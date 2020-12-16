Business
International Trade: CBN’s Export Proceed Number causing huge setback for exporters
New CBN policy directing exporters to present the NXP number before exporting is currently causing a setback for international trade.
Exporters in Nigeria have expressed concerns over the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for all exporters to present the Nigeria Export Proceed (NXP) number before exporting their goods, as they claim it has caused huge setback for their businesses.
In the wake of this development, exporters of perishable items are already groaning because of the complicated process of obtaining the NXP number, as their goods which lie fallow at the airport may lose quality, while they seek to get the NXP number.
This has prompted many exporters to call on the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to suspend the directive, which an exporter described as a major setback to non-oil exports.
What they are saying
President of Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria, Pius Ayodele, had earlier said that:
- “About 100,000 tons of cocoa beans are trapped at the ports and another 100,000 tonnes of a variety of agricultural commodities are in warehouses around the country. It now takes an average of 40 days, instead of seven days, to get approvals to clear a container for shipping.”
Commenting on the development, an importer and Secretary-General, National Cashew Association of Nigeria, Sotonye Anga, noted that agricultural goods were about to perish at the terminal, while they had waited endlessly for NXP number.
- “Exporters are having issues with the NXP validation. The directive came in suddenly, introducing several agencies to validate the export process. First, you have the authorized dealer bank; the pre-inspection agency; the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Central Bank. All these have made the process very cumbersome, it is creating queues. Several containers are stranded now in the port terminals. The worst-case applies to perishable commodities. When you subject them to this kind of procedure, you will have some problems with their integrity. If cargoes remain in the containers, their quality deteriorates.”
While urging that the programme be suspended, Anga said:
- “I understand that the CBN Governor means well for the economy. But there is no appropriate infrastructure to handle the procedure. All these would bring confusion, corruption, frustration and a whole lot of issues. You don’t take people by surprise. If you ask me, I will tell you this is not working. Right now, the frustration the policy is bringing to agriculture commodity export is too much, the government should have carried the stakeholders along, sensitized the exporters and created the right infrastructure.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in October that the CBN moved to sanction exporters who ship out goods without Nigerian Export Proceed (NXP) numbers. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, made the disclosure during a virtual meeting with representatives of some shipping lines, noting that it has been discovered that many shipping companies do not comply with the Federal Government’s directives that such shipments carry NXP number.
- Thus, the CBN had in October threatened to sanction exporters who ship out goods without NXP numbers.
- The documentation process involves NXP numbers, Form NXP, which is a mandatory document to be completed by all exporters through authorized dealer bank for shipment of goods outside the country.
BREAKING: Panic over gas leakage in Magboro area on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
A gas pipeline leakage has caused panic among residents of Arepo, and Magboro along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
A gas pipeline leakage, which has caused gridlock along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has caused panic among residents of Arepo, and Magboro.
An eye witness told Nairametrics that the gas pipeline ruptured while Julius Berger was out its construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Punch Newspaper head office on Wednesday.
He said, “We suddenly heard a loud sound was heard around 9:30 a.m. It was caused by Julius Berger durings its construction this morning.”
Details later …
FG plans to begin all year round farming in Osun to combat food insecurity
FG to begin all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity.
The Federal Government announced it will soon commence all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity during the dry seasons.
This was disclosed by Mr. Paul Ikonne, Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), during an on-the-spot assessment of irrigation sites and other farm settlements in Osun on Tuesday.
He said the NALDA team was ordered by the Presidency to discover suitable lands for all year round farming and implement measures to retrieve all the already acquired lands under the agency, citing Osun as a pilot state for the scheme.
He also added that the scheme will commence in January 2021, as the Presidency has provided equipment needed for the project.
- “If you can recall, President Buhari recently inaugurated the National Young Farmers Scheme to engage and attract young Nigerians into productive farming. This visit is in compliance with the objective of the initiative. Going by the places we have visited in Osun, you will agree with me that youths in this state will be making huge money, because with this scheme, there is no more idleness, no more poverty and hunger. There will be full supply of necessary farm equipment, inputs and technical support, which includes capacity training, capacity building, and human capital development.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the National Young Farmers Scheme under the National Agricultural Land Development Authority at the State House in Abuja. The National Young Farmers Scheme is currently a pilot programme that involves 100 young Nigerians from each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria.
Katsina abduction: Those using our children as pawns must be held accountable – Okonjo-Iweala
Okonjo-Iweala has condemned the abduction of students of a Katsina school and also called for the criminals to be held accountable.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that the abduction of over 300 boys of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina is heartbreaking, and urged that people using the boys as pawns must be held accountable.
The former Finance Minister and current WTO DG candidate tweeted this in a social media statement on Tuesday evening.
- “The abduction of more than 300 school boys in Katsina is heartbreaking. What a recurring nightmare. My heart goes out to the families of the missing boys. The authorities must do all possible to #BringBackOurBoys! Those using our children as pawns must be held accountable!”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Presidency said the terrorists responsible for kidnapping 333 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State had made contact with the Federal Government.
- Nairametrics also reported earlier that the Presidency initially denied reports that 333 students were abducted in the attack last week. Garba Shehu said that the school children who escaped reported that 10 of their friends were still with their abductors, contradicting reports that the total number of students was up to 333.
