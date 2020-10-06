Connect with us
Bitcoin could go for $100,000 by 2025

Bitcoin's foundation is firming for further price advances, if its history is a guide.

5 hours ago

Investor moves $133 million worth of Bitcoins, suspected from Coinbase, World's biggest sovereign wealth fund now owns cryptos, Investors cashing in big time, as 95% BTC wallets are currently in profit, blockchain technology, Bitcoin giving better returns than the Nigerian stock market, What it will take Bitcoin to hit $100,000?, Buying signal; Bitcoin whales with 1000 BTC or more continue to rise

As the fastest ever-changing financial asset continues to gain traction at the speed of light, renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.

READ: Bitcoin on the rise, as traders shift focus to $12,000 price level

The report said:

“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances, if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”

READ: Apple market capitalization nears $2 trillion, as Apple’s CEO becomes a billionaire

You should also remember that in 2013, Bitcoin was trading barely at a price of about a thousand dollars. It corrected about 80% and consolidated in 20 17, after initially reaching $1,000, it added a zero.

READ: Over $500 million dollars worth of Bitcoins withdrawn from BitMEX

Considering normal maturation, about double the time frame from $1,000 to $10,000 would come in around 2025, for Bitcoin to potentially add another zero.

Recall Nairametrics, about a few days ago, also highlighted some key fundamentals showing that Bitcoin looks more like a bargain to hold.

READ: Bitcoin loses $1500 in 3 mins, pigs get slaughtered in BTC market

It should be noted that BTC has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins, meaning there are just about 2 million left to be mined.

  • Taking into account that about 4 million Bitcoins have been lost forever as a result of BTCs owners dying, and their next of kin not having access to such cryptos, it is fair to say there are only about 15 million BTC presently in circulation to cater for over 7 billion people fighting to have a stake in Bitcoins, meaning that as BTC becomes scarce and more popular, it becomes a matter of time for the crypto asset valuation to hit the roof.
  • As the general economic law states, when demand is high and supply is limited prices of such products will usually go up.
  • Bitcoin has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Behavioral Finance, Duke University. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Chima

    October 6, 2020 at 8:26 am

    Good day sir, some of your news motivated me to pick interest on investing in the business of Bitcoins and other online treading, been an expert what are the necessary things needed for a startement. Thanks

Cryptocurrency

Over $500 million dollars worth of Bitcoins withdrawn from BitMEX

Over 45,000 BTC worth over $500million has been pulled from the exchange.

16 hours ago

October 5, 2020

Over $500 million dollars worth of Bitcoins withdrawn from BitMEX

Since the announcement of the CFTC’s charges against BitMEX, over 45,000 BTC worth and over $500million has been pulled from the exchange.

According to statistics retrieved from Glassnode, the BTC balance on BitMEX dropped to 120,000 BTC – a decrease of 27%.

The largest drop happened on Friday (Oct 2nd), where 44,000 $BTC were withdrawn from the exchange – the largest negative net flow observed to date.

READ: NIPOST’s new charges could have ruined the e-commerce/logistics industry

Around 30% of those funds were transferred to Gemini and Binance in equal amounts.

Bitcoin’s open interest in perpetual futures contracts on BitMEX saw a significant decline as well.

It decreased by almost 24%, from $590M to currently $450M; levels not seen since May 2020.

READ: Gold prices up, traders focus on President Trump’s debate

Recall Nairametrics two days ago, revealed how U.S. regulators brought a series of incriminating charges against BitMEX, a Seychelles-based crypto exchange;

  • Since then over 40,000 Bitcoins were withdrawn from the Seychelles-based crypto exchange.
  • Failure to adhere to proper KYC rules is among the charges against BitMEX by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
  • Once the leading crypto derivatives exchange; BitMEX’s market share has dwindled in recent times, with many other virtual service providers offering a variety of crypto derivatives trading instruments.
  • Data shows much of it went to its crypto exchange rivals, which include Gemini, Binance, and Kraken.

READ: CBN moves to reduce cassava derivatives import worth $600 million  

BitMEX’s bitcoin sudden outflow to these crypto exchanges, reveals that global investors and traders are placing a high value on better compliance with regulations or better-leveraged bitcoin trading products.

