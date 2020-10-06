Bitcoin could go for $100,000 by 2025

As the fastest ever-changing financial asset continues to gain traction at the speed of light, renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.

“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances, if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”

You should also remember that in 2013, Bitcoin was trading barely at a price of about a thousand dollars. It corrected about 80% and consolidated in 20 17, after initially reaching $1,000, it added a zero.

Considering normal maturation, about double the time frame from $1,000 to $10,000 would come in around 2025, for Bitcoin to potentially add another zero.

Recall Nairametrics, about a few days ago, also highlighted some key fundamentals showing that Bitcoin looks more like a bargain to hold.

It should be noted that BTC has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins, meaning there are just about 2 million left to be mined.