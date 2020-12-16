Financial Services
MUFG Bank and Afreximbank sign a $520 million COVID-19 response facility
Afreximbank will use the $500 million proceeds from the signed agreement with MUFG Bank for its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility.
MUFG and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have signed a $520 million facility, following Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) agreement to support and cover the arrangement.
Afreximbank will use the $500 million proceeds from the signed agreement with MUFG Bank for its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA).
NEXI’s proactive support for this facility was agreed on the basis of Afreximbank being a strategic partner, participation from Japanese investors, and the deal contributing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
MUFG was the sole Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner, Agent and NEXI Coordinator on the transaction, with the documentation closing in December 2020.
The facility fully aligns with Afreximbank’s strategic priorities in the area of intra and extra African trade and investment, export manufacturing, as well as industrialization. These objectives find common ground with NEXI’s objectives of supporting sustainable African growth and development in line with TICAD objectives.
Working together with NEXI and Afreximbank, MUFG was able to access under-utilized Japanese liquidity, resulting in an extremely successful outcome of distribution to Japanese investors, many of which were new investors for Afreximbank. This follows in the footsteps of two Samurai loans for Afreximbank in 2017 and 2019, including the largest ever Samurai Loan for an African issuer.
What they are saying
Speaking on the transaction, Christopher Marks, Head of Emerging Markets EMEA, commented:
- “This facility marks a watershed moment for African institutions looking to tap the Japanese investor pool, and we couldn’t be prouder to have played a leading role. It goes without saying that we are delighted to have once again partnered with Afreximbank, which is not only leading the way in terms of bringing in new investment and growth opportunities to Africa, but also providing vital support to the region in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
What you should know
- The signed arrangement between the banks is the first to be covered by NEXI.
- Afreximbank will use the proceeds towards its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA), which was launched in March 2020 to help African sovereigns, commercial banks and corporates to weather the impact of the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The facility will support the Bank’s interventions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be used to finance trade and trade-related investments which contribute to the sustainable development of the socioeconomic, health, manufacturing, environmental, agri and agri-related sectors across the 51 African Member States of Afreximbank.
- The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution with the mandate of financing and promoting intra-and extra-African trade. Afreximbank was established in October 1993 and owned by African governments, the African Development Bank and other African multilateral financial institutions as well as African and non-African public and private investors.
- MUFG Bank is Japan’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest, with offices throughout Japan and in 40 other countries.
Financial Services
Afreximbank expands Trade Finance Intermediary Initiative, lists 8 Nigerian banks
Afreximbank has listed eight Nigerian banks in its expanded Trade Finance Intermediary Initiative (TFIs).
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) yesterday listed eight Nigerian banks in its expanded Trade Finance Intermediary Initiative (TFIs).
The recent expansion increased the number of TFIs to more than 65 in 30 African countries.
The listed Nigerian banks are Access, FCMB, Fidelity, First Bank of Nigeria, Sterling, Union Bank, Stanbic IBTC and Zenith.
A statement by the bank reads a key component of the Bank’s business model, the Trade Finance Intermediary initiative, which enables a smoother delivery of Afreximbank’s initiatives and credit solutions.
The statement further noted that in line with its charter and mandate, Afreximbank delivers its products and services with and through central banks, commercial banks and other eligible bank and non-bank financial institutions.
The Trade Finance Intermediaries also act as Local Administrative Agents for Afreximbank’s facilities. The Bank has put in place the Trade Finance Intermediary initiative to establish lasting relationships with these partner financial institutions.
What they are saying
According to the bank
- New guidelines for appointing Trade Finance Intermediaries were introduced in 2017.
- As a result, Afreximbank has strengthened their role in assisting the Bank to reach eligible exporters and importers in Africa and beyond. Accredited according to rigorous criteria, Trade Finance Intermediaries are trained to understand Afreximbank’s mandate, strategy, process, and procedures.
- The further expansion of Afreximbank’s Trade Finance Intermediary initiative enlarges the accredited network of financial institutions that can work alongside the Bank, to facilitate the transformation and development of trade across Africa.
- Already this year, Afreximbank has onboarded more than 35 additional Trade Finance Intermediaries and more are expected to be approved during 2021. The local presence and knowledge of Trade Finance Intermediaries ideally positions them to play an important role in delivering Afreximbank’s credit solutions.
- Trade Finance Intermediaries are also instrumental in helping to ensure the success of Afreximbank’s initiatives, such as the newly launched MANSA repository platform – which provides a centralised pan-African source for Due Diligence and Know-Your Customer data – and the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which will enable intra-African trade and commerce payments to be made in African currencies in furtherance of the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
What you should know
- Some other financial institutions in the continent that made the list included Bank Gaborone, First National Bank of Botswana, Coris Bank International, Ecobank Cameroon, Banco Caboverdiano de Negócios S.A.’S (BCN), BGFI Cote d’Ivoire, Arab International Bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), National Bank of Egypt, Export Development Bank of Egypt and Vista Bank Gambia, amongst others.
- In order to identify its partner financial institutions, Afreximbank’s official Seal of Accreditation as a TFI is a badge of honour and a symbol of excellence acknowledging and empowering their contribution to continent-wide initiatives, commitment to the development of Africa and the delivery of credit solutions at the local level.