Gemini, the U.S.-based and Winklevoss brothers-owned exchange, is known for strict ‘know-your-customer (KYC)’ procedures.

Cryptocurrency

Big entity transfers 51 million TRX

Unknown large investor moved 51,302,229 #TRX (1,342,201 USD).

20 hours ago

October 5, 2020

Big entity transfers 51 million TRX, 3 Tron investors transfer 719,000,000 cryptos

In recent days Tron’s wallet holders, have shown tremendous activity in moving the sixteenth most valuable crypto from one point to another.

As Data feed on Whale Alert, an advanced crypto analytic tracker revealed an unknown large investor moved 51,302,229 #TRX (1,342,201 USD) from an unknown wallet to Okex, a fast-growing crypto exchange.

READ: Nigeria’s fintech industry 2020: The growth frontier of the new decade

Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data

TRON at this time this report was drafted is trading at $0.02627043 with a daily trading volume of $885 million TRX price is down 0.8% in the last 24 hours.

TRON has a circulating supply of 72 Billion coins and a max supply of 101 Billion coins.

 Should you buy Tron? Nairametrics will allow the jury to decide on such bias, but it should be noted that it’s among the fast-rising cryptos in the crypto-verse. Few months ago, Tron was ranked 56th  and astronomically is now among the top sixteenth most valued cryptos.

READ: PZ Cussons suffers a pre-tax loss of N7.984 billion in 2020

As Tron is being emerged from Ethereum, there are good possibilities that the momentum catches Ethereum based cryptos, thus pushing its prices upward.

What you must know; TRON is a blockchain-based platform that is designed to ensure that its technology is suitable for daily use. Whereas Bitcoin can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum up to 25, TRON states that its network has capacity for 2,000 TPS — 24/7.

READ: Crypto; Tron’s founder offers $1 million bounty in finding BTC Twitter hackers

This project is best described as a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment; to this end, one of its biggest acquisitions was the file-sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018.

TRON is one of the biggest and most popular blockchains globally, ranked fifteen by market value, and has entered a strategic alliance with BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, to bring Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and a newly minted Wrapped Ether to the TRON ecosystem as TRC20 tokens.

READ: Tron Whale moves 40,000,000 TRX from Okex

Just recently TRON CEO Justin Sun tweeted on the rising transactional volume of Defi crypto which Tron happens to be part of by tweeting;

@Tronfoundation: DeFi Ecosystem Transaction Volume in Q3 2020

The transaction volume increased by 2,577%.

TRON’s DEX category holds a 41% share of the total volume.

 

Cryptocurrency

Best time to cash in on Bitcoin

Trading sessions like the London and Asian financial market openings have considerably little impact on BTC's price volatility.

1 day ago

October 5, 2020

Best time to cash in on Bitcoin

Most BTC investors and crypto traders are changing their methods of trading in 2020, preferring to trade around the American trading session, because of the high price volatility that occurs at the end of New York stock market trading time, which is around 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm GMT.

Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data

It should also be noted that price volatility for bitcoin, the world’s flagship currency by market capitalization, is highly correlated with the opening of American financial markets. In addition, other trading sessions like the London and Asian financial market openings, have considerably little impact on BTC’s price volatility.

READ: NASD OTC Market Capitalization increases by N2.25 billion

Data retrieved from Santiment Research Company from July 4, 2020, to October 4, 2020, showed that;

  • The address activity on Bitcoin peaks around 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm GMT, before declining just slightly upon the market close, from 11:00 pm to 12:00 am.
  • The lowest hourly address activity occurs between 12:00 pm and 1:00 am GMT (3:00 am to 4:00 am for those on the United States West coast).

READ: Bitcoin whale transfers $104 million worth of cryptos

Furthermore, Skew.com, a crypto analytic firm, found out that the midweek had more volatility in the BTC market, than the beginning or end of the trading week. Weekends were also observed to be quiet.

Price fluctuations do see an interesting trend, but it’s not really the notable correlation to hourly address activity that we would really be hoping for. That being said, it’s not absent of any correlations whatsoever.

READ: Bitcoin whale transfers $104 million worth of cryptos

If we simply split the first and second halves of each trading day, there is a clear better average performance during the second half. From 12:00am to 12:00pm GMT, the average price return is -0.006%. But from 12:00pm to 12:00am, the average return is +0.023%.

