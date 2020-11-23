Billionaire Watch
Billionaires that can triple the value of Bitcoin
Michael Saylor has disclosed billionaires who could turn the price of Bitcoin up, at least three folds.
The Founder and Chief Executive officer of the popularly traded business intelligence firm, Michael Saylor, recently disclosed billionaires, who could turn the price of Bitcoin up at least three folds. His bias was based on the aurora these billionaires bring notably in the global financial world.
In his most recent Youtube interview, he started his narrative by explaining deeply the effect such billionaires would have on the flagship crypto market,
“It’s important that 100 million people embrace Bitcoin but there are 10 people that can triple the price of Bitcoin. This is not like Facebook, nobody ever brought a billion friends to Facebook. This is like when a person with $10 billion decides that they want to adopt this network and they put $2 or $3 billion on the network, that’s going to be more monetary energy that flowed into the network than the first 10 million people put into the network. It’s ten million to one gain.”
He went on by revealing the names of such billionaires, amid their stronghold seen on global finance.
“Here’s the other thing. When a person with $10 billion puts $10 billion on the network, they’ve got a friend with $10 billion. Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway CEO) plays bridge with Bill Gates (Microsoft founder) and then they talk with Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO and founder).
“So when this hits that social network, it’s like a billion to two billion to four billion to eight billion and those four decisions, those four blocks have more impact on the network than the first 10 million blocks.”
What you should know
Sequel to these macro, Nairametrics some days ago revealed key insights coming from DeVere Group discovering that 73% of poll participants (millionaires) are now already invested or are preparing to invest in digital assets, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and XRP, before the end of 2022, showing a significant amount of interest by the world’s top earners.
- The findings come as the price of Bitcoin rallied close to $18,000, almost close to the $19,763 all-time record reached in December 2017.
- Most of the high net worth individuals polled by the financial firm got triggered into planning to buy cryptos by the latest institutional buying.
- Those classified as millionaires in the study include ‘High Net Worth’ having more than £1m (or equivalent) in investable assets.
Billionaire Watch
Many millionaires plan to buy Crypto before 2022
DeVere Group, a financial consulting firm discovered that 73% of poll participants are now already invested or are preparing to invest in digital assets.
As Bitcoin hits the flagship crypto trade slightly below $18,000, a significant number of millionaires have disclosed they will invest in cryptos before the end of 2022.
DeVere Group, one of the world’s most notable independent financial advisory firms, discovered that 73% of poll participants are now already invested or are preparing to invest in digital assets, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and XRP, before the end of 2022.
- The findings come as the price of Bitcoin rallied close to $18,000, almost close to the $19,763 all-time record reached in December 2017.
- The methodology for such research used include, interviewing over 700 of its clients who are presently based in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, United States, United Kingdom, East Asia, Latin America, Australasia.
- Those classified as millionaires in the study include ‘High net worth’ having more than £1m (or equivalent) in investable assets.
What this means
DeVere Group CEO and founder, Nigel Green, explained why the world’s millionaires are attracted to financial assets as cryptos.
“As the survey shows, this impressive performance is drawing the attention of wealthy investors who increasingly understand that digital currencies are the future of money and they don’t want to be left in the past,” he said.
Most of the high net worth individuals polled by the financial firm got triggered into planning to buy cryptos by the latest institutional buying.
“No doubt that many of these HNWs, who were polled, have seen that a major driver of the price surge is the growing interest being expressed by institutional investors, who are capitalizing on the high returns that the digital asset class is currently offering,” Green added.
Billionaire Watch
Nigerian billionaire, Benedict Peters Plans to mine Platinium in Zimbabwe
Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters has made plans to develop a platinum mine in Zimbabwe with at least a billion dollars.
Bravura Holdings Ltd – owned by Nigerian billionaire, Benedict Peters, has made plans to dig a platinum mine in Zimbabwe with at least a billion dollars, in a report credited to Bloomberg News.