- The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution, with the mandate of financing and promoting intra-and extra-African trade. Afreximbank was established in October 1993 and owned by African governments, the African Development Bank and other African multilateral financial institutions, as well as African and non-African public and private investors
Financial Services
$1.2 billion routed through StanChart and 3 other banks – NBS Report
A capital inflow of the sum of $1.46 billion was received by Nigeria in the third quarter of 2020.
The recent NBS report has stated that a total sum of $1.2 billion capital inflow funds were received through Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, CitiBank and Rand Merchant Bank.
A capital inflow of the sum of $1.46 billion was received by Nigeria in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020), compared to $1.29 billion in the previous quarter (Q2 2020), as contained in the latest capital importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Out of $1.46 billion, $1.2 billion representing 79.5%, was received through Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Stanbic Bank, Citibank, and RAND Merchant Bank as follows: Standard Chartered Bank, $438.98million (30%); Stanbic Bank, $279.68million (19%); CitiBank, $380.74million (26%); and Rand Merchant Bank, $62.61million (4%).
According to the report…
- The total Capital inflows recorded a growth of 13% (QoQ) compared to $1.29b received in Q2 2020 and a dip of 74%(YoY), compared to $5.6b received in the corresponding period in 2019 (Q3 2019).
- Investment through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), 28% of the capital inflow for the quarter, recorded a growth of 179% (QoQ) and 101% (YoY) compared to $148.59m received in Q2 2020 and $206.58m in the corresponding period in 2019(Q3 2019), respectively.
- Other Investment vehicles i.e. trade credits, loans, currency deposits and other claims, accounting for 44% of the capital inflow for the quarter, recorded a decline of 16% (QoQ) and 73% (YoY) compared to $761m received in Q2 2020 and $2.4b in the corresponding period in 2019 (Q3 2019), respectively.
- The portfolio investment, 28% of the capital inflow for the quarter, recorded a growth of 6% (QoQ) and a dip of 87% (YoY) compared to $385m received in Q2 2020 and $3.03b in the corresponding period in 2019 (Q3 2019), respectively.
- The FUGAZ Banks i.e. First Bank, UBA, GTB, Access Bank and Zenith bank received only $139.6million, representing 9.6% of the capital inflows for Q3 2020, as follows: First Bank $55.79million, UBA $12m, GTB $9.93million, Access Bank $10.55million, Zenith Bank $51.33million.
Other Key highlights
- Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and 3 others recorded a growth of 13% QoQ and a dip of 60% YoY, compared to $2.91b received in the corresponding period in 2019 i.e. Q3 2019.
- In Q3 2020, SCB, Citibank and Rand Merchant Bank recorded QoQ growth of 3%, 72% and 72% respectively while Stanbic Bank dipped by 19%.
- SCB, Stanbic, Rand Merchant bank dipped by 13%, 83%, 85% (YoY) respectively while only Citibank had a growth of 8%, compared to the corresponding period in 2019 (Q3 2019),
- The FUGAZ banks recorded a decline of 2% QoQ, compared to $142.26million received through them in Q2 2020 and a further dip of 90% YoY, compared to $1.37billion received in the corresponding period in 2019 Q3 2019.
Why this matters
- There seems to be stronger confidence by the foreign investors in the foreign-owned banks in Nigeria (SCB and 3 other banks), as about 80% of the capital inflows for the quarter were received through them while only paltry 20% went through the local banks, 23 in number.
- This is a sharp indicator that most foreign investors do not have enough confidence in the local banks. No doubt, that could be related to trust in the local banks, as trust is so vital in winning the confidence of the customers and banking is also all about trust – without trust, no bank!
- Trust is a major pillar and lack of it can inhibit banking business and prevent customers from patronizing the banks. Therefore, it is imperative that the local banks as well as all the operators in the financial services ecosystem improve upon their image and perception to win back the confidence of the foreign nations and investors and this initiative should be championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Financial Services
7 out of 10 bank loans given to Lagosians
77% of banking loans went to Lagos State Beneficiaries.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals Lagos state borrowers obtained 77.7% of all banking sector loans by value given to states across the country.
Lagos State is the commercial capital in the country and has dominated economic activities in the country since independence.
READ: VAT collection surges on increased VAT rate
According to the data about N15.1 trillion out of N19.4 trillion of the loans went to Lagos State in the third quarter of 2020 a 13.86% rise from the same period in 2019. Total loans given to beneficiaries in Lagos State was N13.9 trillion at the end of 2019.
READ: Effects of the recession on families and how to cope
What the data says
About 32 states in the country got less than 1% of the loans and a combined 12.01% of the loans buttressing just how concentrated Lagos is when it comes to banking.
- Among the states with the least loans were Yobe, Jigawa, and Ebonyi States with 0.1%, 0.13%, and 0.13% respectively.
- Combined, businesses in 32 states borrowed N2.3 trillion compared to Lagos State alone with N13.9 trillion.
- River State was next to Lagos with just 5% of the loan or N977 billion.
What this means: Lagos State remains the economic powerhouse of the country driving much of economic activities in the country. Apart from being the location for most head offices in the country it also maintains the most workforce employing about 11% of the total of 35.5 million employed people in the country.
- The central bank has made credit to the private sector the center point of its monetary policy. It has also focussed on its developmental responsibilities, particularly as it relates to Agriculture.
- However, most of the states where farming is practiced received the least loans suggesting Nigerian banks are wary about lending outside of the commercial capital of Lagos.
- For most small businesses outside of Lagos or the bigger cities in the country, the chances of obtaining a loan are slim and nearly non-existent.
