Cryptocurrency
Pigs on a rampage, XRP drops 10%
Ripple is presently the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $20.5 billion.
Ripple’s crypto-token, XRP, is presently under pressure amid record selling seen lately in the cryptoverse.
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.451407 with a daily trading volume of $9.269 billion. XRP is down 9.77% for the day. It’s presently the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $20.5 billion.
What this means: Many crypto experts predict that global investors are cashing out big time amid the allure of free Spark tokens, causing investors to buy initially at record numbers. This has led XRP to gain over 150% within a few weeks.
Nairametrics anticipates that prevailing selling pressures seen lately might persist if it breaks below its critical support level of $0.45.
What you must know: XRP was designed by Ripple mainly to perform speedy, less costly, and more scalable alternative transactions for both crypto assets and existing monetary payment platforms like SWIFT.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
- Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Meanwhile, Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, has reaffirmed that the company can be forced by an overwhelming number of market participants to upgrade its processes, regardless of if it agrees with the decision or not. This is due to its strong democratic principles and in response to critics who accused it of often manipulating the process as regards the liquidity and pricing of XRP. He said:
“There would be nothing Ripple could do to stop that from happening. Public blockchains are very democratic. If the majority wants rules to change, there is nothing the minority can do to stop them.”
Yes. There would be nothing Ripple could do to stop that from happening. Public blockchains are very democratic. If the majority wants a rules change, there is nothing the minority can do to stop them.
— David Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 2, 2020
Cryptocurrency
UniSwap all time trading volume surpasses $50 billion
Uniswap founder, Hayden Adams revealed the exchange has processed a lifetime volume of $51.7 billion across 26,000 trading pairs.
Popular decentralized exchange, Uniswap has just recorded a huge landmark in the crypto-verse.
It has now surpassed $50 billion in all-time trade volume, within a short time frame.
Some hours ago, Uniswap founder, Hayden Adams shared the data recently recorded by the decentralized exchange via his Twitter handle revealing the exchange has processed a lifetime volume of $51.7 billion across 26,000 trading pairs — equaling nearly $2 million per pairing on average.
🤯 Looks like @UniswapProtocol passed $50b in all time volume last week.
🧦 This is split across 26,000 unique trading pairs
🚀 Just need to do this 19 more times to hit 1 trillion pic.twitter.com/P4eQTnX4Aq
— Hayden Adams 🦄 (@haydenzadams) December 14, 2020
What you should know: Members of the Crypto community are rushing into Uniswap, on the consideration that it’s the preferred structure for advanced crypto functionalities like yield farming, where global investors can earn huge returns by lending cryptos in exchange for interest payments.
How Uniswap earns money: Uniswap is designed to be a decentralized protocol. All fees go to market liquidity facilitators, and none of the founding partners get a cut from the transactions that occur through the protocol.
- Currently, the transaction fee paid for these market liquidity providers is 0.3% per successful transaction. That said, these are added to the liquidity pool, but these market liquidity facilitators can redeem them at any time.
- Uniswap is a decentralized exchange protocol built on the Ethereum network.
- Uniswap has no book or any centralized platform for executing trades. It allows users to trade without a middleman or third party, with a high degree of decentralization and censorship-resistance.
However, a significant amount of crypto stakeholders have recently expressed their reservations as regards the source of most of Uniswap exchange trading volume taking into consideration the platform features no KYC and no vetting process for listed Cryptos.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin’s market value can reach $600 billion – JP Morgan Chase
JP Morgan Chase has highlighted the recent $100 million Bitcoin buy from the leading global insurer MassMutual as a significant turning point.
America’s biggest and most valuable bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, recently stated that if institutional investors from emerged markets allocated 1% of assets to Bitcoin, that would result in additional Bitcoin demand of $600 billion.
This means bitcoin could almost double in valuation as it presently stands at $356 billion.
READ: You can now buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Uniswap through Apple Pay
JPMorgan also revealed that the flagship crypto would attract more attention from institutional investors, and further buying pressures from such investors.
What this means: The leading financial juggernaut highlighted the recent $100 million Bitcoin buy from leading global insurer MassMutual as a significant turning point.
READ: America’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase outperforms in Q3
The report as retrieved from Bloomberg gave an in-depth analysis on why the odds are now with the flagship crypto asset trading near record highs.
“MassMutual’s Bitcoin purchases represent another milestone in the Bitcoin adoption by institutional investors,” JPMorgan strategists said. “One can see the potential demand that could arise over the coming years as other insurance companies and pension funds follow MassMutual’s example.”
READ: Bitcoin jumpstarts strongly, daily trading volume hits $25 billion
“Bitcoin has dipped after hitting a record at the start of December but remains in sight of the $20,000 level, which it has yet to reach. Proponents argue the cryptocurrency is gaining more recognition as a portfolio diversifier amid dollar weakness, somewhat akin to gold. Others remain wary of such grand claims since the crypto world is prone to high volatility and bouts of scandal.”
READ: AfDB assures firms of supporting their expansion plans
Recall that Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. recently bought about $100 million in Bitcoin for investment purposes.
- The insurance giant acquired a $5 million minority equity stake in NYDIG, a subsidiary of Stone Ridge that offers crypto services to institutional investors.
- NYDIG presently has about $2.3 billion in crypto assets under management, which would also help in facilitating custody services for MassMutual’s Bitcoins.
“The investment in Bitcoin will represent 0.04% of the general investment account of nearly $235 billion as of September 30,” MassMutual said.
READ: JP Morgan responds to FG’s Malabu court case
Cryptocurrency
Large entity moves Bitcoins valued at $315 million
An unknown BTC whale transferred 16,280 BTC ($315 million) in block 661,411.
A growing number of powerful investors in recent times have been increasing their transactional volume in Bitcoin’s market, triggering the flagship crypto to trade above the $19,000 price level.
Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that an unknown BTC whale transferred 16,280 BTC ($315M) in block 661,411.
READ: Stripe plans corporate banking services for merchants, vendors
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 16,280 BTC ($315M) in block 661,411 https://t.co/MlIFQzzexm
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 15, 2020
READ: 3 wealthy crypto investors move over $400 million worth of Bitcoin
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $19,462.87 with a daily trading volume of $23,522,197,603. Bitcoin has been up 2.05% in the last 24 hours, and remains the most valuable crypto by market value worth $361 billion. It has a circulating supply of 18,571,331 BTC coins and a max supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
What this means: From a fundamental perspective, the increase in the number of these large investors can be considered bullish.
- At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin was still trading around the $19,000 support levels, as investors have kept buying BTC at its support levels.
- Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto’s recent highs, while it is difficult to predict market movements. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply
READ: XRP drops 10%, biggest fall since December 4