Bitcoin jumps to $22,100, still flying up
Bitcoin traded at $22,100 with a daily trading volume of $49.3 billion.
Bitcoin is on steroids amid incredible buying pressures prevailing in the crypto market. This is largely why the flagship crypto is above $22,000 for the first time—another milestone in what’s been an eye-popping rally for the controversial digital asset this year.
Bitcoin has more than tripled since March, with the rally accelerating on Wednesday after breaching $20,500 earlier for the first time.
The most valuable crypto by market value has a market value of $407 billion.
Bitcoin has more than tripled since March, with the rally accelerating on Wednesday after breaching $20,500 earlier for the first time.
As the fastest ever-changing financial asset continues to gain traction at the speed of light, renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence, gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.
“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”
“You should also remember that in 2013, Bitcoin was trading barely at a price of about a thousand dollars. It corrected about 80% and consolidated in 2017, and after initially reaching $1,000, it added a zero.”
Considering normal maturation, about double the time frame from $1,000 to $10,000 would come in around 2025, for Bitcoin to potentially add another zero.
No retreat, no surrender, Bitcoin jump to $20,500
Bitcoin’s price traded at $19,702.04 with a daily trading volume of $27 billion. Bitcoin is up 2.04% for the day
The flagship crypto s just passed its all-time high, as it breaks a key resistance level above $20,000.
At the time of writing Bitcoin’s price traded at $20,500. Bitcoin is up 6.34% for the day and leads the crypto world in terms of market value that stands about $372 billion.
- Bitcoin is in the midst of an eye-catching rally – it has already gained about 170% for the year and is now trading above $20,000.
- Such outstanding performance has come on the back of leading financial brands taking a greater interest in digital assets, with many hedge fund managers, banks looking to capitalize on the outsize returns in a world of rock-bottom interest rates.
What this means: Investors are going bizarre on Bitcoin on the bias that whenever the U.S stimulus deal is reached, it means more asset bubble for many treasury-backed assets that includes gold, Bitcoin.
What you must know: Recall Nairametrics, some months ago, highlighted some key fundamentals showing that Bitcoin looks more like a bargain to hold.
It should be noted that BTC has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins, meaning there are just about 2 million left to be mined.
- Taking into account that about 4 million Bitcoins have been lost forever as a result of BTCs owners dying, and their next of kin not having access to such cryptos, it is fair to say there are only about 15 million BTC presently in circulation to cater for over 7 billion people fighting to have a stake in it.
- As BTC becomes scarce and more popular, it becomes a matter of time for the crypto asset valuation to hit the roof.
- As the general economic law states, ‘when demand is high and supply is limited prices of such products will usually go up’, Bitcoin has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.
Co-founder of Floyd Mayweather-backed crypto sentenced to prison for fraud
An American court has sentenced the managing operator of the fraudulent crypto investment firm, Centra Tech, to prison.
An American court, based in Manhattan, recently sentenced Robert Farkas, the managing operator of fraudulent crypto investment firm, Centra Tech, to a year and a day in prison.
Recent reports coming from the U.S Department of Justice revealed that Farkas successfully sought $25 million in crypto investment about three years ago when there was an initial coin offering boom.
The initial coin offering famously included campaigns from popularly known American boxer, Floyd Mayweather and musician DJ Khaled, both of whom got into legal issues for failing to reveal that they were paid for the services rendered.
A report, as seen by Nairametrics, reveals that about 100,000 Ether units were seized by the law enforcement agents and sold for about $33.4 million, and would be returned to victims of Centra Tech fraud.
- “In 2018, this Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) seized, pursuant to judicially authorized seizure warrants, 100,000 Ether units, consisting of digital funds raised from victims who purchased digital tokens issued by Centra Tech during its ICO, based on fraudulent misrepresentations and omissions.
- “The United States Marshals Service sold the seized Ether units for approximately $33.4 million earlier this year. Following entry of a final order of forfeiture; these funds, and other forfeited fraud proceeds will be available for potential use in a remission program that the Department of Justice intends to create to compensate victims of the Centra Tech fraud.”
What you should know
- Centra was founded by Sam Sharma, Raymond Trapani and Robert Farkas.
- ICO is an acronym for Initial Coin Offering, which is a process that involves raising capital for a new crypto offering. It’s similar to Initial Public Offering in principle.
- An ICO typically involves selling a new crypto at a discount, primarily for the company to raise funds. If such cryptocurrency outperforms and gains in value – often based on speculation – the investor earns a profit.
Pigs on a rampage, XRP drops 10%
Ripple is presently the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $20.5 billion.
Ripple’s crypto-token, XRP, is presently under pressure amid record selling seen lately in the cryptoverse.
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.451407 with a daily trading volume of $9.269 billion. XRP is down 9.77% for the day. It’s presently the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $20.5 billion.
What this means: Many crypto experts predict that global investors are cashing out big time amid the allure of free Spark tokens, causing investors to buy initially at record numbers. This has led XRP to gain over 150% within a few weeks.
Nairametrics anticipates that prevailing selling pressures seen lately might persist if it breaks below its critical support level of $0.45.
What you must know: XRP was designed by Ripple mainly to perform speedy, less costly, and more scalable alternative transactions for both crypto assets and existing monetary payment platforms like SWIFT.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
- Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Meanwhile, Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, has reaffirmed that the company can be forced by an overwhelming number of market participants to upgrade its processes, regardless of if it agrees with the decision or not. This is due to its strong democratic principles and in response to critics who accused it of often manipulating the process as regards the liquidity and pricing of XRP. He said:
“There would be nothing Ripple could do to stop that from happening. Public blockchains are very democratic. If the majority wants rules to change, there is nothing the minority can do to stop them.”
Yes. There would be nothing Ripple could do to stop that from happening. Public blockchains are very democratic. If the majority wants a rules change, there is nothing the minority can do to stop them.