The Platinium mine is located in Selous, not too far from the south of Zimbabwe’s capital – Harare, and close to present platinum mines. It comprises a 3,000 hectare (7,413-acre) concession.
“From where we are now, we will go to resource definition, after that we will go to resource modeling, after mine development and then mine construction,” Lionel Mhlanga, Bravura’s manager in the southern African country, said in an interview at the mine on November 6. “Those are all things that should happen in the next 18 months.”
What you should know
At the time of writing this report, the precious metal was trading at $889. The silver whitish metal is used in making jewelry and electronics. Platinum like gold is traded as a commodity on various commodity exchanges globally.
Bravura is one of the few on lists of less popular firms that have confirmed platinum concessions in the South African country, as the present administration seeks to jumpstart its stunted economy.
Established platinum miners are yet to announce plans to expand their operations. While Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest platinum group metal reserves, investors have been deterred by frequent changes to mining laws and currency policies.
The Nigerian billionaire is also the owner of Aiteo Eastern E&P Company Limited that manages integrated energy companies. The Company focuses on refining, supply, and marketing of petroleum products, exploration, production, bulk storage, as well as offers power generation and distribution services.
Bottom Line
The deal is coming as a surprise to many, as the oil magnate has little exposure and experience in mining, yet it plans to mine rare earth minerals and tin in Zimbabwe.
Billionaire Watch
Many Billionaires became richer by 27% during the COVID-19 pandemic – Swiss Bank UBS
The world’s richest saw their wealth climb 27.5% to $10.2trn (£7.9trn) from April to July this year.
Many billionaires have seen their fortunes hit record highs during the pandemic, with top executives from technology and industry earning the most.
According to reports from Swiss bank UBS, the world’s richest saw their wealth climb 27.5% to $10.2trn (£7.9trn) from April to July this year.
This is up from the previous peak of $8.9trn at the end of 2017, and largely due to rising global share prices.
It also said the number of billionaires had hit a new high of 2,189, up from 2,158 in 2017. It comes as the recent World Bank report showed that acute poverty is set to rise this year for the first time in more than two decades due to the pandemic.
Among the billionaires, the biggest winners this year have been industrialists, whose wealth rose by a staggering 44% in the three months leading to July.
According to Swiss Bank UBS, “Industrials benefited disproportionately as market price increased in a significant economic recovery [after lockdowns around the world].”
Other lucky beneficiaries of the pandemic are the Tech billionaires, as their wealth soared by 41%, largely due to the corona-induced demand for their goods and services and social distancing, which accelerated and created the impetus for digital businesses; thereby, compressing several years’ of evolution into a few months.
Healthcare billionaires also benefited as the crisis put drug makers and medical device companies in the spotlight.
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk – both multi-billionaires – saw their wealth hit new highs this summer, thanks to growth in the price of their companies’ stock.
According to UBS, in the last 11 years, China’s billionaires have increased their wealth by the biggest percentage, climbing 1,146% between 2009 and 2020.
By comparison, over the same period, the wealth of British billionaires has risen by just 168%. But the biggest accumulation of wealth remains in the US, where American billionaires have $3.5trn, compared to China’s $1.7trn.
The UK’s wealthy billionaires have just $205bn, compared to Germany’s $595bn and France’s $443bn.
Donations
According to UBS, many billionaires benevolently donated some of their wealth to help with the fight against COVID-19,
“Our research has identified 209 billionaires who have publicly committed a total equivalent to $7.2bn from March to June 2020.
“They have reacted quickly, in a way that’s akin to disaster relief, providing unrestricted grants to allow grantees to decide how best to use funds.”
The UBS report also revealed that the UK billionaires donated less than those from other countries.
In the US, 98 billionaires donated $4.5bn; in China, 12 billionaires gave $679m; and in Australia, just 2 billionaires donated $324m. But in the UK, 9 billionaires donated just $298m.