitcoin but there are 10 people that can triple the price of Bitcoin. This is not like Facebook, nobody ever brought a billion friends to Facebook. This is like when a person with $10 billion decides that they want to adopt this network and they put $2 or $3 billion on the network, that’s going to be more monetary energy that flowed into the network than the first 10 million people put into the network. It’s ten million to one gain,” Saylor said.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin’s transaction fees Jump by 344%
Bitcoin’s average transaction cost has risen to $12, per the highest price level since November 5.
The average cost of completing a transaction had the world’s flagship crypto(Bitcoin) market skyrocket again.
Data retrieved from BitInfoCharts revealed Bitcoin’s average transaction cost has risen to $12, per the highest price level since November 5, when Bitcoin had just started its bull run.
READ: Ripple drops over 10% amid profit-taking
- At last week’s trading session the average cost of sending a Bitcoin transaction was just $2.7. That marks an increase of 344% in less than a week.
- The surge in transaction fees is coming at the incredible bullish gains prevailing effect, in which Bitcoin’s price reached a new all-time high of $24,084 and rose by 30% in the past seven days.
READ: 88.0% of all Bitcoins mined, as 2.5 million BTCs left to be mine
What this means: Bitcoin fees usually go high whenever there is a huge activity on the blockchain, taking into consideration there is a specific supply of Bitcoin miners willing to process transactions, and they charge more whenever demand for processing transactions outweighs supply.
- That means that only those who are in dire need to transact the flagship crypto-asset shall pay the high prices required to send the Bitcoins between wallets.
READ: Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa secures $100m investment in Nigeria data center
What you should know
Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
- BTC miners, who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.
- This confirmation process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin drops $900 after hitting a lifetime high
Bitcoin is still rallying high relatively amid the present price correction seen on the bias it set a new record high.
The flagship crypto, Bitcoin lost about $900 after hitting $24,084 at yesterday’s trading session.
What you must know: Bitcoin is still rallying high relatively amid the present price correction seen on the bias it set a new record high as the leading crypto asset ongoing bullish rally continues through the weekend before Christmas.
READ: Bitcoin’s market value can reach $600 billion – JP Morgan Chase
- The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency continued its recent torrid run. At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin price traded at $23,170.24 with a daily trading volume of $40 billion. Bitcoin is down 0.03% for the day.
- Still, with prevailing market conditions, Bitcoin’s year-to-date percentage gains have grown to over 220%.
Meanwhile, the number of Bitcoin owners in profit hit a record high, as data from Glassnode revealed the number of Bitcoin Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an all-time high of 33,080,146.
READ: Crypto: Alpha Finance gains 400% in 10 days, supported by a big bank
- The previous all-time high of 33,062,020.542 was observed on 17 December 2020.
- Metric Description; The number of unique addresses whose funds have an average buy price that is lower than the current price. “Buy price” is here defined as the price at the time coins were transferred into an address.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an ATH of 33,080,146
Previous ATH of 33,062,020.542 was observed on 17 December 2020
View metric:https://t.co/xFJVXsDe7d pic.twitter.com/prh1olM0x8
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) December 19, 2020
READ: 50% of top 500 companies will hold Bitcoin by 2021
Why Bitcoin’s bullish run is still in play?
Bitcoin has a significant first-mover advantage, not only because it’s the first crypto as we know it, but because it was the first one with a gold-like store of value properties.
- As such, it enjoys tremendous network effects (not dissimilar to those experienced by social networks like Facebook and Twitter), due to its vibrant community of users, developers, miners, exchanges, custodians, etc.
- Nothing demonstrates this better than the fact that Bitcoin is an open-source project that can be copied or forked by anyone in the world at any moment.
- And yet despite being forked many times over the years, it remains the dominant crypto (store of value or otherwise) both in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.
Cryptocurrency
50% of top 500 companies will hold Bitcoin by 2021
A respected crypto strategist anticipates 50% of the top 500 companies in the world will hold Bitcoin in their portfolios by the end of 2021.
A respected crypto strategist, Kraken’s Pierre Rochard, recently outlined why the world’s flagship crypto asset will see an explosion of corporate interest in the coming year.
In Kraken’s 2021 crypto outlook presentation, the crypto expert anticipated that 50% of the top 500 companies in the world would hold Bitcoin in their portfolios by the end of 2021.
READ: SEC restrains fintech company, Chaka from advertising or offering for sale shares
Kraken's 2021 Crypto Market Outlook https://t.co/3GSqOZjAXR
— Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) December 17, 2020
READ: Bitcoin’s transaction fees Jump by 344%
“My boldest prediction is that if we take the S&P 500, the world’s largest corporations, I think that by the end of 2021, more than half of them will have Bitcoin on their balance sheet, and I think that will be driven by simple economics, which is that issuing shares to buy Bitcoin causes your stock price to go up more than the dilution.
“And so because that is the case – we have market data showing this – we’re going to see a huge amount of corporate adoption of Bitcoin, and we’ll even see like what [MicroStrategy CEO] Michael Saylor is doing, corporations issuing large quantities of bonds, fixed-income instruments – whether they’re convertible or whatever – in order to just bulk buy Bitcoin.”
READ: Tesla hit a lifetime high, market value now $659 billion
The crypto strategist’s prediction seems to be already playing out, as business intelligence firm, MicroStrategy, has of late been in a buying spree of Bitcoins, coupled with leading payments giant Square’s massive Bitcoin purchase few months ago.
Recall that some months back, Nairametrics revealed how a publicly traded company, MicroStrategy based in the world’s largest economy, adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is a big deal, as BTC is being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
READ: Stellar’s XLM on a big bang, up by 10%
“Our investment in Bitcoin is part of our new capital allocation strategy, which seeks to maximize long-term value for our shareholders,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.
“This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world’s most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash,” he added.
READ: XRP drops 10%, biggest fall since December 4
Bottom line
It is critical to note that as global financial regulators begin to implement their regulatory framework, supporting cryptos like Bitcoin, it becomes a matter of months for global brands to increase their buying pressures on Bitcoin. The present price surely looks like a discount when considering those variables.
READ: How investors make money from Bitcoin without owning crypto