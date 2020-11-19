Billionaire Watch
Many millionaires plan to buy Crypto before 2022
DeVere Group, a financial consulting firm discovered that 73% of poll participants are now already invested or are preparing to invest in digital assets.
As Bitcoin hits the flagship crypto trade slightly below $18,000, a significant number of millionaires have disclosed they will invest in cryptos before the end of 2022.
DeVere Group, one of the world’s most notable independent financial advisory firms, discovered that 73% of poll participants are now already invested or are preparing to invest in digital assets, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and XRP, before the end of 2022.
- The findings come as the price of Bitcoin rallied close to $18,000, almost close to the $19,763 all-time record reached in December 2017.
- The methodology for such research used include, interviewing over 700 of its clients who are presently based in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, United States, United Kingdom, East Asia, Latin America, Australasia.
- Those classified as millionaires in the study include ‘High net worth’ having more than £1m (or equivalent) in investable assets.
What this means
DeVere Group CEO and founder, Nigel Green, explained why the world’s millionaires are attracted to financial assets as cryptos.
“As the survey shows, this impressive performance is drawing the attention of wealthy investors who increasingly understand that digital currencies are the future of money and they don’t want to be left in the past,” he said.
Most of the high net worth individuals polled by the financial firm got triggered into planning to buy cryptos by the latest institutional buying.
“No doubt that many of these HNWs, who were polled, have seen that a major driver of the price surge is the growing interest being expressed by institutional investors, who are capitalizing on the high returns that the digital asset class is currently offering,” Green added.
Billionaire Watch
Nigerian billionaire, Benedict Peters Plans to mine Platinium in Zimbabwe
Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters has made plans to develop a platinum mine in Zimbabwe with at least a billion dollars.
Bravura Holdings Ltd – owned by Nigerian billionaire, Benedict Peters, has made plans to dig a platinum mine in Zimbabwe with at least a billion dollars, in a report credited to Bloomberg News.
The Platinium mine is located in Selous, not too far from the south of Zimbabwe’s capital – Harare, and close to present platinum mines. It comprises a 3,000 hectare (7,413-acre) concession.
“From where we are now, we will go to resource definition, after that we will go to resource modeling, after mine development and then mine construction,” Lionel Mhlanga, Bravura’s manager in the southern African country, said in an interview at the mine on November 6. “Those are all things that should happen in the next 18 months.”
What you should know
At the time of writing this report, the precious metal was trading at $889. The silver whitish metal is used in making jewelry and electronics. Platinum like gold is traded as a commodity on various commodity exchanges globally.
Bravura is one of the few on lists of less popular firms that have confirmed platinum concessions in the South African country, as the present administration seeks to jumpstart its stunted economy.
Established platinum miners are yet to announce plans to expand their operations. While Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest platinum group metal reserves, investors have been deterred by frequent changes to mining laws and currency policies.
The Nigerian billionaire is also the owner of Aiteo Eastern E&P Company Limited that manages integrated energy companies. The Company focuses on refining, supply, and marketing of petroleum products, exploration, production, bulk storage, as well as offers power generation and distribution services.
Bottom Line
The deal is coming as a surprise to many, as the oil magnate has little exposure and experience in mining, yet it plans to mine rare earth minerals and tin in Zimbabwe.
Billionaire Watch
Many Billionaires became richer by 27% during the COVID-19 pandemic – Swiss Bank UBS
The world’s richest saw their wealth climb 27.5% to $10.2trn (£7.9trn) from April to July this year.
Many billionaires have seen their fortunes hit record highs during the pandemic, with top executives from technology and industry earning the most.
According to reports from Swiss bank UBS, the world’s richest saw their wealth climb 27.5% to $10.2trn (£7.9trn) from April to July this year.
This is up from the previous peak of $8.9trn at the end of 2017, and largely due to rising global share prices.
It also said the number of billionaires had hit a new high of 2,189, up from 2,158 in 2017. It comes as the recent World Bank report showed that acute poverty is set to rise this year for the first time in more than two decades due to the pandemic.
Among the billionaires, the biggest winners this year have been industrialists, whose wealth rose by a staggering 44% in the three months leading to July.
According to Swiss Bank UBS, “Industrials benefited disproportionately as market price increased in a significant economic recovery [after lockdowns around the world].”
Other lucky beneficiaries of the pandemic are the Tech billionaires, as their wealth soared by 41%, largely due to the corona-induced demand for their goods and services and social distancing, which accelerated and created the impetus for digital businesses; thereby, compressing several years’ of evolution into a few months.
Healthcare billionaires also benefited as the crisis put drug makers and medical device companies in the spotlight.
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk – both multi-billionaires – saw their wealth hit new highs this summer, thanks to growth in the price of their companies’ stock.
According to UBS, in the last 11 years, China’s billionaires have increased their wealth by the biggest percentage, climbing 1,146% between 2009 and 2020.
By comparison, over the same period, the wealth of British billionaires has risen by just 168%. But the biggest accumulation of wealth remains in the US, where American billionaires have $3.5trn, compared to China’s $1.7trn.
The UK’s wealthy billionaires have just $205bn, compared to Germany’s $595bn and France’s $443bn.
Donations
According to UBS, many billionaires benevolently donated some of their wealth to help with the fight against COVID-19,
“Our research has identified 209 billionaires who have publicly committed a total equivalent to $7.2bn from March to June 2020.
“They have reacted quickly, in a way that’s akin to disaster relief, providing unrestricted grants to allow grantees to decide how best to use funds.”
The UBS report also revealed that the UK billionaires donated less than those from other countries.
In the US, 98 billionaires donated $4.5bn; in China, 12 billionaires gave $679m; and in Australia, just 2 billionaires donated $324m. But in the UK, 9 billionaires donated just $298m.
Billionaire Watch
Wealth of world’s billionaires hits $10.2 trillion
The total billionaire wealth globally has climbed by 27.5%, reaching $10.2 trillion, up from $8.0 trillion at the beginning of April.
As market turbulence continues to propel the wealthiest amongst us; the world’s billionaires have seen their wealth surge to a peak of $10.2 trillion in July, a 14.61% increase from the $8.9 trillion at the end of 2017.
This was uncovered in the 2020 Billionaires report tagged the “Riding Storm” which was published today, by the Swiss bank UBS and the accounting firm PwC.
The report found out that the COVID-19 pandemic turbocharged the global economy’s transition to digital, and this has benefited today’s billionaires, as the pipeline of fresh technologies grows by the day.
The COVID-19 crisis indeed has been the real border between the old and the new economy, as it has spurred increased opportunities for the innovators and the disruptors who dominate the Technology, Health, Industrials, and Entertainment & Media.
However, the net wealth of traditional billionaires in the intermediate industries and sectors, such as entertainment, financial services, materials, and real estate sectors lagged the rest of the universe. While the wealth of those in older industries suffers.
With the number of billionaires declining by 43 to 2,058, the total billionaire wealth globally has climbed by 27.5%, reaching $10.2 trillion, up from $8.0 trillion at the beginning of April, and higher than the previous peak of $8.9 trillion at the end of 2017. The number of billionaires has increased from 2,158 in 2017 to 2,189.
During 2018, 2019, and the first seven months of 2020, the Billionaire class as a whole saw their wealth increase by 19.1%. This clearly signals the polarization taking place, and the rising wealth divergence between billionaires across industries.
Technology billionaires’ total wealth rose by 42.5% to $1.8 trillion, supported by the surge in tech shares. The net worth among those in entertainment, materials, real estate, and finance, lagged the rest of the universe with increases of 10% or less.
However, healthcare billionaires’ total wealth increased by 50.3% to $658.6 billion, boosted by a new age of drug discovery and innovations in diagnostics and medical technology, as well as COVID-19 treatments and equipment.
Geographically, Mainland China benefited most, as billionaire wealth grew fastest in Asia. As of early April 2020, there were 389 Chinese billionaires, worth a total of $1.2 trillion. Their wealth had grown by almost nine times, compared with twice in the US.
The report also revealed that US billionaires collectively controlled $3.6 trillion of the $10.2 trillion global wealth. Billionaires in Mainland China accounted for $1.7 trillion, while Germany and Russia accounted for $594.9 billion and $467.6 billion of the total billionaire wealth respectively.
The report also spiked concerns on the issues of the growing wealth gap and rising inequality in the world, as the majority at the end of the scale has seen their wealth decline owing to the disruption by the global pandemic. The research arm of the United Nations has warned that global poverty could increase this year for the first time since 1990, reversing a decade of progress.
However, it was suggested in the report that higher productivity is needed to address the huge public financial deficits while taking care to reduce social inequality and to tackle the environmental resource scarcity by doing more with less.